Sumitomo Metal Mining : Updated Corporate Governance Report

Corporate Governance Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Last updated: April 30, 2020 (English translation released on May 27, 2020) Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. President & Representative Director: Akira Nozaki Contact: +81-3-3436-7705 Securities Code: 5713 URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/ The corporate governance of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("SMM") is as set out below. Basic Philosophy of Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Data, and Other Basic Information 1. Basic philosophy SMM's basic philosophy pertaining to corporate governance is set out in "Corporate Governance Basic Policy, 2. Basic philosophy" and is displayed publicly on the SMM website at the address below. Corporate Governance Basic Policy URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/ir/management/governance/ Reasons for not applying a particular principle of Japan's Corporate Governance Code SMM writes this Corporate Governance Report by reference to all Principles of the Corporate Governance Code revised as of June 1, 2018. Supplementary Principle 4.1.3: The board's engagement in succession planning for the CEO and other top executives The succession planning for holders of the office of chief executive officer (president and director) is conducted and executed appropriately on the basis of our corporate philosophy and business plans. In order to enhance transparency and objectivity with regard to the selection of candidate of president and director, the president and director in office asks the Governance Committee (Chair: Kazuhisa 1 Nakano, Outside Director) advice concerning whether candidate has qualifications, knowledge, experience, abilities, and insight worthy of a president and director. The Governance Committee is composed of the chairman of the Board of Directors who is not an executive officer, and three independent outside directors. After that the Board of Directors makes the final decision on the appropriate candidate. Supplementary Principle 4.2.1: Management compensation as an incentive SMM's financial results are significantly impacted by prevailing metal market conditions and exchange rates, and thus do not necessarily correspond with the progress of management strategies and projects. Furthermore, projects related to resource development and the construction of smelting and refining plants require extremely long time periods from start to completion, and it is not unusual for the composition of management to have changed by the time the fruits of those projects can be reaped. Given these characteristics of its business, SMM has considered how compensation should operate as a healthy incentive for individual directors and managers and has consequently laid down its current compensation system composed of performance-based compensation and bonuses based on consolidated financial results and assessment factors such as the degree of attainment of personal targets under medium-to-long-term management strategies. For the basic policies and procedures for compensation, please refer to section (iii) of "Principle 3.1: Full disclosure" below. At present, we do not believe that compensation in the form of Company stock would effectively operate as a healthy incentive for management, and thus have not introduced it. Disclosures pursuant to specific principles of Japan's Corporate Governance Code Updated SMM writes this Corporate Governance Report by reference to all Principles of the Corporate Governance Code revised as of June 1, 2018. Principle 1.4: Cross-shareholdings When advancing our business strategy, SMM may engage in strategic shareholdings with business partners or other companies if it is judged that doing so will contribute to strengthening our business base over the mid to long term. With regard to existing cross-shareholdings, the Board of Directors takes decisions including on the possibility of reducing the holdings on the basis of the Board of 2 Directors' verification. The Board of Directors verifies aspects such as the objectives of each individual holding and whether the benefits therefrom cover the Company's cost of capital every year. With regard to the exercise of voting rights in cross-shareholdings, SMM determines whether to vote for or against each proposal after giving comprehensive consideration, based on the financial results and other aspects of the financial condition of each of the issuing companies, to matters such as whether each proposal will contribute to increasing the corporate value of that company over the medium to long term, and what impact it will have on SMM's corporate value. Decisions on vote are made particularly cautiously in circumstances such as cases of companies affected by major scandals or by persistent losses. In fiscal 2019, SMM sold all cross-shareholdings in four companies. Furthermore, in cases where a company cross-holding SMM's shares expresses a desire to sell , we respond in a sincere manner with a view to proceeding with the sale. Principle 1.7: Related-party transactions Transactions between SMM and our Directors or Audit & Supervisory Board Members will require the prior approval of the Board of Directors so as to ensure that the interests of the Company and the common interests of our shareholders are not harmed. Additionally, SMM will survey whether or not such transactions have been carried out and report our findings to the Board of Directors semiannually. If any transaction with a major shareholder arises, it will be handled under the same standards as transactions between SMM and our Directors. A major shareholder is one who holds 10% or more of the voting rights of SMM. Principle 2.6: Roles of corporate pension funds as asset owners SMM has established the Asset Management Committee and a structure to ensure appropriate investment and management of corporate pensions. The committee advises the president, who has responsibility for pension management, in such areas as the formulation and revision of basic management policy and the strategic asset mix, and the evaluation of asset managers. The committee also endeavors to enhance the expertise of secretariat personnel by such means as having them participate in pension-related seminars. Principle 3.1: Full disclosure Business principles and strategies 3 The SMM Group Corporate Philosophy and its source, Sumitomo Business Spirit, the SMM Group Management Vision, which delineates what the Company aims to become on the basis of the corporate philosophy, and the SMM Group Code of Conduct, which sets out the standards of conduct required of officers and employees to fulfill its corporate philosophy, are displayed publicly on the SMM website at the addresses below. SMM Group Corporate Philosophy URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/corp_info/philosophy/principle/ Sumitomo Business Spirit URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/corp_info/philosophy/principle/ SMM Group Management Vision URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/corp_info/philosophy/vision/ SMM Group Code of Conduct URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/corp_info/philosophy/conduct/ Also, the 2018 3-Year Business Plan, which covers the period from fiscal 2019 through fiscal 2021, is displayed publicly on the SMM website at the address below. URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/ir/management/plan/ Basic views and basic policy on corporate governance

The basic policy on corporate governance, including the basic philosophy on corporate governance, has been compiled as the "Corporate Governance Basic Policy" and is displayed publicly on the SMM website at the address below.

URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/ir/management/governance/ Basic policies and procedures for the compensation of senior management and directors

Maximum limits on the total amounts of compensation for Directors (including directors who are also executive officers, both here and elsewhere in this section (iii)) will be determined by resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders. If bonuses are paid to Directors, then the total amount of bonuses to Directors, excluding Outside Directors, will be determined in the same way.

The President & Representative Director, with the authorization of the Board of Directors, will determine the amount of Director compensation as follows. 4 The specific amount of compensation other than bonuses for each Director will be calculated by reflecting the individual performance of the Director (which is calculated with position-specific evaluation items such as division performance, the degree to which individual targets set in accordance with mid- to long-term business strategies are being achieved, and safety results (number of labor accidents) as standards) on a base compensation amount determined in consideration of the consolidated performance of the SMM Group; the compensation amount will then be determined after receiving the advice of the Governance Committee. The specific amount of bonuses for each Director will be calculated by reflecting the individual performance of the Director, which is calculated with the same position-specific evaluation items as above as standards, on a base bonus amount determined in consideration of the consolidated performance of the SMM Group; the bonus amount will then be determined after receiving the advice of the Governance Committee. However, because of the importance placed on the Outside Directors fulfilling a supervisory function from a standpoint independent from business execution, individual performance will not be reflected and only the base compensation amount with no bonuses will be paid to Outside Directors. Policies and procedures in the nomination of director candidates, appointment or dismissal of senior management, and nomination of Audit & Supervisory Board member candidates

The policy when nominating Director candidates and appointing Executive Officers who serve concurrently as directors is for the President to comprehensively consider the knowledge, experience, abilities, and insight of the candidates, receive the advice of the Governance Committee, and propose the qualified candidates to the Board of Directors, which will then determine the nominations. In the event that an executive officer has rendered him or herself markedly ineligible, for example by having acted unlawfully, improperly, or disloyally, and a dismissal recommendation is made to the Board of Directors after the Governance Committee gives advice on the matter, the individual concerned may be dismissed by resolution of the Board of Directors.

With regard to the nomination of Audit & Supervisory Board member candidates, the policy is for the President to comprehensively consider the qualifications, knowledge (including that of finance, accounting, and law), experience, abilities, and insight of the candidates and, after obtaining the prior approval of the Audit & Supervisory Board, to propose the qualified candidates to the Board of Directors, which will then determine the nominations.

