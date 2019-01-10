Sumitomo Electric Industries : Teams with EV Safe Charge to Create Ultimate EV Road Trip Experience

(CES 2019) – Sumitomo
Electric Industries and EV
Safe Charge™, a Pepperdine
Most Fundable Company, today announced
collaboration on a new mobile app to enable electric vehicle (EV)
drivers to experience the optimal road trip. During any journey, the EV
Safe Charge app, powered by Sumitomo Electric, will provide users with
never-before offered features, including benefits from hotel and
restaurant partners and specialized travel coordination.
The pertinent features being developed for EV drivers will go beyond
mapping chargers and provide data about when to charge based on
altitude, weather, and other factors to alleviate “range anxiety” – the
fear among consumers that an EV has insufficient range to reach its
destination, which is cited as an obstacle to widespread adoption of
all-electric vehicles. Key to the collaboration, the companies are
beginning to work with automotive OEMs to integrate these app features
directly into EV models as well.
By combining the leading-edge of technologies of Sumitomo Electric with
the firsthand EV consumer insights from EV Safe Charge, the companies
will fill the need for an elevated EV experience during short and longer
range trips. EV owners attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) are
invited to provide their input regarding the EV app functionality at the
“What Is Your EVerything?” EV Safe Charge exhibit at the Sumitomo
Electric suite (Westgate Hospitality Suites, Suite 380). All consumers
can provide feedback by answering a two-minute survey at www.evsafecharge.com/WhatIsYourEVerything
and enter a drawing for an Ultimate EV Road Trip prize.
“We are excited to work with EV Safe Charge to create an app that will
give EV drivers peace of mind and unique offerings when traveling,” said
Koichi Washimi, general manager, Systems & Electronics Division at
Sumitomo Electric. “As we see throughout CES, the new world of
‘Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric’ (CASE) is creating a dramatic
shift in mobility and accelerating EV driver demands. For our part, we
want EV drivers to be able to leverage our technology to improve their
on-road experience throughout the United States, where the app is
initially launching and much of this CASE innovation is happening.”
Sumitomo Electric has invested significant R&D resources into the EV
domain for many years, applying know-how in energy management, charging
solutions, and route guidance to continually make driving more
comfortable for EV owners. Sumitomo Electric has more than 50 years of
experience with traffic control systems in Japan, helping make roads
safe in some of the most crowded driving environments in the world. The
company also develops Cloud-based telematics services that so far have
been used globally by over 20 million drivers through their in-vehicle
navigation systems or smartphones. These services are built on various
technologies the company has for generating high-precision traffic
information and for predicting traffic conditions.
“Sumitomo Electric is an ideal technical partner with its world-class
team, a rich history of innovation, and vast experience in automotive
systems and integration,” said Caradoc Ehrenhalt,
founder and CEO, EV Safe Charge. “We share a mutual vision for the
future of EV driving and are eager to create an unparalleled EV driver
experience. The development of this app is another milestone for our
emerging company, which is well-positioned to capitalize on continued EV
hypergrowth.”
As a pioneer in EV charging solutions, EV Safe Charge has been committed
to enhancing the EV driver experience from installation to mobile
solutions. In February 2018, the company introduced EV Charge Mobile™,
the industry’s first comprehensive rental service to offer Level 2 and
DC Fast Charging for temporary on-site EV charging at events or any
location.
EV Safe Charge, which is currently seeking investors for its Series A
round of financing, has been named an LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA
Top 10 Startup and a Pepperdine Most Fundable Company.
About EV Safe Charge
EV Safe Charge is transforming the way consumers and businesses go green
– making it a simpler and more rewarding experience. By providing
concierge-style white glove service, EV Safe Charge is becoming the
leading turnkey solution for installing, maintaining, and enabling
chargers and software for electric vehicle charging anywhere in the US.
Customers range from owners of homes, apartment complexes, office
buildings, and commercial locations nationwide to organizations such as
Penske Automotive, the Colton Joint Unified School District, and The
Langham Hotel in Pasadena. For more information, visit https://evsafecharge.com.
About Sumitomo Electric Industries
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a recognized global technology
leader with over 250,000 employees working at more than 390 group
companies in 40 countries. Building on over 120 years of innovation,
today Sumitomo Electric is engaged in diversified business activities
that support people’s daily lives and industries in five business
segments: automotive, infocommunications, electronics, environment &
energy, and industrial materials. For more information, visit https://global-sei.com.
Exhibit information
Sumitomo Electric @CES 2019
Westgate Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Hospitality Suite 380
[Map]
EV Safe Charge™ and EV Charge Mobile™ are trademarks owned by EV Safe
Charge Inc.
