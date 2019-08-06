Sumitomo Electric Industries : SEVD™-11U EV High-Power Quick-Charger Connector Assembly Receives the World's First Certification for High-Power Charge Boost Mode

August 6, 2019

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

*This press release was originally published in Japanese on July 7, 2019.



Electric vehicle (EV) high-power quick-charger connector assembly SEVD™-11U sold by Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has been certified by UL, a US-based third-party safety science organization, as complying with the UL2251*1 safety standard for high-power charge boost mode. SEVD™-11U is the first quick-charger connector that has obtained the UL certification after a certification requirement decision (CRD) was issued for additional functions.

This certification is based on the safety standard UL2251 for high-power charge boost mode established in March 2017 by the CHAdeMO Association through its standard specification 1.2 for quick charging stations for EVs. To ensure the safety of high-power charge boost mode, a CRD for additional functions was issued to the UL2251 on June 18, 2019.

The boost mode enables users to charge batteries at a higher current than the rated value for a certain period of time, if the thermal capacity is acceptable within a rated temperature range. This technology enables supply of a larger current and shortens the charging time of EVs, further improving customer convenience.

The certified SEVD™-11U has excellent operability and high safety while nearly doubling the charging capacity of the conventional product to a rated 600 VDC, 200 A.

Sumitomo Electric launched SEVD™-11U in June, 2018. Starting with the UL certification for North America, we will work on achieving certification in other regions in order to further promote sales of SEVD™-11U in Europe and Japan.

*1 Standard for plugs, receptacles, and couplers for electric vehicles

This is the first certification issued to a charger manufacturer after a CRD was issued to the UL2251.

※ CHAdeMO is a trademark of the CHAdeMO Association.