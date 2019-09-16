Sumitomo Heavy Industries : SHI Secures Order for a 75 MW class Biomass Power Boiler

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Representative Director, President and CEO: Shinji Shimomura) has secured an order from NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.(Representative Director and President: Shinichi Fujiwara) for a biomass power boiler (planned construction location: Hirohata-ku, Himeji-shi, Hyogo Prefecture) for Hirohata Biomass Power Generation Co., Ltd.

This boiler, using wood chips as its primary fuel, will be a highly-efficient dedicated biomass-fired boiler utilizing the reheat system (*1), and will play a role in broader dissemination of renewable energy.

The boiler will utilizes the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology for which our group has a track record of over 500 boilers globally (*2). Our CFB boilers have the ability to handle a wide range of fuels, superior performance particularly in the field of biomass power generation, and boast a high market share. We believe our boiler was adopted in this case due to recognition of our record.

Our company will help reduce power generation costs of our customers through the stable combustion of biomass fuels and low-rank fuels, and provide sustainable energy solutions.

[Overview]

Boiler Type: Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boiler (Reheat System)

Steam Flow: 245 t/h

Fuel: Wood chips, etc.

Scheduled Commercial Operation Date: August 2023

