Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd    4005   JP3401400001

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD (4005)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sumitomo Chemical : Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets Approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 06:38am CEST

October 18, 2018

The Sumitomo Chemical Group's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets

Approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative

Sumitomo Chemical ("the Company") has recently gained approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) about the Company's Group-wide greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. Sumitomo Chemical is the first among diversified chemical companies in the world to have acquired the approval.

The SBTi is a global organization of collaborative initiatives, comprised of CDP1, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature. The Science-Based Targets are the greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets ambitiously set by companies, based on climate science, to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of keeping the increase in global average temperature to below 2ºC compared to pre-industrial temperatures.

Sumitomo Chemical sees global climate change as one of the highest-priority challenges facing society. Toward solving the problem, the Company has been working proactively to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by mobilizing the technological expertise it has developed as a diversified chemical company. As part of such endeavor, the Company has formulated anew its mid-to-long term policies as to how it should tackle the imperative problem of climate change. In July of this year, Sumitomo Chemical submitted certain targets, as outlined below, to the SBTi, which reviewed the targets thoroughly and has given official approval thereon.

The Company's approved targets:

  • To reduce the Group's greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1+22) 30% by FY2030 from a FY2013 base-year.

  • To reduce the Group's greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1+2) more than 57% by FY2050 from a FY2013 base-year, while providing solutions with customers for substantial greenhouse gas reduction in the Group's value chain.

  • With respect to Scope 33 emissions, to have engagement (to have purpose-oriented dialogue) with the Group's major suppliers4 to set science-based targets for their greenhouse gas emissions by FY2024.

Embracing the Company's business philosophy of "working to contribute to society through our business activities," all companies of the Sumitomo Chemical Group will continue to be united as one in helping to solve climate change and other societal challenges.

  • 1 An international NGO whose predecessor is the Carbon Disclosure Project.

  • 2 Scope 1: Direct emissions from manufacturing or processing plants, including consumption of fuels in manufacturing.

    Scope 2: Indirect emissions from generation and consumption of electricity/heat purchased from outside sources.

  • 3 Scope 3: Emissions during manufacturing, transportation, etc. of purchased raw materials.

  • 4 "Major suppliers" means those suppliers of raw materials and the like that account for 90% thereof on a weight basis.

Corporate Communications Dept.

27-1, Shinkawa 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8260, Japan TEL: +81-3-5543-5102 FAX: +81-3-5543-5901

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 04:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
06:38aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets Approved by the Science Bas..
PU
10/17SUMITOMO CHEMICAL TO INTRODUCE "SAP : Greater Productivity by Restructuring the..
PU
10/10Poxel closes enrolment in TIMES 2 trial of Imeglimin in Japan
AQ
10/04SUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Holds a Completion Ceremony for its New Plant of Feed Additi..
PU
10/01SUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Raises Funds through First ESG/SDGs Assessment-Based Syndica..
PU
09/26SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/21SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : Contributes to the 2018 Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earth..
AQ
09/21Poxel Reports Financial Results for the First Half 2018 and Provides Corporat..
AQ
09/14SUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Boston Biomedical Announces First Patient Dosed with Investi..
AQ
09/12Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. - Results of Phase 3 Studies Evaluating P..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Crude Oil-To-Chemicals Projects Presage A New Era In Global Petrochemical Ind.. 
07/31Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/06Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017SUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Riding On The Exciting Self-Driving Automobile Development A.. 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 427 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 135 B
Debt 2019 780 B
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 7,22
P/E ratio 2020 7,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 971 B
Chart SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 722  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masakazu Tokura President & Representative Director
Osamu Ishitobi Chairman
Keigo Sasaki Head-Corporate Communication & Finance
Yoshiaki Oda Manager-Technology & Research Planning
Toshihisa Deguchi Representative Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD-26.92%8 656
DOWDUPONT-16.23%137 658
BASF-24.60%73 144
SASOL LIMITED22.68%22 864
ROYAL DSM0.87%16 822
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-11.13%14 996
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.