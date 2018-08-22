Log in
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Sumitomo Electric Industries : Exhibits at CIGRE 2018 Technical Exhibition

08/22/2018 | 06:42am CEST

August 22, 2018
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. will exhibit its products at CIGRE 2018 Technical Exhibition, held in Paris, France from August 26 to 31, 2018.

CIGRE is an international power systems conference held every two years in Paris, France, where electricity industry representatives from around the world gather.

Sumitomo Electric will present its environmental energy-related products and new energy solutions, such as ultra-high-voltage DC submarine cables for international power transmission, offshore wind cables, overhead conductors, superconducting wires, and redox flow batteries.

To mark our participation in this exhibition, we will launch a webpage for you to download product catalogs and learn about projects related to our exhibits.
We are looking forward to your visit to our booth.

Exhibition Information

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 04:41:05 UTC
