KM2 : Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level) (227KB)
0
05/15/2020 | 06:04am EDT
KM2 : Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
(Millions of yen, except percentages)
Basel III
Template
No.
TLAC available
Totalrisk-weighted assets (RWA)
a
b
c
d
e
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
18,161,984
19,110,581
18,471,902
17,964,747
17,983,421
61,599,066
61,479,534
60,001,868
59,864,761
58,942,791
3
3a
a
4
5
6a
6b
6c
TLAC before deduction of CET1 specific buffer requirement (as a percentage of RWA)
TLAC (as a percentage of RWA)
Total exposures
TLAC (as a percentage of total exposures)
Does the subordination exemption in the antepenultimate paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?
Does the subordination exemption in the penultimate paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?
If the capped subordination exemption applies, the amount of funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that is recognised as external TLAC, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that would be recognised as external TLAC if no cap was applied
