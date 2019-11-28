Sumitomo Electric Industries : Wins Construction Project of Low-Loss High-Capacity Overhead Conductors in Sri Lanka

November 28, 2019

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

*This press release was originally published in Japanese on November 11, 2019.

The consortium consisting of three companies: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Mitsubishi Corporation; and Ceylex Engineering (Pvt.) Ltd. was awarded for an overhead transmission line construction project (double-circuit lines, a total route length of approximately 97 km), which is a part of the National Transmission and Distribution Network Development and Efficiency Improvement Project (Package 1) planned by Ceylon Electricity Board and financed by yen loan. The contract signing ceremony took place in the end of October 2019. The order is worth approximately 7.5 billion yen and construction will be completed by March 2022. We are responsible for the manufacturing of low-loss high-capacity overhead conductors for this project.

Outline of the Order for the Project

Sections A total of eight sections (with a total route length of approx. 97 km), including Veyangoda-Kirindiwela (220 kV) and Kolonnawa-Pannipitiya-Ratmalana (132 kV) Deadline March 2022 (scheduled)

Transmission lines in this package (Routes where our cables will be used are indicated by red lines.)

Following the boost in economic development, electric power demand remains strong in Sri Lanka. To ensure further growth and development, the country is enhancing its transmission/distribution network. This project puts special emphasis on energy efficiency, which requires the introduction of low-loss transmission lines.

Against this backdrop, our low-loss high-capacity overhead conductors, which reduce transmission loss, were highly valued and selected for the critical routes of the project, the transmission lines in the western part of the country.

Our low-loss high-capacity overhead conductors were developed to achieve higher aluminum space factors, which were designed to reduce transmission loss by approximately 20 to 25% compared to conventional overhead conductors. High-efficiency power transmission also contributes to reducing CO2 emissions during power transmission.

Contract signing ceremony

Starting from the seventh person from left, to right, Rakhita Jayawardena (Chairman of CEB), Uegaki (General Manager of the Global Power Plant Office, Mitsubishi Corporation), Masuike (Deputy Director of the Power Projects Business Division, Sumitomo Electric), and Perera (President of Ceylex)

We will focus on supplying high-quality and reliable overhead conductors for this project with the aim of contributing to the further development of the Sri Lankan society and economy through the stable supply of electric power.