Reasons for the nomination of director (including directors who are executive officers) candidates and Audit & Supervisory Board member candidates will be stated in the reference materials of the General Meeting of Shareholders. 5 Reasons for the nomination of candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members and for individual nominations, appointments, and dismissals relating to appointments and dismissals of senior management

The reasons for individual nominations of candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members at the 94th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (held on June 25, 2019) are stated in the reference documentation for that meeting. The said reference documentation is displayed on the following SMM website.

URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/ir/stock/meeting/report/ Supplementary Principle 4.1.1: Outline of scope of matters delegated to the management by the board In accordance with laws and regulations and SMM's Articles of Incorporation, decisions for business execution are delegated to the management by the Board of Directors. Specifically, pursuant to the Regulations of the Board of Directors it lays down, the Board of Directors adopts resolutions concerning important matters such as those relating to general meetings of shareholders, directors, executive officers, management policies, business plans, risk management, corporate social responsibility ("CSR"), organization and personnel affairs, and projects, and with regard to matters to which the said regulations' criteria do not apply, decisions are delegated to the president, executive officers, and others pursuant to other rules laid down by the Board of Directors. Principle 4.8: Effective Use of Independent Directors The Company appoints at least one-third of directors as independent directors. Principle 4.9: Independence standards for independent directors Independence standards are set out in "Corporate Governance Basic Policy, 5.4) Independence standards" and are displayed publicly on the SMM website at the address below. URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/ir/management/governance/ Supplementary Principle 4.11.1: View on the appropriate balance between knowledge, experience, and skills of the board as a whole, and also on diversity and appropriate board size The Board of Directors will achieve a diverse composition by including both members from within SMM who are thoroughly familiar with each area of the Company's business as well as outside experts with knowledge, experience, abilities, and insight different from that of the members from within 6 SMM. The size of the Board of Directors will be appropriate to conducting active discussions and ensuring the briskness of the Board. One third or more of the Directors will be Independent Outside Directors in order to strive for greater managerial transparency. Supplementary Principle 4.11.2: Holding of concurrent positions by directors and auditors The situation regarding the holding of concurrent positions by directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members is as set out in SMM business reports and reference documentation for general meetings of shareholders. The said business reports and reference documentation are displayed on the following SMM website. URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/ir/stock/meeting/report/ Supplementary Principle 4.11.3: Analysis and evaluation of the effectiveness of the board as a whole, and the results thereof The Board of Directors analyzes and evaluates the effectiveness of its performance from the perspective of appropriate decision-making for business execution and enhancing supervisory functions, and discloses a summary of these results. In fiscal 2019, the Board of Directors analyzed and evaluated the effectiveness of its performance, with the following results: 1. Analysis and evaluation process The Board of Directors formulates a questionnaire and conducts a survey of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members with the cooperation of an external law firm, To ensure that details of responses are not monitored by the individuals in charge within SMM, the responses are submitted to an external law firm that is entrusted with compiling and analyzing the responses. Based upon the overall results of the self-evaluations by directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members included in the survey, the external evaluations by the law firm, and the confirmation of what the Board of Directors should ideally be (aim to achieve a Board of Directors focused on decision- making function) conducted in fiscal 2016, the Board of Directors reviewed its own effectiveness at a regular Board of Directors meeting held in February 2020, where it confirmed its evaluation and discussed its response going forward. *Main questionnaire items - Supervisory function of Board of Directors 7 Board size, ratio of outside officers, and balance of board composition

Board operation (materials, number and content of agenda items, management of proceedings, effective discussion)

Necessity of review of "what the Board of Directors should ideally be"

Opportunities for training

Provision of information

Self-evaluation

Governance Committee (answered only by Governance Committee members)

2. Overview of analysis and evaluation results The fiscal 2019 analysis and evaluation of Board effectiveness found that with reference to "what the Board of Directors should ideally be," the Board of Directors exercises its supervisory functions through its decision making, and it was confirmed that no serious problems were perceived in the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. Additionally, although the fiscal 2019 questionnaire surveyed the necessity of a review of "what the Board of Directors should ideally be" as three years had passed since the formulation of this policy, all directors were in agreement that the review of policy was not required. Many questionnaire responses stated the opinion that the Board of Directors conducted vigorous discussion and deliberation regarding important agenda items, and that discussion was conducted from diverse perspectives, with outside directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members actively stating their opinions based on their experience and respective fields of speciality. Overall, the evaluation confirmed that the Board of Directors conducted appropriate discussion and deliberation. Meanwhile, regarding the need to establish opportunities for discussion and deliberation of important management issues, an area for improvement identified in the fiscal 2017 and 2018 evaluations, issues raised during the fiscal 2019 evaluation included that although the Board of Directors worked to create such opportunities, it was not able to discuss each of SMM's three business segments in a balanced manner, and that from the perspective of a Board of Directors which focuses on decision-making function, there was a need for the Board to revisit and check the implementation progress and results of investment projects that it previously resolved. The Board of Directors also confirmed that in addition to steps including reviewing items for report and checking the affiliation of the chairperson, reports on the latest trends in corporate governance will also be made to the Board of Directors as part of initiatives to increase training opportunities for 8 officers 3. Future steps Through the discussion and deliberation outlined above, the Board of Directors confirmed that the following steps will be taken in order to improve its effectiveness in an ongoing manner. Deliberation of important management issues and monitoring of investment projects resolved by the Board of Directors

Reporting of current issues (securing personnel, etc.) to the Board of Directors and related discussion

Reporting of recent trends in corporate governance to the Board of Directors Supplementary Principle 4.14.2: Training policy for directors and auditors The training of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members is based on the self-improvement of each individual, and therefore SMM contributes to self-improvement by providing opportunities for training either directly or as an intermediary, and provides support for the costs thereof. Specifically, SMM will provide training on the legal liabilities of officers, compliance, and legal knowledge for newly appointed Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers when assuming office. SMM will provide various kinds of internal training for Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Executive Officers, and others and endeavor to obtain timely and appropriate information through lectures by lawyers and other external experts and through other such means. Additionally, SMM will provide information on other training opportunities such as external seminars. Including the above, SMM will bear the entire amount of any expenses necessary for Director, Audit & Supervisory Board Member, and Executive Officer training. Principle 5.1: Policy for constructive dialogue with shareholders SMM believes that receiving the understanding and support of all of our shareholders and investors is essential for the sustainable growth and increased corporate value of the Company over the mid to long term. Therefore, in consideration of increasing corporate value over the mid to long term, SMM will develop the following IR activities to achieve dialogue with our shareholders and investors in order to receive a deeper understanding of SMM. The President will coordinate dialogue with shareholders and investors and information disclosure, and the Executive Officer supervising the Public Relations & Investor Relations 9 Department will be the officer in charge of such dialogue and disclosure. The officer responsible for information disclosure (the General Manager of the Public Relations & Investor Relations Department) will decide whether or not information should be disclosed. When preparing materials for disclosure, the Public Relations & Investor Relations Department will collaborate with the relevant divisions and conduct disclosure appropriately and in a fair and timely manner. SMM will implement measures to receive deeper understanding of our business, such as holding briefings conducted by the President for institutional investors and securities analysts regarding financial results and business strategies as well as holding briefings for individual investors. Additionally, SMM will establish a section on our website for individual investors and will endeavor to disclose IR information in a manner that is easy to understand. SMM will regularly report the views and requests learned through communication with our shareholders and investors to management and make use of those views and requests in managing SMM. In order to prevent the divulgence of any information that could influence share prices during the preparation period of financial results announcements and to ensure fairness, SMM will establish an about two-week "quiet period" prior to the announcement of quarterly and full-year financial results and refrain from commenting or answering questions on those results during that period. Additionally, matters regarding information disclosure will be stated on internal memorandums for approval to verify the management of information. The responsible division will also thoroughly ensure that, during dialogue with shareholders and investors, no insider information is disclosed and no selective disclosure of nonpublic material information is made in accordance with the fair disclosure rule. Furthermore, if it becomes known that selective disclosure of nonpublic material information has occurred, the said information shall be publicized promptly in principle. 10 2. Capital structure Foreign shareholding ratio 30% or more Largest shareholders Updated Name or company name Number of shares Percentage owned (%) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) 27,512,300 10.01 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) 19,365,900 7.04 Toyota Motor Corporation 11,058,000 4.02 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account 5) 5,152,100 1.87 JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385151 4,162,281 1.51 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account 7) 4,078,100 1.48 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 3,825,245 1.39 JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385632 3,770,979 1.37 Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. 3,745,055 1.36 Sumitomo Life Insurance Company 3,737,000 1.35 Controlling shareholder (except for parent company) --- Parent company None Supplementary remarks The capital structure is as of March 31, 2020. SMM holds 16,032,485 shares of treasury stock. SMM carried out a consolidation of share at the ratio of 2 shares to 1 share on October 1, 2017. 11 3. Corporate data Stock market where listed and market section Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Fiscal year-end March Type of business Non-ferrous metals Number of employees (consolidated) at end of previous 1,000 or more fiscal year Net sales (consolidated) in previous fiscal year ¥100 billion or more, but less than ¥1 trillion Number of consolidated subsidiaries at end of previous 50 or more, but fewer than 100 fiscal year 4. Policy on measures to protect minority shareholders when conducting transactions, etc., with controlling shareholder ------------------------- 5. Other special circumstances that may materially impact corporate governance SMM has no subsidiaries listed on stock exchanges in Japan. ------------------------- 12 Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems Pertaining to Management Decision-Making, Execution, and Supervision 1. Matters relating to organizational composition, operation, etc. Organization form Company with Audit & Supervisory Board members Directors Number of directors stipulated in articles of 10 incorporation Term of office of directors stipulated in articles of 1 year incorporation Chairman (except when serving concurrently Chairperson of the board of directors as president) Number of directors 8 Status of appointment of outside directors Appointed Number of outside directors 3 Number of outside directors designated independent 3 officers Relationship with company (1) Name Attribute Relationship with the company* a b c d e f g h i j k Hitoshi Taimatsu Academic Kazuhisa Nakano From another  company Taeko Ishii Lawyer Categories of relationship with the company

