Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.    5802   JP3407400005

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5802)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sumitomo Electric Industries : Supports WorldSkills Kazan 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:55am EDT

August 8, 2019
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. today announced that it has been chosen as an official partner of the WorldSkills Competition* to be held in Kazan, Russian Federation from August 22 to 27, 2019. The Company will support the Competition by offering its optical products to 16 national teams from all over the world.

Sumitomo Electric's optical products have been highly evaluated for their quality, safety and operability, and have been used widely around the world. Since the competition in Germany in 2013, the Company has supported the event three times consecutively. In recognition of the continuous technical contribution and support, Sumitomo Electric products have been chosen again to be used in the competition of Information Network Cabling skills.

The WorldSkills Competition has been organized to promote vocational training in the participant countries and facilitate international interaction of young engineers. The upcoming competition will be participated in by about 1,600 contestants from 67 countries and regions. The number of countries participating in the Information Network Cabling competition has been increasing among all the 56 skills, drawing attention from all over the world.

Sumitomo Electric remains committed to contributing to the development of optical information network technology and cabling skills by offering high-quality products and technical support.

Main Products that Sumitomo Electric Offers

Fusion splicers

Fiber cleavers

Splice-on connectors

Optical cabinets

Optical panels

* The WorldSkills Competition dates back to 1950 when 12 young workers from Spain and Portugal competed to show their skills. With the increase in the number of participant countries and contestants, the competition is recognized as an international event of skilled youth. Japan first participated in the 11th competition in 1962. Notably, Japan's national team has won the championship seven times consecutively in the Information Network Cabling competition.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRI
08/08SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Supports WorldSkills Kazan 2019
PU
08/06SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : SEVD™-11U EV High-Power Quick-Charger Conne..
PU
06/21SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Proxy Statments
CO
06/05SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : The World's First Field Deployed Multi-Core Fiber..
BU
05/31NISSIN ELECTRIC : shifting production to Myanmar from Thailand, Vietnam
AQ
05/10SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Annual results
CO
03/27SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/20SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Two Port Said factories owned by Japan`s Sumitomo..
AQ
03/20SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Two Port Said factories owned by Japan's Sumitomo..
AQ
02/04SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 178 B
EBIT 2020 160 B
Net income 2020 107 B
Debt 2020 272 B
Yield 2020 3,89%
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 962 B
Chart SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 482,22  JPY
Last Close Price 1 233,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Inoue President & Representative Director
Masayoshi Matsumoto Chairman
Junji Ito Managing Director, GM-Research & Development
Mitsuo Nishida Representative Director & Vice President
Makoto Tani Senior Managing Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.-13.83%9 024
DENSO CORP-6.31%32 520
DENSO CORPORATION (ADR)--.--%32 520
CONTINENTAL AG-5.47%26 398
APTIV38.80%21 894
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group