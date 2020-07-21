Sumitomo Metal Mining : Regarding the start of construction for the Cote Gold Project (Canada)

July 21, 2020

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Akira Nozaki; hereinafter , 'SMM') and Canadian gold mining company IAMGOLD Corporation (Head Office: Toronto, Canada; President & CEO: Gordon Stothart; hereinafter , 'IMG'), our partner in the Cote Gold Project (70:30 ratio of stock holdings for IMG and SMM, overall interests for project at 92.5%) in Ontario, Canada, have decided that construction work for the Project will begin from third quarter of 2020.

