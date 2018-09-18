Log in
Sumitomo Electric Industries : Launches New Core-Alignment Fusion Splicer T-57

09/18/2018

September 18, 2018
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has released its new core-alignment fusion splicer, T-57.

The T-57 fusion splicer is built on the foundation of the previous model,　the T-55, with many improvements added as follows:

  • Shorter heating time of 15 sec (reduced by 25% from that of T-55)
  • Larger battery capacity, for 300 cycles of splicing and heating
  • Better portability with smaller and lighter body (2.0 kg with battery)
  • Smarter user interface with higher resolution and smoother touch screen

As a Japanese manufacturer that has over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing of fusion splicers, Sumitomo Electric provides highly reliable products that will contribute to the realization of a connected world.

For more details, visit the T-57 page at http://global-sei.com/sumitomo-electric-splicers/products/fusion-splicer/t-57.html

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 01:37:09 UTC
