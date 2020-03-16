Parks Around the construction site

March 16, 2020

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Forestry and NTT Urban Development to Undertake

Joint Project in Dallas, Texas

Launch of Project to Develop Luxury Apartment

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Akira Ichikawa; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter Sumitomo Forestry) announced that it embarks jointly with NTT Urban Development Corporation (President and Chief Executive Officer: Hiroshi Nakagawa; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter NTT Urban Development) on a project worth a gross investment of approximately USD 114 million (approximately JPY 12.5 billion*1) to develop high-rise luxury Apartment in Dallas, Texas, United States, with completion targeted for May 2022.

*1 Calculated at USD 1 = JPY 109.43 (the exchange rate on February 28, 2020)

The property is located in the central part of Oak Lawn, an upscale residential area in Dallas and closely located to both Uptown and Downtown employment districts. The area is convenient to live in with high-end shopping malls, supermarkets, restaurants located nearby. At the same time, the area has several parks and pedestrian pathways within walking distance, giving it a quiet atmosphere. In addition, the area is located close to Dallas North Tollway and Central Express way.

The property is a 20-story building offering a total of 206 residential units, featuring high-quality interiors and exteriors, as well as rich garden vegetation, designed with

a focus on harmony with the surrounding upscale neighborhood. The property also offers around-the- clock concierge service, pet-friendly facilities, an outdoor deck with swimming pool and kitchen facilities that provides a panoramic view of downtown Dallas, a fitness center, a lounge for residents, and suites of rooms for guests, providing luxury and convenience.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area, where the construction site is located, has a population of approximately 7.5 million, and is the fastest growing city*2 in the United States, with a population increase of 1.11 million between 2010 and 2018. The area enjoys a strong economy supported by relocation and expansion of firms, and employment in the area is growing faster than the average in the United States with the unemployment rate low at 3.0%*3 as of November 2019. In addition, the average occupancy rate of apartments in the Dallas MSA has been high since 2011, exceeding 93%.

*2 Source: Data as of 2018, released by the United States Census Bureau

*3 Source: Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

This project is undertaken by a joint venture (SPC) established between Crescent Communities, LLC (hereinafter Crescent), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry and real estate development company located in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, and UD USA Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of