Sumitomo Electric Industries : Exhibits at CIGRE 2018 Technical Exhibition

August 22, 2018

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. will exhibit its products at CIGRE 2018 Technical Exhibition, held in Paris, France from August 26 to 31, 2018.

CIGRE is an international power systems conference held every two years in Paris, France, where electricity industry representatives from around the world gather.

Sumitomo Electric will present its environmental energy-related products and new energy solutions, such as ultra-high-voltage DC submarine cables for international power transmission, offshore wind cables, overhead conductors, superconducting wires, and redox flow batteries.

To mark our participation in this exhibition, we will launch a webpage for you to download product catalogs and learn about projects related to our exhibits.

We are looking forward to your visit to our booth.

Exhibition Information