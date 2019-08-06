Log in
Sumitomo Electric Industries : SEVD™-11U EV High-Power Quick-Charger Connector Assembly Receives the World's First Certification for High-Power Charge Boost Mode

08/06/2019 | 01:35am EDT

August 6, 2019
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
*This press release was originally published in Japanese on July 7, 2019.

Electric vehicle (EV) high-power quick-charger connector assembly SEVD™-11U sold by Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has been certified by UL, a US-based third-party safety science organization, as complying with the UL2251*1 safety standard for high-power charge boost mode. SEVD™-11U is the first quick-charger connector that has obtained the UL certification after a certification requirement decision (CRD) was issued for additional functions.

This certification is based on the safety standard UL2251 for high-power charge boost mode established in March 2017 by the CHAdeMO Association through its standard specification 1.2 for quick charging stations for EVs. To ensure the safety of high-power charge boost mode, a CRD for additional functions was issued to the UL2251 on June 18, 2019.

The boost mode enables users to charge batteries at a higher current than the rated value for a certain period of time, if the thermal capacity is acceptable within a rated temperature range. This technology enables supply of a larger current and shortens the charging time of EVs, further improving customer convenience.

The certified SEVD™-11U has excellent operability and high safety while nearly doubling the charging capacity of the conventional product to a rated 600 VDC, 200 A.

Sumitomo Electric launched SEVD™-11U in June, 2018. Starting with the UL certification for North America, we will work on achieving certification in other regions in order to further promote sales of SEVD™-11U in Europe and Japan.

*1 Standard for plugs, receptacles, and couplers for electric vehicles
This is the first certification issued to a charger manufacturer after a CRD was issued to the UL2251.

※ CHAdeMO is a trademark of the CHAdeMO Association.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 05:34:07 UTC