"  " when a category applies to the person currently or recently; "  " when it applied in the past. 13 "" when a category applies to a close relative of the person currently or recently; "" when it applied in the past. An executive of the listed company or a subsidiary thereof An executive or a nonexecutive director of the parent company of the listed company An executive of a sister company of the listed company A person or an executive thereof for which the listed company is a major business partner A major business partner of the listed company or an executive thereof A consultant or accounting or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the listed company besides compensation as an officer A major shareholder of the listed company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if it is a corporation) An executive (the said individual only) of a business partner of the listed company (where any of d, e, or f above do not apply) An executive (the said individual only) of a company with which there is mutual appointment of outside officers An executive (the said individual only) of an organization that receives donations from the listed company Other Relationship with company (2) Name Independent Supplementary remarks concerning Reasons for selection officer applicable categories Prof. Taimatsu possesses specialist knowledge as a material engineering science researcher, mainly in the field of metals. He is selected as an outside director on the grounds that he is able to leverage that knowledge, his academic background as a Hitoshi university professor, and his  - experience as an Education and Taimatsu Research Council member and faculty vice dean, among others, to play an appropriate role in strengthening SMM's corporate governance. As he is considered devoid of risk of conflict of interest with general shareholders, he is designated an independent officer. Mr. Nakano had held responsibilities such as Having held responsibilities such as serving as representative director and chief serving as representative director Kazuhisa executive officer of Idemitsu Kosan Co., and chief executive officer of  Ltd., an SMM business partner. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Mr. Nakano During fiscal 2018, SMM engaged in Nakano has a wealth of knowledge and experience in corporate business with Idemitsu Kosan in such areas management and resource-related as the lease of real properties, but the amount business. He is selected as an 14 of its sales to the said company totaled outside director because he is able approx. ¥4 million, accounting for only 0.0% to use his wisdom in these areas to of SMM's nonconsolidated net sales. engage in appropriate business SMM also engaged in business with Idemitsu supervision for the purpose of ensuring the SMM Group's Kosan with regard to the purchase of SMM's sustained growth and increase in operating materials and such. The amount enterprise value over the medium to paid to Idemitsu Kosan by SMM amounted to long term, thereby strengthening approx. ¥1,358 million, which accounted for corporate governance. 0.0% of SMM's nonconsolidated net sales. As he is considered devoid of risk of conflict of interest with general shareholders, he is designated an independent officer. Having expert knowledge and extensive experience as an attorney at law, Ms. Ishii is selected as an outside director on the grounds that, by making proposals and recommendations from the Taeko Ishii - perspective of compliance, she  plays an important role in the strengthening of SMM's corporate governance. As she is considered devoid of risk of conflict of interest with general shareholders, she is designated an independent officer. Existence of optional committees equivalent to nomination committee or Yes compensation committee Status of establishment of optional committees, membership, and attributes of chairperson Committee Total Full-time Inside Outside Outside Chair- committee Others name members directors directors experts person members Optional committee Governance Outside equivalent to 4 0 1 3 0 0 Committee Director nomination committee Optional committee Governance Outside equivalent to 4 0 1 3 0 0 Committee Director compensation committee Supplementary remarks 15 SMM has established a Governance Committee composed of the chairman of the Board of Directors who is not an executive officer and independent outside directors (to be composed solely of independent outside directors if the chairman of the Board of Directors is not in place, Chair: Kazuhisa Nakano, Outside Director), its task being to provide advice from an objective standpoint with regard to particularly important matters relating to governance, including the nomination and compensation of directors, executive officers, and others. It is intended that this will enhance the transparency of management and strengthen corporate governance from the perspective of shareholders and all other stakeholders. In fiscal 2019 five meetings were held (nomination: two times, compensation; two times, general governance: one time), with all members in attendance at all meetings. Audit & Supervisory Board members Audit & Supervisory Board established Yes Number of Audit & Supervisory Board members 5 stipulated in articles of incorporation Number of Audit & Supervisory Board members 4 Status of coordination between Audit & Supervisory Board members, the accounting auditor, and the internal auditing department As part of mutual collaboration in internal auditing, auditing by Audit & Supervisory Board members, and auditing by the accounting auditor, the Internal Audit Department provides the Audit & Supervisory Board members with appropriate information such as explanations of audit plans, and Audit & Supervisory Board members are present when the Internal Audit Department reports internal- audit results to executive officers and other personnel. In addition, Audit & Supervisory Board members provide the Internal Audit Department with audit plans decided on by the Audit & Supervisory Board, and attend auditing by the Internal Audit Department whenever necessary. The Audit & Supervisory Board members provide audit plans to the accounting auditor, who in return supplies those members with explanations of the audit plans and reports on the audit results. With regard to the relationship between internal auditing, auditing by Audit & Supervisory Board members, auditing by the accounting auditor, and the department responsible for internal control, the latter conducts the structuring of the internal-control system and the monitoring of its operation, reports regularly-and whenever else necessary-to the Internal Audit Department, the Audit & Supervisory Board members, and the accounting auditor, and is itself audited. 16 Status of appointment of outside Audit & Supervisory Board Appointed members Number of outside Audit & Supervisory Board members 2 Number of outside Audit & Supervisory Board members 2 designated independent officers 17 Relationship with company (1) Name Attribute Relationship with the company* a b c d e f g h i j k l m Junichi Kondo From another company Yuichi Yamada Certified public   accountant Categories of relationship with the company

"  " when a category applies to the person currently or recently; "  " when it applied in the past.

"  " when a category applies to a close relative of the person currently or recently; "  " when it applied in the past.

