Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's SMFG most serious bidder for Indonesia's Bank Permata stake - regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 11:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign board of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, part of SMFG outside its branch in Tokyo

Bidders for a stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata are now down to two foreign investors, Slamet Edy Purnomo, a deputy commissioner at Indonesia Financial Service Regulator (OJK), said on Friday.

He said Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), the arm of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), is the most serious bidder for the stake in the mid-sized lender which is now controlled by Standard Chartered and PT Astra International, who each own a 45% stake.

"Permata is finalising (the bidding process). It now depends on the shareholders to choose," Purnomo told reporters.

SMFG's chances of snapping up Permata have improved after two key rivals dropped out of the race to buy the $2.4 billion-valued lender, sources said earlier this month.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT End-of-day quote.
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 0.36% 1949.5 End-of-day quote.18.12%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. 0.59% 2744.5 End-of-day quote.14.12%
STANDARD CHARTERED -1.11% 696 Delayed Quote.14.23%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION -0.24% 1654.5 End-of-day quote.8.74%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.17% 4011 End-of-day quote.11.51%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 0.16% 3840 End-of-day quote.-2.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL
11/28Japan's SMFG most serious bidder for Indonesia's Bank Permata stake - regulat..
RE
11/25Indonesia state miner secures loans for Vale Indonesia stake deal
RE
11/21SoftBank sounds out Japan's top banks on $2.8 billion loan, sources say
RE
11/14Japan's Mizuho falls further behind rivals as zero-rates sting
RE
11/13Elon Musk deems UK too risky
11/13SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Japan's SMFG reports drop in first-half profit as re..
RE
11/13Japan's MUFG posts 6.3% fall in H1 net profit as one-time factor peels off
RE
11/13SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : Half-year results
CO
11/11SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : BCA and JCB Launch BCA JCB Black Credit Card
AQ
11/08SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 830 B
EBIT 2020 1 146 B
Net income 2020 720 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,66%
P/E ratio 2020 7,69x
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,94x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,91x
Capitalization 5 493 B
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 021,00  JPY
Last Close Price 4 011,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 82,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Ohta Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Susumu Kikuchi Deputy Manager-Finance
Tetsuya Kubo Director
Haruyuki Nagata Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.11.51%50 300
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.88%414 142
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.35%300 616
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.59%289 515
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.78%229 823
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%207 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group