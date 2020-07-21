Log in
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
Sumitomo Metal Mining : Regarding the start of construction for the Cote Gold Project (Canada)

07/21/2020

July 21, 2020
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Akira Nozaki; hereinafter , 'SMM') and Canadian gold mining company IAMGOLD Corporation (Head Office: Toronto, Canada; President & CEO: Gordon Stothart; hereinafter , 'IMG'), our partner in the Cote Gold Project (70:30 ratio of stock holdings for IMG and SMM, overall interests for project at 92.5%) in Ontario, Canada, have decided that construction work for the Project will begin from third quarter of 2020.

Please check the below PDF file for details.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 06:10:01 UTC
