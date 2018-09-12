Log in
Sumitomo Electric Industries : Exhibits at ITS World Congress 2018

09/12/2018 | 06:42am CEST

September 12, 2018
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. will showcase its products at ITS World Congress 2018, to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark from September 17 to 21, 2018.

With a focus on a smart connected society, Sumitomo Electric will present mobility solutions such as next-generation traffic management system, energy management services for electric vehicles, and a pedestrian detector. The Company will hold a special interest session about automated driving and traffic management under the theme of 'the next traffic management with open big data to automated driving era' (from 9:00 to 10:30, September 18, Session No. SIS19).

We are looking forward to your visit to our booth.

Outline

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 04:41:02 UTC
