SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD (4005)
Sumitomo Chemical : Acquires Shares of JOLED

08/23/2018 | 04:07am CEST

August 23, 2018

Sumitomo Chemical Acquires Shares of JOLED

Sumitomo Chemical Company (Sumitomo Chemical) has invested ¥5 billion in JOLED Inc. (JOLED), a Japan-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of printed organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, by way of acquiring some of JOLED's new shares issued through third-party allocation.

With the capital raised through the third party allocation, JOLED is to establish production capabilities in its Nomi Site in Nomi City, Ishikawa, Japan, for the mass production of printed OLED displays. The plant is scheduled to start commercial operation in 2020 as JOLED's main manufacturing site where the printing method is commercially applied for the first time in the world, with a monthly production capacity of approximately 20,000 glass substrates of size G5.5 (1300×1500mm), to produce mid-size (10 to 32 inch) printed OLED displays for such applications as automotive displays and high-end monitors. Sumitomo Chemical will supply its OLED materials to the Nomi Site.

The OLED materials developed by Sumitomo Chemical allow displays to be produced by the printing method. Distinct from the currently prevailing vacuum deposition method, the printing method is much simpler in a manufacturing process and is also capable of achieving significant reduction in both equipment cost and materials loss because the method simply involves printing OLED materials onto a substrate to form pixels of display just in a manner similar to an inkjet printer. Accordingly, the printing method produces mid-to-large size OLED displays at lower cost with higher productivity, hence holding every promise of becoming a mainstream manufacturing method for OLED displays in the years to come.

Sumitomo Chemical has positioned ICT as one of the core domains in its development of next-generation businesses. A full-fledged commercial supply of OLED materials to JOLED will provide a strong impetus for Sumitomo Chemical to achieve an ensured and early launch of its OLED materials, paving the way for expanding its business into the large-screen televisions field, the Company's next target market for its OLED materials.

Comparison of display manufacturing processes with OLED materials

Corporate Communications Dept.

27-1, Shinkawa 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8260, Japan TEL: +81-3-5543-5102 FAX: +81-3-5543-5901

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 02:06:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 408 B
EBIT 2019 243 B
Net income 2019 135 B
Debt 2019 784 B
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 7,60
P/E ratio 2020 7,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 1 018 B
Chart SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 769  JPY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masakazu Tokura President & Representative Director
Osamu Ishitobi Chairman
Keigo Sasaki Head-Corporate Communication & Finance
Yoshiaki Oda Manager-Technology & Research Planning
Toshihisa Deguchi Representative Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD-24.00%9 217
DOWDUPONT-3.85%156 417
BASF-13.79%84 110
ROYAL DSM12.66%18 855
EVONIK INDUSTRIES1.75%17 223
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-0.10%16 796
