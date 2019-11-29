Sumitomo Forestry : Notice of Issuance of Ninth and Tenth Series Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds
November 29, 2019
For Immediate Release
Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.
Notice of Issuance of Ninth and Tenth Series
Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds
Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Akira Ichikawa;
Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) hereby provides notice of the decision to issue the ninth and tenth series of unsecured straight bonds (with special condition regarding same rank among bonds). An overview of the conditions is provided below.
1.
Name of corporate
Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. Ninth
Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. Tenth
bonds
Series Unsecured Straight Bonds
Series Unsecured Straight Bonds
(With Special Condition
(With Special Condition
Regarding Same Rank Among
Regarding Same Rank Among
Bonds)
Bonds)
2.
Total amount of
¥10 billion
¥10 billion
corporate bonds
3.
Application of Act
All of these corporate bonds will be subject to application of the
on Transfer of
provisions of Article 66 Paragraph 2 of the Act on Transfer of Bonds
Bonds and Shares
and Shares. Accordingly, corporate bond certificates will not be issued
except for in the cases set forth in Article 67 Paragraph 2 of the Act.
4.
Amount of each
¥100 million
corporate bond
5.
Interest rate
0.280%
0.690%
6.
Amount paid
¥100 for each corporate bond of ¥100
7.
Redemption amount
¥100 for each corporate bond of ¥100
8.
Redemption date
10 years
20 years
and method
(1) Final redemption
The principal will be paid in full
The principal will be paid in full
date
on December 6, 2029.
on December 6, 2039.
(2) Extinguishment
Extinguishment by purchase of these corporate bonds may be carried
by purchase
out at any time on or after the day after the payment date except for
cases stipulated separately by the transfer agency.
9.
Interest payment
June 6 and December 6 of every year
dates
10.
Response period
November 29, 2019
11.
Payment date
December 6, 2019
12.
Flotation method
Public offering
13.
Security
No security or guarantee is offered with these corporate bonds, and
there are no assets specifically reserved.
14.
Financial covenant
There is a negative pledge clause.
15.
Underwriter
Underwriting syndicate lead jointly by Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.,
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
