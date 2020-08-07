Sumitomo Metal Mining : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

(Note) Revision of dividend forecast that has

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020)

Listed Company Name: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 [IFRS]

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021)

(% figures show Net sales Profit before tax Profit attributable to Basic earnings per share year-on-year change) owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Second quarter 400,000 -5.3 14,000 -61.5 8,000 -72.8 29.11 (cumulative) Full year 835,000 -4.3 48,000 -39.3 32,000 -47.2 116.46 (Note) Revision of operating results forecast that has been disclosed lastly: Yes

Notes

Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates

1) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None 3) Change in accounting estimates: None

Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock) Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at June 30, 2020

290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2020 Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period

16,032,914 shares at June 30, 2020

16,032,485 shares at March 31, 2020

3) Average number of shares during the period

274,781,354 shares for three months ended June 30, 2020

274,786,961 shares for three months ended June 30, 2019

The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.

(Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results for the Period)

2