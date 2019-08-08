Sumitomo Electric Industries : Supports WorldSkills Kazan 2019

August 8, 2019

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. today announced that it has been chosen as an official partner of the WorldSkills Competition* to be held in Kazan, Russian Federation from August 22 to 27, 2019. The Company will support the Competition by offering its optical products to 16 national teams from all over the world.

Sumitomo Electric's optical products have been highly evaluated for their quality, safety and operability, and have been used widely around the world. Since the competition in Germany in 2013, the Company has supported the event three times consecutively. In recognition of the continuous technical contribution and support, Sumitomo Electric products have been chosen again to be used in the competition of Information Network Cabling skills.

The WorldSkills Competition has been organized to promote vocational training in the participant countries and facilitate international interaction of young engineers. The upcoming competition will be participated in by about 1,600 contestants from 67 countries and regions. The number of countries participating in the Information Network Cabling competition has been increasing among all the 56 skills, drawing attention from all over the world.

Sumitomo Electric remains committed to contributing to the development of optical information network technology and cabling skills by offering high-quality products and technical support.

Main Products that Sumitomo Electric Offers

Fusion splicers Fiber cleavers Splice-on connectors

Optical cabinets Optical panels

* The WorldSkills Competition dates back to 1950 when 12 young workers from Spain and Portugal competed to show their skills. With the increase in the number of participant countries and contestants, the competition is recognized as an international event of skilled youth. Japan first participated in the 11th competition in 1962. Notably, Japan's national team has won the championship seven times consecutively in the Information Network Cabling competition.