" " when a category applies to the person currently or recently; " " when it applied in the past. " " when a category applies to a close relative of the person currently or recently; " " when it applied in the past. An executive of the listed company or a subsidiary thereof A nonexecutive director or an accounting advisor of the listed company or a subsidiary thereof An executive or a nonexecutive director of the parent company of the listed company An auditor of the parent company of the listed company An executive of a sister company of the listed company A person or an executive thereof for which the listed company is a major business partner A major business partner of the listed company or an executive thereof A consultant or accounting or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the listed company besides compensation as an officer A major shareholder of the listed company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if it is a corporation) An executive (the said individual only) of a business partner of the listed company (where any of f, g, or h above do not apply) An executive (the said individual only) of a company with which there is mutual appointment of outside officers An executive (the said individual only) of an organization that receives donations from the listed company Other

Relationship with company (2) Name Independent Supplementary remarks concerning Reasons for selection officer applicable categories Mr. Kondo is selected as an outside Audit & Supervisory Board member on the ground of expectation that he is able to fulfill his duties as an outside Audit & Junichi Kondo - Supervisory Board member based  on his wealth of financial- institutional experience. As he is considered devoid of risk of conflict of interest with general shareholders, he is designated an independent officer. 18 Until June 2016, Mr. Yamada was the Mr. Yamada is selected as an partner of KPMG AZSA LLC, with outside Audit & Supervisory Board which the company concludes an audit member on the grounds that he is contract. The compensation, etc., paid by able to fulfill auditing duties based the company to that firm in fiscal 2018 on his auditing experience totaled approx. ¥232 million. accumulated over many years at Mr. Yuichi Yamada has family member audit firms and his extensive knowledge of accounting, and within the third degree, who is an particularly through his ability to Yuichi Yamada  employee of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking offer opinions and Corporation, which is the main bank of recommendations from the the Company. The employee is in non- perspective of an accounting administrative position, has no specialist. relationship with the Company's As he is considered devoid of risk business, and makes independent living from Mr. Yuichi Yamada. For these of conflict of interest with general reasons, the Company judged this shareholders, he is designated an relationship has no influence on his independent officer. independence. Independent officers Number of independent officers 5 Other matters relating to independent officers All SMM outside directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members meet the criteria for independence established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange as well as our own internal independence standards, and all outside directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members have been declared as independent officers, pledging that there is no conflict of interest with that of shareholders. We also publish our standards governing the independence of outside officers on the following website as part of our Corporate Governance Guidelines [Article 5 (4) Independence Standards]. URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/E/ir/management/governance/. Incentives Status of implementation of measures to grant incentives Introduction of a system of performance- to directors based compensation Supplementary remarks concerning applicable item As of the conclusion of the 80th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (held on June 29, 2005), the system of retirement benefits for directors was abolished. The compensation of SMM directors (excluding outside directors) is linked to business performance each year. Persons eligible to receive stock options 19 Supplementary remarks concerning applicable item ---------------------- Directors' compensation Status of disclosure (of individual director None compensation) 20 Supplementary remarks concerning applicable item 1. Total amount of directors' compensation Total compensation: ¥298 million (Basic compensation ¥248 million, bonuses ¥50 million) Policy for determining compensation amounts or Yes calculation methods Disclosure of policy for determining compensation amounts or calculation methods 1. Policy for Determining Amount and Calculation Method of Remuneration For the compensation of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members, upper limits for total compensation for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members, respectively, are determined by resolutions of general meetings of shareholders, and when bonuses are paid to directors, the total amounts of bonuses are also so determined for directors other than outside directors. a. Specific Procedures for Determining Amount of Remuneration for Directors With regard to the amounts of directors' compensation, the president & representative director is authorized by the Board of Directors to determine them as follows. With regard to amounts of basic compensation provided to the Chairman of the Board and directors who concurrently serve as executive officers, basic compensation is set after taking the Group's consolidated results into consideration, and specific amounts of compensation are calculated that reflect the performances of individual directors on the basis of position-specific assessment factors such as departmental results, the degree of attainment of personal targets under medium-to-long-term management strategies, and safety record (number of industrial accidents). These are then determined after receiving advice from the Governance Committee. With regard to bonuses, a basic bonus is set after taking the Group's consolidated results into consideration, additionally specific amounts are calculated that reflect the performances of individual directors based on position-specific assessment factors as referred to above, and these are then determined after receiving advice from the Governance Committee. With regard to outside directors, however, importance is placed on their supervisory functions from a standpoint independent of business execution, and thus their personal performance is not reflected, and they are paid only the basic compensation with no bonuses. b. Specific Procedures for Determining Amount of Remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members The amounts of compensation of Audit & Supervisory Board members are determined for each 21 individual member within the aggregate amount of compensation approved by general meetings of shareholders, the determination being by means of discussion within the Audit & Supervisory Board. 2. Indicators Used to Determine Performance-based Remuneration The indicators used to determine performance-based remuneration are, as described above, calculated for individual directors on the basis of position-specific assessment factors such as consolidated results (profit before tax), departmental results (return on assets [ROA], free cash flow, segment income), the degree of attainment of personal targets under medium-to-long-term management strategies, and safety record (number of industrial accidents). With regards to the reasons that these indicators have been selected, the Company's consolidated results (profit before tax) were chosen as SMM has set profitability targets that it aims to achieve as part of its long-term vision. Performance indicators for departmental results (return on assets [ROA], free cash flow, segment income) were selected in order to evaluate the three criteria of profit margin, cash flow, and absolute value of profit in a balanced manner. Regarding the degree of attainment of personal targets under medium-to-long-term management strategies, we believe that the steady implementation of plans with a mid- to long-term perspective is essential in order to increase our corporate value in a sustainable manner. Finally, regarding the setting of safety record as a performance indicator, we believe that securing a safe workplace is our core operating foundation as a company engaged in the mining and manufacturing industries. Support system for outside directors (outside Audit & Supervisory Board members) In order to enable outside officers to execute their roles and responsibilities effectively, essential support is provided as follows. To maximize the thoroughness of Board of Directors deliberations, materials are distributed and explanations of agenda items given to outside directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members in advance. In order to deepen outside officers' understanding of Company business, they are given opportunities to inspect SMM Group places of business. Opportunities are also provided to address and explain large-scale projects and other subjects of interest to outside officers. In order to share information and to enable the objective viewpoints of people outside the Company to be reflected in management, meetings of an Outside Directors Council consisting solely of outside officers and meetings between outside officers and senior managers for direct exchanges of views are 22 arranged. Two personnel (occupying other positions concurrently) form a Board of Directors secretariat and three personnel (occupying other positions concurrently) form a secretariat for the Audit & Supervisory Board, both secretariats providing support for the outside directors and outside Audit & Supervisory Board members respectively. Persons who are retired president & representative directors Names, etc., of advisers formerly president & representative directors, etc. Service type/conditions Retirement date from the Name Position/status Business activity (Full-time/part-time, office of Term of office president & with/without representative compensation ) director Provides appropriate Nobumasa Executive suggestion in response to Part-time with compensation June 27, 2017 As determined Kemori Adviser management requests. Total number of advisers formerly president & representative director, etc. 1 Other matters 2. Matters concerning functions such as business execution, auditing and supervision, nomination, and compensation determination (Overview of the current corporate governance system) SMM's governance is a system for ensuring that business execution and associated monitoring and supervision are each functioning fully within the Company's management. To achieve that it operates by using audit and supervisory board and executive officer systems, conducting governance through a three-part organizational structure in which decision-making and supervision is addressed by the Board of Directors, business execution by the representative director and the executive officers, and 23 auditing by the Audit & Supervisory Board members and the accounting auditor. The Board of Directors conducts decision-making that includes the making of decisions on important matters relating to business execution such as those stipulated in the Companies Act, and is responsible for supervisory functions over all corporate management, including the performance of duties by the representative director and executive officers. In accordance with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors delegates business-execution decisions to the representative director and executive officers, clearly defining their authority and responsibilities. Fundamental to business execution decision-making by the representative director and executive officers is the conduct of investigation and screening followed by approval through systems such as the ringi process, meetings of the Management Committee being convened for managerially important matters that necessitate deliberation. This system ensures that rational management judgments are made from diverse perspectives, and prudent decision-making takes place. Business execution comprises both business activity and social-responsibility activity, the latter being composed of CSR activity, compliance activity, SMM's own unique risk-management activity, and internal control, and it is with these that the Company undertakes its business activity with the goal of ensuring sustainable co-existence with society and the global environment. All Audit & Supervisory Board members coordinate as necessary with other members, the Internal Audit Department, and the accounting auditor, including through the exchange of information, auditing business execution in accordance with laws and regulations, audit policies laid down by the Audit & Supervisory Board, audit plans, etc. The specifics of SMM's corporate governance system are set out below. 1. Directors and Board of Directors SMM's Articles of Incorporation provide for up to 10 directors, each with a term of office of one year. The composition of the Board of Directors is characterized by its diversity, being composed not only of internal officers with extensive knowledge of every field of the Company's business activities, but also of outside experts with knowledge, experience, capabilities, and opinions with perspectives that differ from those of the inside directors. In addition, with the aim of achieving more transparent management, the Company has a policy of ensuring that at least one-third of the directors are independent outside directors, and thus has selected three such directors, including a person with experience as top manager, among its eight directors. The selection of directors is conducted to the utmost extent on the basis of each candidate's personal character, with no indispensable requirements for diversity with regard to 24 gender or nationality. The Board of Directors is responsible for determining the execution of important business matters and supervising corporate management in general, including the execution of business by the representative director and corporate officers, and determines matters stipulated in laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, as well as important matters related to execution of the Company's business. Standards defining the Board's dutiesare clarified in internal regulations, such as the Board of Directors Rules. Specifically, these duties include requirements stipulated in the Companies Act of Japan, such as passing resolutions related to matters such as the disposal or takeover of assets, borrowing, or investments valued above a certain limit, as well as working to strengthen the Board's monitoring function, including enhancing reporting that enables the "discussion and deliberation of important management issues and policies, etc." in response to evaluations of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. Regular Board of Directors meetings are held once per month, but the structure also enables extraordinary Board of Directors meetings to be held whenever required, permitting flexible decision-making. In fiscal 2019, 14 meetings were convened. The attendance record of each officer in office as of March 31, 2020, is outlined below. Name Attendance Record Yoshiaki Nakazato 14/14 (100%) (Director) Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held (12 regular, 2 extraordinary) Akira Nozaki 14/14 (100%) (Director) Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held (12 regular, 2 extraordinary) Hiroyuki Asai 14/14 (100%) (Director) Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held (12 regular, 2 extraordinary) Hiroshi Asahi 14/14 (100%) (Director) Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held (12 regular 2 extraordinary) Nobuhiro 10/10 (100%) Matsumoto Attended all 10 Board of Directors meetings (9 regular, 1 extraordinary) (Director) held following appointment 25 Hitoshi Taimatsu 14/14 (100%) (Director) Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held (12 regular, 2 extraordinary) Kazuhisa Nakano 14/14 (100%) (Director) Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held (12 regular 2 extraordinary) Taeko Ishii 14/14 (100%) (Director) Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held (12 regular, 2 extraordinary) Kazushi Ino (Audit 14/14 (100%) & Supervisory Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held Board Member) (12 regular, 2 extraordinary) Yasuyuki 14/14 (100%) Nakayama (Audit Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held & Supervisory Board Member) (12 regular, 2 extraordinary) Junichi Kondo 14/14 (100%) (Audit & Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held Supervisory Board Member) (12 regular, 2 extraordinary) Yuichi Yamada 14/14 (100%) (Audit & Attended all 14 Board of Directors meetings held Supervisory Board Member) (12 regular, 2 extraordinary) Resolutions by and matters reported to the Board of Directors are in turn reported to Executive Officers' Meetings to ensure that information is shared among officers. A system of performance-based compensation has been introduced for the compensation of directors. Advice from the Governance Committee is obtained with regard to the determination of the specific amounts of compensation. 2. Management Committee The membership of the Management Committee includes the president, executive vice presidents, senior managing executive officers, and other related executive officers, and its meetings may 26 also be attended by the chairman of the Board of Directors, outside directors, and Audit & Supervisory Board members. The Management Committee deliberates on important matters requiring careful consideration from a wide range of perspectives prior to their submission for the Board of Directors resolutions or approval by the president, deciding whether or not matters should be submitted to the Board of Directors, and assisting the president's decision-making. Executive officer system

