CC1: Composition of regulatory capital (246KB)

18 Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the

10% threshold)

19+20+21 Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials of which: mortgage servicing rights of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials of which: mortgage servicing rights of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

27 Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions

28 Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments (B) Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 29 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ((A)-(B)) Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments (3) 30 31a Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown 31b Stock acquisition rights to Additional Tier 1 instruments

32 Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

Qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital

surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities

34-35 Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group AT1)

33+35 Eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangements included in Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

33 of which: instruments issued by banks and their special purpose vehicles