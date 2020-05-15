CC1: Composition of regulatory capital (246KB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Subsidiaries
(Millions of yen, except percentages)
Basel III
Items
As of
As of
Reference
to
Template No.
March 31,
December 31,
Template
2020
2019
CC2
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves (1)
1a+2-1c-26 Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related
capital surplus and retained earnings
1a
of which: capital and capital surplus
of which: retained earnings
1c
of which: treasury stock (-)
26 of which: national specific regulatory adjustments (earnings to be distributed) (-)
of which: other than the above
1b Stock acquisition rights to common shares
Accumulated other comprehensive income and other disclosed reserves
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1)
6
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
(A)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments (2)
8+9
Total intangible assets (net of related tax liability, excluding
those relating to mortgage servicing rights)
of which: goodwill (including those equivalent)
of which: other intangibles other than goodwill and mortgage servicing rights
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
Shortfall of eligible provisions to expected losses
Securitisation gain on sale
Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities
Net defined benefit asset
Investments in own shares (excluding those reported in the Net assets section)
Reciprocalcross-holdings in common equity
7,105,013
7,077,814
3,527,284
3,527,346
3,622,140
3,550,468
－
－
44,411
－
－
－
－
－
1,128,741
1,490,718
(a)
5,182
1,969
8,238,937
8,570,502
235,399
272,005
10,074
23,142
225,324
248,863
3,331
335
105,676 (42,094)
2,695
62,486 61,731
5,582 3,879
157,217 240,245
－ －
－ －
－
－
(D) 1,198,554
－
－
1,185,000
－
13,554
－
(C) 7,669,242
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
569,694
18 Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the
10% threshold)
19+20+21 Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
of which: mortgage servicing rights
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
of which: mortgage servicing rights
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
27 Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions
28
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
(B)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
29
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ((A)-(B))
Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments (3)
30
31a Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus
related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under
applicable accounting standards and the breakdown
31b Stock acquisition rights to Additional Tier 1 instruments
32 Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
Qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital
surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities
34-35 Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group AT1)
33+35 Eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangements included in Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments
33 of which: instruments issued by banks and their special purpose vehicles
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries (excluding banks' special purpose vehicles)
Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
538,798
8,031,704
－
－
1,185,000
－
12,000
－
－
－
1,197,000
3,471
358,595
358,595
－
23,731
8,354
15,377
(H) 1,347,576
－
－
961,777
－
(G) 8,842,271
(F) 1,173,028
－
－
－
25,525
－
25,525
Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments
Reciprocalcross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)
Significant investments in the Additional Tier 1 capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
42
Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to
insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions
43
Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
(E)
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)
44
Additional Tier 1 capital ((D)-(E))
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
45
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) ((C)+(F))
Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions (4)
46 Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown
Stock acquisition rights to Tier 2 instruments
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable
accounting standards
Qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities
48-49 Tier 2 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group T2)
47+49 Eligible Tier 2 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangements included in Tier 2: instruments and provisions
47 of which: instruments issued by banks and their special purpose vehicles
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries (excluding banks' special purpose vehicles)
Total of general reserve for possible loan losses and eligible provisions included in Tier 2
50a
of which: general reserve for possible loan losses
50b
of which: eligible provisions
51
Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions
－
－
－
25,525
－
25,525
1,171,474
9,203,179
－
－
977,800
－
3,167
388,676
388,676
－
7,035
7,035
－
1,376,680
(L) 55,953,809
(K) 10,107,204
(J) 1,264,933
Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments (5)
Investments in own Tier 2 instruments
Reciprocalcross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments and other TLAC liabilities
Investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)
Significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the
scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
57
Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments
(I)
Tier 2 capital (T2)
58
Tier 2 capital (T2) ((H)-(I))
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
59
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) ((G)+(J))
Risk weighted assets (6)
60
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
Capital ratios (consolidated) (7)
Common Equity Tier 1risk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated) ((C)/(L))
Tier 1risk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated) ((G)/(L))
Totalrisk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated) ((K)/(L))
Regulatory adjustments (8)
Non-significantinvestments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of other financials that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
Significant investments in the common stock of other financials that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
Mortgage servicing rights that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
－
－
－
－
－
－
82,643 82,862
82,643 82,862
1,293,818
10,496,997
55,545,910
13.70% 14.45%
15.80% 16.56%
18.06% 18.89%
199,699 257,832
561,567 571,499
－ －
126243
Provisions included in Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions (9)
Provisions (general reserve for possible loan losses)
Cap on inclusion of provisions (general reserve for possible loan losses)
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to internalratings-based approach (prior to application of cap) (if the amount is negative, report as "nil")
Cap for inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under internalratings-based approach
Capital instruments subject to transitional arrangements (10)
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to transitional arrangements
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) (if the amount is negative, report as "nil")
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to transitional arrangements
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) (if the amount is negative, report as "nil")
