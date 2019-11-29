Sumitomo Forestry : Notice of Issuance of Ninth and Tenth Series Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds

November 29, 2019

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

Notice of Issuance of Ninth and Tenth Series

Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Akira Ichikawa;

Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) hereby provides notice of the decision to issue the ninth and tenth series of unsecured straight bonds (with special condition regarding same rank among bonds). An overview of the conditions is provided below.