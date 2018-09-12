Sumitomo Electric Industries : Exhibits at ITS World Congress 2018

September 12, 2018

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. will showcase its products at ITS World Congress 2018, to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark from September 17 to 21, 2018.

With a focus on a smart connected society, Sumitomo Electric will present mobility solutions such as next-generation traffic management system, energy management services for electric vehicles, and a pedestrian detector. The Company will hold a special interest session about automated driving and traffic management under the theme of 'the next traffic management with open big data to automated driving era' (from 9:00 to 10:30, September 18, Session No. SIS19).

