Sumitomo Electric Industries : Exhibits at InnoTrans 2018

September 13, 2018

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. will exhibit its advanced products at InnoTrans 2018, held in Berlin, Germany from September 18 to 21, 2018.

InnoTrans is the leading international trade fair for transport technology. Held every two years in Berlin, the event draws a wide variety of industry representatives related to railway technology, railway infrastructure, public transport, interiors and tunnel construction.

Sumitomo Electric will present its advanced products and solutions that support railway services, such as civil engineering and electrification technology for infrastructure, power modules and electronic components used in railway vehicles, and primary and secondary suspensions for bogies.

Sumitomo Electric, together with its subsidiaries Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp., A.L.M.T. Corp., SEI Interconnect Products (Europe), Ltd., will participate in the exposition.

Exhibition Information