SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/14
2711 JPY   -2.57%
KM2 : Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level) (227KB)

05/15/2020 | 06:04am EDT

KM2 : Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

(Millions of yen, except percentages)

Basel III

Template

No.

  • TLAC available
  • Totalrisk-weighted assets (RWA)

a

b

c

d

e

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

18,161,984

19,110,581

18,471,902

17,964,747

17,983,421

61,599,066

61,479,534

60,001,868

59,864,761

58,942,791

3

3a

a

4

5

6a

6b

6c

TLAC before deduction of CET1 specific buffer requirement (as a percentage of RWA)

TLAC (as a percentage of RWA)

Total exposures

TLAC (as a percentage of total exposures)

Does the subordination exemption in the antepenultimate paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?

Does the subordination exemption in the penultimate paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?

If the capped subordination exemption applies, the amount of funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that is recognised as external TLAC, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that would be recognised as external TLAC if no cap was applied

29.48%

31.08%

30.78%

30.00%

30.50%

25.96%

27.49%

27.17%

26.40%

26.90%

237,488,658

230,385,098

226,345,862

221,255,300

219,538,751

7.64%

8.29%

8.16%

8.11%

8.19%

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 10:04:00 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 810 B
EBIT 2020 1 116 B
Net income 2020 715 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,82%
P/E ratio 2020 5,22x
P/E ratio 2021 5,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 3 713 B
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4 573,31 JPY
Last Close Price 2 711,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Ohta Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Susumu Kikuchi Deputy Manager-Finance
Tetsuya Kubo Director
Haruyuki Nagata Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-1.27%34 658
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.22%266 634
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.59%250 123
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%197 442
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.74%188 348
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.04%133 339