As provided by its Articles of Incorporation, SMM has adopted an executive officer system.

To strengthen their executive capabilities, the executive officers' authority and responsibilities have been clearly defined, and substantial authority has been delegated to them.

There are currently 20 executive officers (including four who serve concurrently as directors). They are entrusted with important positions such as heading a business division, or a division or a department at the Company's head office, and are granted specific authority to perform their duties in each such position. In addition, executive officers report on the status of business execution once a month at Executive Officers' Meetings.

As in the case of directors, a system of performance-based compensation has been introduced for the compensation of executive officers. Advice from the Governance Committee is obtained with regard to the determination of the specific amounts of compensation. Audit & Supervisory Board members and Audit & Supervisory Board

SMM's Articles of Incorporation provide for up to five Audit & Supervisory Board members, and currently there are four (composed of two standing and two part-time [outside] members). SMM considers that the present composition and number of Audit & Supervisory Board members is suitable for ensuring the appropriate management of the Audit & Supervisory Board.

Audit & Supervisory Board members belonging to the Company conduct auditing based on their characteristic standing-auditor status, which enables them to gather in-house information, while outside Audit & Supervisory Board members conduct audits in a manner that takes advantage of knowledge of their own specialist fields. In addition, all present their opinions at important meetings, including meetings of the Board of Directors and of the Management Committee.

Meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board are held once a month prior to the meetings of the Board of Directors on the days upon which regular Board of Directors meetings are held, and other meetings are held whenever necessary. 27 CSR Committee, Internal Control Committee, and Enterprise Value Enhancement Committee

SMM has systemized its social and environment initiatives as CSR activities and is expanding them throughout the Group. In order to promote these activities, the CSR Committee (headed by the president) has been established. Three working groups have also been established under the CSR Committee to take responsibility for compliance, risk management, and quality assurance.

The Internal Control Committee (headed by the president) has been established for the purpose of building internal-control systems within the SMM Group and of maintaining and improving them.

In addition, in order to pursue the achievement of sustained business growth and increase enterprise value, the Enterprise Value Enhancement Committee (headed by the president) has been established. Internal audits and audits by Audit & Supervisory Board members

The Internal Audit Department has been established for the purpose of conducting internal audits as part of the auditing and supervision of business execution. This internal auditing is conducted throughout the SMM Group, the department general manager and staff members implementing internal audits on a regular basis.

The Audit & Supervisory Board members audit activities, such as the performance of duties by the directors, in accordance with audit plans determined by the Audit & Supervisory Board. As is the case with standing Audit & Supervisory Board members, SMM's outside Audit & Supervisory Board members conduct on-site audits at premises such as business offices and plants when necessary, and reports of on-site audits conducted by standing Audit & Supervisory Board members at business offices and affiliated companies are also provided to outside Audit & Supervisory Board members.

