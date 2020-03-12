Log in
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. : Obtains Medical Device Approval for Manufacturing and Sales of Accelerator Based BNCT System and the Dose Calculation Program in Japan

03/12/2020 | 02:12am EDT

- World’s first BNCT systems as medical device -

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:6302)(President: Shinji Shimomura, referred as SHI hereinafter) has performed clinical trial of the BNCT*1) (Boron Neutron Capture Therapy) system using an accelerator (cyclotron), targeting carcinoma of the head and neck region in collaboration with STELLA PHARMA CORPORATION (President: Tomoyuki Asano). And SHI has applied the system for new medical device approval on 11th October, 2019. Today, we would like to announce that Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. obtains new medical device approval for manufacturing and sales of accelerator based BNCT system (NeuCureTM System) and the dose calculation program (NeuCureTM Dose Engine) from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. These are the world’s first medical devices for BNCT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005853/en/

Accelerator based BNCT system and its cyclotron (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market and SHI’s target

BNCT is unique radiation therapy method which is led by Japanese researchers. SHI believes better treatment will be provided to patients in the world. Once STELLA PHARMA CORPORATION obtains the drug application approval, SHI would like to develop BNCT market globally together with partners by means of sending information of BNCT and the clinical outcome to the world. It may take years for obtaining global common recognition. However, SHI would like to install more than 100 systems globally as a long term target. SHI will keep making efforts to improve and develop NeuCureTM system and NeuCureTM Dose Engine.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 871 B
EBIT 2020 57 625 M
Net income 2020 35 286 M
Finance 2020 23 846 M
Yield 2020 4,34%
P/E ratio 2020 7,45x
P/E ratio 2021 7,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 263 B
Chart SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 193,75  JPY
Last Close Price 2 144,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 95,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinji Shimomura President, CEO & Representative Director
Shunsuke Betsukawa Chairman
Hideo Suzuki Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yoshiyuki Tomita Representative Director & GM-Technology
Toshihiko Chijiiwa Manager-Technology Research & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.2.02%2 502
ATLAS COPCO AB-15.63%38 619
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.79%36 242
FANUC CORPORATION2.26%29 684
INGERSOLL-RAND-19.45%25 526
FORTIVE CORPORATION-22.20%21 012
