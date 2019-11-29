Log in
Sumitomo Forestry : Notice of Issuance of Ninth and Tenth Series Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds

11/29/2019 | 01:18am EST

November 29, 2019

For Immediate Release

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

Notice of Issuance of Ninth and Tenth Series

Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Akira Ichikawa;

Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) hereby provides notice of the decision to issue the ninth and tenth series of unsecured straight bonds (with special condition regarding same rank among bonds). An overview of the conditions is provided below.

1.

Name of corporate

Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. Ninth

Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. Tenth

bonds

Series Unsecured Straight Bonds

Series Unsecured Straight Bonds

(With Special Condition

(With Special Condition

Regarding Same Rank Among

Regarding Same Rank Among

Bonds)

Bonds)

2.

Total amount of

¥10 billion

¥10 billion

corporate bonds

3.

Application of Act

All of these corporate bonds will be subject to application of the

on Transfer of

provisions of Article 66 Paragraph 2 of the Act on Transfer of Bonds

Bonds and Shares

and Shares. Accordingly, corporate bond certificates will not be issued

except for in the cases set forth in Article 67 Paragraph 2 of the Act.

4.

Amount of each

¥100 million

corporate bond

5.

Interest rate

0.280%

0.690%

6.

Amount paid

¥100 for each corporate bond of ¥100

7.

Redemption amount

¥100 for each corporate bond of ¥100

8.

Redemption date

10 years

20 years

and method

(1) Final redemption

The principal will be paid in full

The principal will be paid in full

date

on December 6, 2029.

on December 6, 2039.

(2) Extinguishment

Extinguishment by purchase of these corporate bonds may be carried

by purchase

out at any time on or after the day after the payment date except for

cases stipulated separately by the transfer agency.

9.

Interest payment

June 6 and December 6 of every year

dates

10.

Response period

November 29, 2019

11.

Payment date

December 6, 2019

12.

Flotation method

Public offering

13.

Security

No security or guarantee is offered with these corporate bonds, and

there are no assets specifically reserved.

14.

Financial covenant

There is a negative pledge clause.

15.

Underwriter

Underwriting syndicate lead jointly by Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.,

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

16.

Transfer agency

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

17.

Fiscal agent

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

18.

Acquired rating

A (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:17:01 UTC
