Sumitomo Electric Industries : Exhibits at InnoTrans 2018

September 13, 2018
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. will exhibit its advanced products at InnoTrans 2018, held in Berlin, Germany from September 18 to 21, 2018.
InnoTrans is the leading international trade fair for transport technology. Held every two years in Berlin, the event draws a wide variety of industry representatives related to railway technology, railway infrastructure, public transport, interiors and tunnel construction.
Sumitomo Electric will present its advanced products and solutions that support railway services, such as civil engineering and electrification technology for infrastructure, power modules and electronic components used in railway vehicles, and primary and secondary suspensions for bogies.
Sumitomo Electric, together with its subsidiaries Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp., A.L.M.T. Corp., SEI Interconnect Products (Europe), Ltd., will participate in the exposition.
We are looking forward to your visit to our booth.
Exhibition Information
|
Date
|
September 18-21, 2018
|
Venue
|
Messe Berlin, Germany
|
Booth No.
|
Hall 9, Stand 608
|
Official Website
|
https://www.innotrans.com/
|
主な出展製品
|
For railway infrastructure:Epoxy coated and filled strands, contact wires, rigid conductor rails, power cables
For railway vehicles:Full color laser module (RGB-One™), SUMITUBE™ heat-shrinkable tunings, SUMITUBE™ STS solder termination sleeves, IRRAX™ EN wires, SUMITAG™ cable identification system, Mg-SiC baseplate for power module and SiC power modules
Bogie-related:Air spring, anti-vibration rubber.
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 04:42:06 UTC