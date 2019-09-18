Log in
Sumitomo Electric Industries : Introduces NextGen Non-Contact MT Connectivity AirMT™ Jointly with SENKO

0
09/18/2019

September 18, 2019
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TOKYO, Japan - Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. licenses AirMT™ a non-contact multi-fiber optical ferrule technology to Senko Advanced Components (hereinafter referred to as 'SENKO') and jointly introduces it to the market. Through this initiative, Sumitomo Electric aims to spread the new multi-fiber optical connectivity technology to the market to solve various problems of existing MPO connectors.

The AirMT™ (a jointly registered trademark of Sumitomo Electric and SENKO) aims to address two major challenges faced by regular physical contact multi-fiber optical connectivity such as MPO connectors. The MPO connector has problems with high spring force requirement to achieve physical contact for MT to MT ferrules, and also has high sensitivity to dust contamination. This is made worse with the difficulty to ensure pristine condition for the fiber endface. Understanding this market sentiment, Sumitomo Electric has successfully developed the AirMT™ technology.

The AirMT™ guarantees a low insertion loss of

AirMT™ series lineup

  • FlexAirConnecT™

  • AirMT™ MPO

* Guaranteed in FlexAirConnecT™ housing

About SENKO

SENKO Advanced Components develops, manufactures, markets and distributes hundreds of fiber optic products, providing solutions across the spectrum of fiber optic applications from FTTx, telecom and Datacom applications to broadcast and medical. They aim to be recognized as the global leader for interconnect solutions by providing our customers with the highest quality optical connectivity.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 05:06:05 UTC
