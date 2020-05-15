Log in
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/14
2711 JPY   -2.57%
CC1: Composition of regulatory capital (246KB)

05/15/2020

CC1: Composition of regulatory capital

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Subsidiaries

(Millions of yen, except percentages)

a

b

c

Basel III

Items

As of

As of

Reference

to

Template No.

March 31,

December 31,

Template

2020

2019

CC2

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves (1)

1a+2-1c-26 Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related

capital surplus and retained earnings

1a

of which: capital and capital surplus

  • of which: retained earnings

1c

of which: treasury stock (-)

26 of which: national specific regulatory adjustments (earnings to be distributed) (-)

of which: other than the above

1b Stock acquisition rights to common shares

  • Accumulated other comprehensive income and other disclosed reserves
  • Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1)

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

(A)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments (2)

8+9

Total intangible assets (net of related tax liability, excluding

those relating to mortgage servicing rights)

  • of which: goodwill (including those equivalent)
  • of which: other intangibles other than goodwill and mortgage servicing rights
  1. Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
  2. Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
  3. Shortfall of eligible provisions to expected losses
  4. Securitisation gain on sale
  5. Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities
  6. Net defined benefit asset
  7. Investments in own shares (excluding those reported in the Net assets section)
  8. Reciprocalcross-holdings in common equity

7,105,013

7,077,814

3,527,284

3,527,346

3,622,140

3,550,468

44,411

1,128,741

1,490,718

(a)

5,182

1,969

8,238,937

8,570,502

235,399

272,005

10,074

23,142

225,324

248,863

3,331

335

105,676 (42,094)

  • 2,695
    62,486 61,731
    5,582 3,879

157,217 240,245

－ －

－ －

(D) 1,198,554
1,185,000
13,554
(C) 7,669,242
569,694

18 Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the

10% threshold)

19+20+21 Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

  1. of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
  2. of which: mortgage servicing rights
  3. of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
  4. Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
  5. of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
  6. of which: mortgage servicing rights
  7. of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

27 Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions

28

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

(B)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

29

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ((A)-(B))

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments (3)

30

31a Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus

related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under

applicable accounting standards and the breakdown

31b Stock acquisition rights to Additional Tier 1 instruments

32 Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

Qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital

surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities

34-35 Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group AT1)

33+35 Eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangements included in Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

33 of which: instruments issued by banks and their special purpose vehicles

  1. of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries (excluding banks' special purpose vehicles)
  2. Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

538,798

8,031,704

1,185,000

12,000

1,197,000

3,471
358,595
358,595
23,731
8,354
15,377
(H) 1,347,576
961,777
(G) 8,842,271
(F) 1,173,028
25,525
25,525

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

  1. Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments
  2. Reciprocalcross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments
  3. Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)
  4. Significant investments in the Additional Tier 1 capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

42

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to

insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions

43

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

(E)

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

44

Additional Tier 1 capital ((D)-(E))

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) ((C)+(F))

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions (4)

46 Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown

Stock acquisition rights to Tier 2 instruments

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable

accounting standards

Qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities

48-49 Tier 2 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group T2)

47+49 Eligible Tier 2 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangements included in Tier 2: instruments and provisions

47 of which: instruments issued by banks and their special purpose vehicles

  1. of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries (excluding banks' special purpose vehicles)
  2. Total of general reserve for possible loan losses and eligible provisions included in Tier 2

50a

of which: general reserve for possible loan losses

50b

of which: eligible provisions

51

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

25,525

25,525

1,171,474

9,203,179

977,800

3,167

388,676

388,676

7,035

7,035

1,376,680

(L) 55,953,809
(K) 10,107,204
(J) 1,264,933

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments (5)

  1. Investments in own Tier 2 instruments
  2. Reciprocalcross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments and other TLAC liabilities
  3. Investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above the 10% threshold)
  4. Significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the

scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

57

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments

(I)

Tier 2 capital (T2)

58

Tier 2 capital (T2) ((H)-(I))

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) ((G)+(J))

Risk weighted assets (6)

60

Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)

Capital ratios (consolidated) (7)

  1. Common Equity Tier 1risk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated) ((C)/(L))
  2. Tier 1risk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated) ((G)/(L))
  3. Totalrisk-weighted capital ratio (consolidated) ((K)/(L))

Regulatory adjustments (8)

  1. Non-significantinvestments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of other financials that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
  2. Significant investments in the common stock of other financials that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
  3. Mortgage servicing rights that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
  4. Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

82,643 82,862

82,643 82,862

1,293,818

10,496,997

55,545,910

13.70% 14.45%

15.80% 16.56%

18.06% 18.89%

199,699 257,832

561,567 571,499

－ －

126243

Provisions included in Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions (9)

  1. Provisions (general reserve for possible loan losses)
  2. Cap on inclusion of provisions (general reserve for possible loan losses)
  3. Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to internalratings-based approach (prior to application of cap) (if the amount is negative, report as "nil")
  4. Cap for inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under internalratings-based approach

Capital instruments subject to transitional arrangements (10)

  1. Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to transitional arrangements
  2. Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) (if the amount is negative, report as "nil")
  3. Current cap on T2 instruments subject to transitional arrangements
  4. Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) (if the amount is negative, report as "nil")

8,354 7,035

26,349 27,451

15,377

252,170 254,019

247,571 371,357

－ －

406,905 610,358

－ －

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 10:09:01 UTC
