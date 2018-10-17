Log in
SoftBank lines up $9 billion in loans for Vision Fund from banks - Bloomberg

10/17/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

(Reuters) - Banks, including underwriters of SoftBank Group's initial public offering of its mobile unit, are finalising terms for a $9 billion loan to its Vision Fund, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported earlier this month that SoftBank had picked up five investment banks, including units of Nomura Holdings Inc and Goldman Sachs, as lead underwriters for the mammoth initial public offering of its mobile-phone unit.

The two lead underwriters are finalising terms for the loan, but details are still being worked out, the people told Bloomberg.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Deutsche Bank and the SMBC Nikko Securities Inc unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc are also part of the underwriting team, Reuters reported.

SoftBank's Vision Fund will offer stakes in five of its holdings as collateral, according to the Bloomberg report, but the people did not specify which companies' stake would be used. https://bloom.bg/2PApe6Q

The $93-billion Vision Fund has investments in companies including ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] and shared-office space firm WeWork.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while Nomura was not available for comment.

SoftBank, Goldman Sachs and SMBC Nikko Securities did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

SoftBank's mobile IPO could raise about 3 trillion yen ($27 billion) in proceeds, making it the biggest IPO ever to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.19% 147.6153 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
DEUTSCHE BANK 1.72% 9.779 Delayed Quote.-40.05%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 2.43% 227.11 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.74% 191.5 End-of-day quote.-7.80%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC 1.21% 537.4 End-of-day quote.-20.61%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.62% 9586 End-of-day quote.3.97%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.22% 4400 End-of-day quote.-11.09%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 704 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 743 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 8,26
P/E ratio 2020 8,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 6 060 B
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Kunibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koichi Miyata Chairman
Susumu Kikuchi Deputy Manager-Finance
Tetsuya Kubo Director
Jun Ohta Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-11.09%54 006
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 452
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 583