Among the Audit & Supervisory Board members, Yuichi Yamada who is an outside member is a qualified certified public accountant, and thus has an advanced level of expertise in the fields of finance and accounting. Accounting auditor

For fiscal 2018, the name of the Company's accounting auditor, the certified public accountants in charge of the audit, and details of the staff who assisted with it are as set out below. Name of accounting auditor KPMG AZSA LLC 28 Certified public accountants in charge of the audit Designated limited liability partners and engagement partners Yasuyuki Nagasaki, Takahiro Akiyama, and Yukihiro Kase Number of staff who assisted with the audit Certified public accountants: 11; Others: 15 Conclusion of limited liability agreements

SMM has concluded agreements prescribed in Article 427 Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act (liability limitation agreements) with the outside directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members, under which each officers' liability shall be limited to 10 million yen or to the minimum amount of liability prescribed by law, whichever is higher. Reasons for selection of present corporate governance system In line with its Corporate Governance Basic Policy, which summarizes SMM's basic philosophy for corporate governance and the framework therefor, SMM believes that its governance is a system that ensures that business execution and the associated monitoring and supervision are each functioning fully by using audit and supervisory board and executive officer systems with which to conduct governance through a three-part organizational structure in which decision-making and supervision is addressed by the Board of Directors, business execution by the representative director and the executive officers, and auditing by the Audit & Supervisory Board members and the accounting auditor. With regard to the appropriateness of business-execution decisions and supervision capabilities, the Company considers its corporate governance system to be working effectively. This is because, among other factors, the Company's Board of Directors deems that as a result of analysis and appraisal of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors based on external evaluation, no significant problems have been observed; as a result of the Internal Control Committee's monitoring of the status of operation of internal-control system, no significant problems have been observed; and no problems have been indicated in the audit reports of the Audit & Supervisory Board. It intends to continue to pursue soundness, transparency, and efficiency of management by endeavoring to maintain and build an optimum business management structure. 29 Status of Implementation of Measures Relating to Shareholders and Other Stakeholders 1. Measures to invigorate general meetings of shareholders and facilitate the exercise of voting rights Supplementary remarks SMM sends out notices of convocation three weeks prior Early dispatch of notices of convocation to the date of general meetings of shareholders. The of general meetings of shareholders notice of convocation of the 94th ordinary general meeting of shareholders was sent on June 3, 2019. Avoidance of peak days when The 94th ordinary general meeting of shareholders was scheduling general meetings of held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. shareholders Use of electronic means to exercise Since the 83rd ordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 26, 2008, it has been possible to exercise voting voting rights rights by electronic means (Internet, etc.) Participation in Electronic Voting Since the 83rd ordinary general meeting of shareholders Platform and other steps to enhance on June 26, 2008, it has been possible for institutional conditions for voting by institutional investors to exercise voting rights through the Electronic investors Voting Platform. Provision of convocation notices These are posted on the SMM website. (summaries) in English The conduct of general meetings of shareholders is aimed to ensure ease of understanding by shareholders, Other including by reporting business activities using video. Convocation notices, reference documentation, and reports are also posted on the SMM website. 30 2. IR activities Updated Explanation by Supplementary remarks company representative in person An IR policy has been laid down and is posted on the SMM website. Preparation and publication https://www.smm.co.jp/E/ir/management/policy/ of disclosure policy Please note that the IR policy was revised on the basis of the partial revision of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act effected on April 1, 2018. 1) Results briefings held in teleconference format upon each announcement of quarterly results. 2) Briefings to explain progress of the Regular briefings for Company's management strategy as a rule twice a analysts and institutional year upon release of second-quarter and full-year Yes investors results. 3) Briefings at times of important announcements, such as of three-year business plans. Regular briefings for The Company executives visit overseas institutional investors on a regular basis to explain results and Yes overseas investors management strategies. IR materials such as financial results and other materials for timely disclosure, results-briefing Posting of IR materials on materials, conference materials, annual reports, CSR reports, integrated reports, stock information, website convocation notices, reports, resolution notices, publicity materials for shareholders, and press- release materials are posted on the SMM website. Establishment of IR unit The Company has established the Public Relations (staff in charge) & Investor Relations Department. 31 3. Measures to respect the position of stakeholders Supplementary remarks Internal rules and other The SMM Group Corporate Philosophy includes a pledge to fulfill its responsibilities to stakeholders. As part of that, SMM provisions for respecting the aims to ensure proper information disclosure to its shareholders position of stakeholders and other stakeholders. On October 1, 2008, SMM systemized its existing social and environment initiatives as CSR activities to expand them throughout the Group. The goal of SMM Group CSR activities is to ensure sustainable co-existence with society and the global environment. Sustainable co-existence with the global environment means that the Company will be ever mindful of the fact that its corporate activities depend on a healthy planet and that the Earth's resources are limited. Sustainable co-existence with society means that, through such Implementation of environment means as interaction with stakeholders, SMM is endeavoring to enhance enterprise value. conservation activity, CSR activity, etc. The CSR Committee (headed by the president) has been established to ensure vigorous promotion of CSR activities. Under this, three working groups take responsibility for risk management, compliance, and quality assurance, and there are subcommittees that focus on six key CSR areas. In order to further strengthen CSR activities, SDGs and ESG correspondence, the Company established the CSR Department (former the CSR Group in the Safety & Environment Control Department) in April 2019. Each year, an integrated report is prepared to provide information on the status of the SMM Group's CSR activities, and it is also published on the SMM website. SMM has formulated an IR Policy. It is posted on the following Formulation of policies for Company website. https://www.smm.co.jp/E/ir/management/policy/ provision of information to stakeholders Please note that the IR policy was revised on the basis of the partial revision of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act effected on April 1, 2018. Other Support for women's empowerment and diversity: 32 For SMM, a company that seeks to be a "World Leader in the Non-Ferrous Metals Industry", it has become increasingly important to create a working environment in which diverse human resources, including female employees and people with disabilities, can become more active, and company-wide steps are being taken to create such an environment. SMM has three basic policies for women's empowerment, namely "Promotion of awareness," "Review of systems," and "Infrastructure placement," formed the Female Activation Support Group in July 2012, and has been implementing specific measures. As part of steps taken to ensure more effective personnel development and deployment and to foster organizational development, in October 2015 the Company established the Human Resources Development Department and the Diversity Promotion Section. These moves have assisted the creation of an environment that enables diverse human resources, including women and people with disabilities, to manifest their full capabilities, and also promote respect for human rights. 33 IV Matters Relating to Internal-Control Systems, etc. 1. Basic approach to internal-control systems and status of development Basic policy

The building of internal control is one of the most important management issues for ensuring the sustained growth of the SMM Group (including SMM, both here and hereinafter). With regard to the matters referred to in item 2 onward, the policy is to build a structure in which SMM Group officers (including executive officers, both here and hereinafter) and employees can all play their respective roles and responsibilities that are clearly defined, and to build a structure that can be revised in a timely and appropriate manner and improved constantly. Systems to ensure that the performance of duties by the Company's directors and employees conforms with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation (Article 362(4)(vi) of the Companies Act, and Article 100(1)(iv) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) SMM endeavors to nurture a corporate culture in which duties are performed in a sound and legally compliant manner, by having officers set an example of compliance with the SMM Group Code of Conduct, which sets out the standards of conduct required of officers and employees, and by having officers educate employees and ensure they are thoroughly acquainted with it. The system in place is one in which, based on the Regulations of the Board of Directors, agenda items and matters reported at meetings of the Board of Directors are compliant with the Companies Act. In addition, matters of particular management importance are considered from diverse, expert perspectives, including with regard to legality, in meeting formats or through the ringi process in accordance with rules such as the Regulations on Head-Office Department Authority Criteria, the Management Committee Regulations, and the Approval Regulations. With regard to the status of the performance of duties by officers and employees, internal audits by the Internal Audit Department are conducted regularly and whenever necessary. Also in place is an internal reporting system to ensure that, if the performance of duties by officers or employees is in violation of laws, regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, etc., the said violations do not go ignored or unaddressed. Systems for the storing and management of information relating to the performance of duties by directors of the Company (Article 100(1)(i) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) 34 Minutes of general meetings of shareholders, minutes of Board of Directors meetings, ringi documents, and other information relating to the performance of duties by officers are stored and managed appropriately in accordance with laws and regulations, the Document Regulations, the Approval Regulations, and other rules. Regulations and other systems relating to management of risk of loss by the Company (Article 100(1)(ii) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) To address risk management, the Regulations on Risk-Management Systems have been laid down and are being applied systematically in each organization. Units that include management personnel have been established to pursue this implementation. The president has overall control of risk management as the senior officer responsible, and this activity is conducted systematically on a company-wide basis. With regard to specific individual risks, head-office departments and units with jurisdiction over each such risk have instituted internal regulations and rules and are managing the risks on the basis of the risk-management structure they create. Systems to ensure that the Company's directors perform their duties efficiently (Article 100(1)(iii) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) The executive officer system has strengthened those officers' executive capabilities by clearly defining their authority and responsibilities and delegating substantial authority to them. Specifically, the executive officers are entrusted with important positions such as heading a business division, or a division or a department at the Company's head office, and are granted specific authority to perform their duties in each such position pursuant to the Regulations on Head-Office Department Authority Criteria and other rules. Appropriate allocation of management resources within the SMM Group is conducted in accordance with three-year business plans, budgeting systems, etc. In addition, performance-management systems enable the progress of business plans within the Group to be managed, and a system is in place under which performance assessments can be reflected in the compensation of management and other personnel. Systems to ensure the appropriateness of business within the corporate group comprising SMM and its subsidiaries (Article 100(1)(v) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) System for the reporting to the Company of matters relating to the performance of duties by directors, etc., of subsidiaries (Article 100(1)(v)(a) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) 35 A system has been built to enable prior consultation, etc., with SMM to take place in accordance with internal regulations and rules when decisions are taken on important management matters at subsidiaries. Another system has been built for reporting to SMM regularly with regard to business results and whenever important business matters arise. Regulations and other systems relating to management of risk of loss by subsidiaries (Article 100(1)(v)(b) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act)

