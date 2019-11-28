Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.    5802   JP3407400005

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5802)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sumitomo Electric Industries : Wins Construction Project of Low-Loss High-Capacity Overhead Conductors in Sri Lanka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 12:23am EST

November 28, 2019
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
*This press release was originally published in Japanese on November 11, 2019.

The consortium consisting of three companies: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Mitsubishi Corporation; and Ceylex Engineering (Pvt.) Ltd. was awarded for an overhead transmission line construction project (double-circuit lines, a total route length of approximately 97 km), which is a part of the National Transmission and Distribution Network Development and Efficiency Improvement Project (Package 1) planned by Ceylon Electricity Board and financed by yen loan. The contract signing ceremony took place in the end of October 2019. The order is worth approximately 7.5 billion yen and construction will be completed by March 2022. We are responsible for the manufacturing of low-loss high-capacity overhead conductors for this project.

Outline of the Order for the Project

Sections A total of eight sections (with a total route length of approx. 97 km), including Veyangoda-Kirindiwela (220 kV) and Kolonnawa-Pannipitiya-Ratmalana (132 kV)
Deadline March 2022 (scheduled)

Transmission lines in this package (Routes where our cables will be used are indicated by red lines.)

Following the boost in economic development, electric power demand remains strong in Sri Lanka. To ensure further growth and development, the country is enhancing its transmission/distribution network. This project puts special emphasis on energy efficiency, which requires the introduction of low-loss transmission lines.

Against this backdrop, our low-loss high-capacity overhead conductors, which reduce transmission loss, were highly valued and selected for the critical routes of the project, the transmission lines in the western part of the country.

Our low-loss high-capacity overhead conductors were developed to achieve higher aluminum space factors, which were designed to reduce transmission loss by approximately 20 to 25% compared to conventional overhead conductors. High-efficiency power transmission also contributes to reducing CO2 emissions during power transmission.

Contract signing ceremony
Starting from the seventh person from left, to right, Rakhita Jayawardena (Chairman of CEB), Uegaki (General Manager of the Global Power Plant Office, Mitsubishi Corporation), Masuike (Deputy Director of the Power Projects Business Division, Sumitomo Electric), and Perera (President of Ceylex)

We will focus on supplying high-quality and reliable overhead conductors for this project with the aim of contributing to the further development of the Sri Lankan society and economy through the stable supply of electric power.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 05:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRI
12:23aSUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Wins Construction Project of Low-Loss High-Capaci..
PU
11/01SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Half-year results
CO
10/29SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
10/15SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Exhibits at ITS World Congress 2019
PU
10/01SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Exhibits at GITEX 2019
PU
09/27SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/18SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Introduces NextGen Non-Contact MT Connectivity Ai..
PU
09/04SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Launches Next-Generation TYPE-72M12 Ribbon Fiber ..
PU
08/08SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Supports WorldSkills Kazan 2019
PU
08/06SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : SEVD™-11U EV High-Power Quick-Charger Conne..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 150 B
EBIT 2020 149 B
Net income 2020 94 806 M
Debt 2020 294 B
Yield 2020 2,97%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 1 261 B
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 560,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 617,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Inoue President & Representative Director
Masayoshi Matsumoto Chairman
Junji Ito Managing Director, GM-Research & Development
Mitsuo Nishida Representative Director & Vice President
Makoto Tani Senior Managing Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.95%11 298
DENSO CORPORATION4.12%35 124
CONTINENTAL AG0.42%26 967
APTIV53.78%24 219
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 477
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.18.98%16 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group