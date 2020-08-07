Sumitomo Metal Mining : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Akira Nozaki, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Daiji Toyama, Manager, PR & IR Dept.
TEL: +81-3-3436-7705
Scheduled Date to Submit Quarterly Report: August 13, 2020
Scheduled Date to Start Dividend Payment: ―
Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Materials for Quarterly Financial Results: Yes
Briefing on Quarterly Account Settlement: Yes (for institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)
1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020)
Consolidated Operating Results
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Profit before tax
Profit
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
owners of parent
income
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Three months
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
ended
196,870
-4.9
3,543
-80.2
236
-98.5
171
-98.8
-1,182
―
June 30, 2020
Three months
ended
207,049
-14.4
17,900
-52.7
15,388
-52.9
14,261
-50.7
6,586
-48.4
June 30, 2019
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
0.62
0.62
June 30, 2020
Three months ended
51.90
51.90
June 30, 2019
(2)
Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Equity attributable to
owners of parent
owners of parent ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
1,719,115
1,100,677
990,816
57.6
As of March 31, 2020
1,719,690
1,110,860
1,001,946
58.3
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
―
39.00
―
39.00
78.00
March 31, 2020
Year ending March
―
31, 2021
Year ending March 31,
10.00
―
31.00
41.00
2021 (Forecast)
(Note) Revision of dividend forecast that has
been disclosed lastly:
Yes
1
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021)
(% figures show
Net sales
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per share
year-on-year change)
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Second quarter
400,000
-5.3
14,000
-61.5
8,000
-72.8
29.11
(cumulative)
Full year
835,000
-4.3
48,000
-39.3
32,000
-47.2
116.46
(Note) Revision of operating results forecast that has been disclosed lastly: Yes
Notes
Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates
1)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:
None
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above:
None
3)
Change in accounting estimates:
None
Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock)
Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at June 30, 2020
290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2020
Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period
16,032,914 shares at June 30, 2020
16,032,485 shares at March 31, 2020
3) Average number of shares during the period
274,781,354 shares for three months ended June 30, 2020
274,786,961 shares for three months ended June 30, 2019
The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes
The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.
(Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results for the Period)
The Supplementary Explanation Materials will be posted on the Company's website on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:03:15 UTC