In accordance with the Regulations on Risk-Management Systems, a system has been built for the promotion and monitoring of risk management at subsidiaries in a manner tailored to accord with factors such as the characteristics of the business being conducted and of the local region. Systems to ensure that subsidiaries' directors, etc., perform their duties efficiently (Article 100(1)(v)(c) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) By means of three-year business plans, budgeting systems, etc., a system has been built to indicate SMM Group management policies to subsidiaries and to make it possible for the Company to participate in the formulation of subsidiaries' business plans and budgets. A system has also been built for assigning officers from SMM to subsidiaries and making it possible for them to participate in decision-making and other tasks with regard to important management matters at subsidiaries. Systems to ensure that the performance of duties by subsidiaries' directors, etc., and employees conforms with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation (Article 100(1)(v)(d) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) SMM has built a system for nurturing a corporate culture in which duties are performed at subsidiaries in a sound and legally compliant manner, by establishing the SMM Group Code of Conduct that is in principle applicable to all subsidiaries, by having officers at each subsidiary set an example of compliance with the code, and by having those officers educate the subsidiary's employees and ensure they are thoroughly acquainted with it. With regard to the status of business execution at subsidiaries, internal audits by the SMM Internal Audit Department are conducted regularly and whenever necessary. Also in place is an internal reporting system to ensure that, if the performance of duties by subsidiaries' officers or employees is in violation of laws, regulations, the Articles 36 of Incorporation, etc., the said violations do not go ignored or unaddressed. Matters relating to employees in cases in which Audit & Supervisory Board members request the assignment of employees to assist them in their duties (Article 100(3)(i) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) Employees are assigned to work concurrently as Audit & Supervisory Board secretariat personnel. If Audit & Supervisory Board members request the placement of other employees to assist them in their duties, those requests will be given serious consideration. Matters relating to ensuring the independence from directors of the employees referred to in 7 above and the effectiveness of instructions to those employees (Article 100(3)(ii) and (iii) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) If there are to be staff changes among Audit & Supervisory Board secretariat personnel, the Audit & Supervisory Board members will be consulted in advance. If Audit & Supervisory Board secretariat personnel do not abide by Audit & Supervisory Board members' instructions, and Audit & Supervisory Board members request they be replaced or otherwise addressed, such a request will be dealt with seriously. Systems for SMM directors and employees, as well as subsidiaries' directors, auditors, and employees, to report to SMM Audit & Supervisory Board members (Article 100(3)(iv) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) A system has been built to ensure that matters required to be reported to SMM Audit & Supervisory Board members pursuant to the Companies Act or other laws are certain to be so reported, by prescribing matters to be reported to the Board of Directors in the Regulations of the Board of Directors and other internal regulations. If illegal acts, etc., occur within the SMM Group, they are reported to SMM's standing Audit & Supervisory Board members in accordance with the Basic Compliance Regulations. With regard to the status of use of the internal reporting system, a system has been built for reporting to SMM's standing Audit & Supervisory Board members in accordance with the Basic Compliance Regulations. The results of internal audits by the SMM Internal Audit Department relating to the status of execution of SMM Group business are reported to SMM's standing Audit & Supervisory Board members. System for ensuring that the persons reporting incidents referred to in 9 above do not receive 37 unfavorable treatment because they have made those reports (Article 100(3)(v) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) It is stated explicitly in the Basic Compliance Regulations, etc., that it is prohibited to give unfavorable treatment to persons using the internal reporting system because they have used the said system. Matters relating to policy on procedures for the prepayment or reimbursement of expenses arising in relation to the performance of duties by Audit & Supervisory Board members or on other treatment of expenses or debts arising in relation to the performance of the said duties (Article 100(3)(vi) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act)

When Audit & Supervisory Board members request the Company to prepay or reimburse expenses, etc., in relation to the performance of their duties, the said expenses or debts are dealt with pursuant to the Companies Act. Other system for ensuring that audits by Audit & Supervisory Board members are conducted effectively (Article 100(3)(vii) of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act) When important management meetings are held, such as those of the Management Committee and management information liaison meetings, Audit & Supervisory Board members are given the opportunity to attend them in accordance with internal regulations and rules. Ringi documents to be approved by the president are shown to the standing Audit & Supervisory Board members, with the exception of items specified by standing Audit & Supervisory Board members. 2. Basic approach to elimination of antisocial forces, and status of implementation 1. Basic approach The SMM Group Code of Conduct has been instituted as the set of standards of conduct required of officers and employees of SMM and its Group companies, and it declares, both in-house and externally, the severance of relationships with antisocial forces as follows. SMM Group Code of Conduct 15. Severance of Relationships with Socially Disruptive Forces We will staunchly eliminate socially disruptive forces and have no relations 38 whatsoever with them. 2. Status of implementation of measures to eliminate antisocial forces SMM and its Group companies adhere to the SMM Group Code of Conduct and have also formulated a manual for handling improper demands with the aim of severing relationships with antisocial forces. Details of the status of implementation of the in-house structure and implementation measures are as follows. In order to ensure that basic policy for the severance of relationships with antisocial forces is entrenched firmly, all officers and employees of SMM and its Group companies are familiarized with the SMM Group Code of Conduct by the provision of training, particularly at the time employees are hired, and also of other education and training. If improper demands are made by antisocial forces, or a situation occurs that suggests they may be imminent, an organizational response is made in accordance with the manual for handling improper demands under the overall control of the general manager of the General Affairs Department. In order to sever relationships with antisocial forces, SMM and its Group companies have built close collaborative relationships with police stations and other such dedicated organizations, providing them with information, obtaining advice, etc. In addition, they have created structures for obtaining legal advice from the law firms they retain. SMM and its Group companies also participate actively in classes and training course held by organizations such as Centers for the Elimination of Boryokudan, and endeavor to gather up-to-date information. 39 V Other Matters 1. Introduction of defense measures against takeovers Introduction of defense measures against takeovers Yes Supplementary remarks concerning applicable item Takeover defense measures Overview of basic policy

SMM will not reject a large-scale acquisition of the shares from the outset if it will contribute to the enterprise value of the Company and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders. The Company also believes that any decision on a proposed acquisition that would involve a transfer of control of a stock company must ultimately be made in accordance with the intent of its shareholders as a whole.

Nonetheless, there are some forms of corporate acquisition that deteriorate the corporate value of the target company and the common interests of its shareholders. .

