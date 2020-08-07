Log in
Sumitomo Metal Mining : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

08/07/2020 | 01:04am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 [IFRS]

August 7, 2020

Listed Company Name: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Code:

5713

Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.smm.co.jp/

Representative:

Akira Nozaki, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Daiji Toyama, Manager, PR & IR Dept.

TEL: +81-3-3436-7705

Scheduled Date to Submit Quarterly Report: August 13, 2020

Scheduled Date to Start Dividend Payment:

Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Materials for Quarterly Financial Results: Yes

Briefing on Quarterly Account Settlement: Yes (for institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of parent

income

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Three months

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

ended

196,870

-4.9

3,543

-80.2

236

-98.5

171

-98.8

-1,182

June 30, 2020

Three months

ended

207,049

-14.4

17,900

-52.7

15,388

-52.9

14,261

-50.7

6,586

-48.4

June 30, 2019

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

0.62

0.62

June 30, 2020

Three months ended

51.90

51.90

June 30, 2019

(2)

Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to

Equity attributable to

owners of parent

owners of parent ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

1,719,115

1,100,677

990,816

57.6

As of March 31, 2020

1,719,690

1,110,860

1,001,946

58.3

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

39.00

39.00

78.00

March 31, 2020

Year ending March

31, 2021

Year ending March 31,

10.00

31.00

41.00

2021 (Forecast)

(Note) Revision of dividend forecast that has

been disclosed lastly:

Yes

1

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021)

(% figures show

Net sales

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per share

year-on-year change)

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Second quarter

400,000

-5.3

14,000

-61.5

8,000

-72.8

29.11

(cumulative)

Full year

835,000

-4.3

48,000

-39.3

32,000

-47.2

116.46

(Note) Revision of operating results forecast that has been disclosed lastly: Yes

Notes

  1. Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates

1)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above:

None

3)

Change in accounting estimates:

None

  1. Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at June 30, 2020
      290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2020
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period

16,032,914 shares at June 30, 2020

16,032,485 shares at March 31, 2020

3) Average number of shares during the period

274,781,354 shares for three months ended June 30, 2020

274,786,961 shares for three months ended June 30, 2019

The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.

(Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results for the Period)

The Supplementary Explanation Materials will be posted on the Company's website on Friday, August 7, 2020.

2

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:03:15 UTC
