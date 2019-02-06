Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sumitomo Corp    8053   JP3404600003

SUMITOMO CORP (8053)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sumitomo : Japan's Sumitomo books $137 million one-off losses on Ambatovy nickel project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 01:01am EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp booked one-off losses of about 15 billion yen ($137 million) on the Ambatovy nickel-cobalt project in Madagascar in the October-December quarter and cut its nickel output estimate for the current year for the project.

The losses include about 10 billion yen due to lower-than-expected production and about 5 billion yen on the disposal of some fixed assets and appraisal of ore inventories, Sumitomo Chief Financial Officer Koichi Takahata told a news conference.

For the current business year to end-March, Sumitomo lowered its estimate of Ambatovy's nickel output to 38,000-40,000 tonnes from 40,000-43,000 tonnes.

Takahata said output is expected to grow to around 46,000 tonnes next year starting in April. Sumitomo owns a 47.67 percent stake in the project.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME NICKEL CASH 1.54% 12870 End-of-day quote.23.28%
SUMITOMO CORP 0.68% 1696 End-of-day quote.11.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMITOMO CORP
01:01aSUMITOMO : Japan's Sumitomo books $137 million one-off losses on Ambatovy nickel..
RE
02/01ORIGINS by Mahindra World City, North Chennai signs Japanese conglomerate Yan..
AQ
01/20WEC pre-qualifies bidders for Shuqaiq 3 project in Saudi Arabia
AQ
01/08SUMITOMO CORPORATION : Order Received from the Philippines for Rehabilitation an..
AQ
01/08ITM POWER : Half Year Results for the Period ended 31 October 2018 -
AQ
2018Sumitomo Corporation - Participation in Offshore Wind Farm Projects in France
AQ
2018ENGIE and EDPR sign an alliance with Sumitomo Corporation for the development..
AQ
2018SUMITOMO : Mitsubishi exits thermal coal sector, sells stakes in Australia mines
RE
2018SUMITOMO CORPORATION : - Food Retail Business to be expanded in Vietnam
AQ
2018SUMITOMO : Japanese company to build gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 057 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 334 B
Debt 2019 2 511 B
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
P/E ratio 2020 6,32
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 2 121 B
Chart SUMITOMO CORP
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 967  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuniharu Nakamura Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masayuki Hyodo President
Koichi Takahata CFO, Representative Director & Head-Finance
Masao Tabuchi Representative Director & Head-Planning
Naoki Hidaka Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO CORP11.47%19 165
MITSUBISHI CORP6.34%45 212
ITOCHU CORP14.84%28 573
MITSUI & CO LTD7.36%27 885
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 988
MARUBENI CORP12.09%13 328
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.