SMM believes that persons who would make a large-scale acquisition of shares in the Company in a manner that is harmful to the enterprise value of the Company or the common interests of its shareholders would be unsuitable as a person who would control decisions on the Company's financial and business policies. The Company also believes that it is necessary to ensure the enterprise value of the Company and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders, by taking the necessary and reasonable countermeasures against a large-scale acquisition by such persons. Overview of specific steps to realize the basic policy

a. Overview of special measures that help realize the basic policy On February 14, 2019, SMM released its 2018 3-Year Business Plan and, based on its Long- Term Vision of aiming to become a "World Leader in the Non-Ferrous Metals Industry," the Company has continued its efforts to implement its growth strategies for each of its Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials businesses. Specifically, in the fields of mineral resources and smelting and refining, SMM aims to extend its business toward a production structure under which it will annually produce 150,000 tonnes of nickel and, as the production interest, 300,000 tonnes of copper. The Company will also strive to achieve further growth in the materials business, aiming for 25 billion yen in 40 annual income before taxes, including new materials. The Company has adopted a policy of appointing independent outside directors to at least one- third of the positions on the Board of Directors, with the aim of increasing management transparency. Based on this policy, three of the Company's eight directors are independent outside directors. In addition, the Company has four Audit & Supervisory Board Members including two outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The outside director and outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members are independent from the Company. In judging the independence of outside directors and outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Company complies with the requirements for outside officers provided for in the Companies Act of Japan, the criteria for independence prescribed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the criteria for independence prescribed by the Company. According to such criteria, the outside directors and outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company are all independent from the Company. Also, in relation to nominations, compensation and other such matters pertaining to directors and executive officers, the Company obtains advice at the Governance Committee (Chair: Kazuhisa Nakano, Outside Director), whose members are the chairman of the Board (who is not an executive officer) and the independent outside directors (so that a majority of the members of the Governance Committee are independent outside Directors). Further, the Company continues to aim to further enhance the effectiveness of its Board of Directors through self- evaluation of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members and other means. In addition, the Company has adopted an executive officer system, enhancing the business execution function of the executive officers by clarifying their powers and responsibilities and transferring a significant amount of authority to them. Overview of measures to prevent decisions on the Company's financial and business policies from being controlled by persons deemed inappropriate under the basic policy

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 14, 2019, it was resolved to renew the "Countermeasures to Large-Scale Acquisitions of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Shares (Takeover Defense Measures)," and this gained the shareholders' approval by majority vote at the 94th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (the countermeasures after this renewal to be referred to hereinafter as the "Plan"). The purpose of the Plan is to enable the Company's Board of Directors to present an alternative proposal to the shareholders or ensure necessary time and information for the shareholders to decide whether or not to accept the large-scale acquisition proposal, and to 41 deter large-scale acquisitions that are detrimental to the corporate value of the Company and the common interests of its shareholders and take other necessary actions on the occasion that it receives a proposal for a large-scale acquisition of the shares in the Company. The Plan sets out procedures necessary to achieve the purpose stated above, including requirements for acquirers to provide information in advance in the case that the acquirer intends to make an acquisition of 20% or more of the Company's share certificates or other equity securities. In the event, for example, that an acquirer does not follow the procedures set out in the Plan, or a large-scale acquisition of shares in the Company could harm the enterprise value of the Company and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders, and that the acquisition satisfies the triggering requirements set out in the Plan, the Company will allot stock acquisition rights with (a) an exercise condition that does not allow the acquirer to exercise the rights as a general rule, and (b) an acquisition provision to the effect that the Company may acquire the stock acquisition rights in exchange for shares in the Company from persons other than the acquirer, by means of a gratis allotment of stock acquisition rights to all shareholders, except the Company, at that time. If a gratis allotment of stock acquisition rights were to take place in accordance with the Plan, and all shareholders other than the acquirer received shares in the Company as a result of those shareholders exercising or the Company acquiring those stock acquisition rights, shares in the Company will be issued in the range of one-half to one share per stock acquisition right, as a general rule. Therefore, the ratio of voting rights in the Company held by the acquirer may be diluted by up to a maximum of approximately 50%. In order to eliminate arbitrary decisions by directors, the Company is to establish the Independent Committee-solely composed of members who are independent from the management of the Company, such as outside directors of the Company-to make objective decisions with respect to matters such as the implementation or non- implementation of the gratis allotment of stock acquisition rights or the acquisition of stock acquisition rights in accordance with the Plan. In addition, the Board of Directors will, if a gratis allotment of stock acquisition rights were to take place in accordance with the Plan, convene a general meeting of shareholders and confirm the intent of the Company's shareholders. 42 Transparency with respect to the course of those procedures will be ensured by timely disclosure of information to all of the Company's shareholders. In principle, the effective period of the Plan is until the conclusion of the 97th ordinary general meeting of shareholders, due to be held in June 2022. The Board of Directors' judgment on the specific measures and the reasons therefor

The Company's 2018 3-Year Business Plan and other measures already implemented to strengthen corporate governance have been formulated as concrete steps toward ensuring the continued and stable enhancement of SMM's enterprise value and the common interests of its shareholders. As such, they are firmly in line with the Company's basic policy and are not intended to maintain the status of SMM's corporate officers.

In addition, the Plan has been introduced for the purpose of securing and increasing enterprise value and the common interests of shareholders, and thus also accords with the Company's basic policy. Of particular note is that, owing to attributes such as the following, it can be concluded that the fairness and objectivity of the Plan are assured and that the Plan does contribute to enterprise value and the common interests of shareholders and does not have the objective of maintaining the status of SMM's corporate officers: it was approved by the shareholders at the 94th ordinary general meeting of shareholders; it incorporates reasonable and objective requirements and conditions; it includes the establishment of the Independent Committee composed only of members who are independent, such as outside directors; it is essential to obtain a recommendation from the Independent Committee when making the decision for triggering the Plan; the Independent Committee may obtain advice from third-party experts at the Company's expense; the effective period is set at three years; and it is able to be abolished by the Board of Directors at any time before the expiration of the effective period. 2. Other matters concerning the corporate governance system, etc. Internal system for timely disclosure of corporate information Corporate philosophy and code of conduct

In December 2003, the Company instituted the SMM Group Corporate Philosophy, setting out what SMM aims to achieve, and the SMM Group Code of Conduct, which lays down the behavioral standards for all officers and employees required for fulfilling the corporate philosophy, and in April 2004 they were both put into effect. The SMM Group Code of Conduct was subsequently revised in October 2008 and April 2015 in parallel with changes in the business 43 environment. The SMM Group Corporate Philosophy includes a pledge to "fulfill its responsibilities to its stakeholders," and thus proper information disclosure is a moral obligation for SMM. The SMM Group Code of Conduct includes "Compliance: Abidance by Laws and Rules," where a pledge is made to "comply with foreign and domestic laws and rules, and conform to social norms." Systems based on internal regulations

Adhering to the SMM Group Corporate Philosophy and the SMM Group Code of Conduct, in order to address information disclosure appropriately and in a fair and timely manner, SMM sets out rules for managing insider information in the Regulations on Disclosure of Information to Media Organizations and Investors and the Regulations on Insider Trading Prevention and Information Management.

Specifically, the handling of information relating to decisions made, information relating to events, and information relating to financial results (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Important Facts") is as follows. (a. below is stipulated in the Regulations on Insider Trading Prevention and Information Management, and b. and c. below are provided for in the Regulations on Disclosure of Information to Media Organizations and Investors.) If Important Facts arise or are predicted to arise at the Company or its subsidiaries, the heads of the departments with jurisdiction over those Important Facts (in the case of subsidiaries, the departments with jurisdiction over those subsidiaries) file reports to that effect to the general manager of the Legal Department. With regard to the Important Fact so reported, the general manager of the Legal Department then decides whether that fact falls into the category of a matter for timely disclosure, and notifies the general manager of the Public Relations & Investor Relations Department, the officer responsible for information handling. The general manager of the Public Relations & Investor Relations Department makes disclosure in accordance with the regulations laid down by the Tokyo Stock Exchange or other such institution. Timely-disclosure screening through the ringi process

Fundamental to business decision-making at SMM is the conduct of investigation and screening followed by approval through the ringi process. Screening for timely disclosure 44 is conducted through ringi documents that are circulated during this decision-making process as the circumstances demand in each case. Corporate Governance System 45 Flowchart for Timely Disclosure of Corporate Information 46 Attachments Original document

