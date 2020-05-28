Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Business Report for the 18th Fiscal Year
Business Report for the 18th Fiscal Year
April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
Business Report for the 18th Fiscal Year
(April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
1. Matters Regarding the Current Condition of the Company
Business Progress and Results of the Group
Economic and Financial Environment
During fiscal 2019 (fiscal year ended March 31, 2020), despite signs of a slowdown in the global economy mainly in Western developed countries and China as prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China became a major obstacle to international trade and corporate capital investment, moderate growth continued overall up until the latter half of the year. However, since the start of the year, economic activity has been severely restricted due to the worldwide spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). On the whole, up until the end of February, the Japanese economy continued its gradual recovery as the employment environment continued to improve and personal consumption remained firm. However, by the end of the fiscal year, the economy became increasingly sluggish due to factors such as the self-restraint of sales activities aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
In the Japanese financial and capital markets, short-term interest rates reached around minus 0.05%, led by the Bank of Japan (BOJ)'s Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing with Yield Curve Control. While long-term interest rates temporarily rose to the 0.1% range in March of this year due to increased demand for funding as a result of the spread of COVID-19, they subsequently fell to around 0%. The exchange rate mainly moved in the range of 105 yen to 110 yen to the U.S. dollar. While the Japanese yen temporarily appreciated to the 101 yen range to the U.S. dollar in March of this year due to the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and the sharp drop in crude oil prices, by the end of the fiscal year it was around 107 yen to the U.S. dollar. The Nikkei Stock Average rose to the 24,000 yen range in January 2020 after continuing to move back and forth around the 21,000 yen range in the first half of the fiscal year. However, it remained around 19,000 yen toward the end of fiscal 2019 due to growing concerns over the deterioration of corporate business performance resulting from the lasting effects of COVID-19.
Regarding financial-related laws and regulations, the "Act on Partial Amendments of Payment Services Act, etc., to Address the Diversification of Financial Transactions based on Advances in Information Technology" was passed in May 2019. The act establishes regulations for transactions using crypto assets and adds the service of providing customer information to third parties as a business of financial institutions. In addition, in March 2020, the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision, which oversees the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, announced that it has deferred the implementation timeline of the outstanding Basel III standards finalized in each country by one year, resulting from the impact of the spread of COVID-19.
Business Progress and Results
Under these economic and financial circumstances, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (hereinafter, "the Company") and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, collectively with the Company, "the Group"), conducting mainly commercial banking and other financial services, including leasing, securities, and consumer finance, have worked to implement our Medium-Term Management Plan for the three fiscal years from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2019, aimed at achieving the following vision: "We will become a global financial group that, by earning the highest trust of our customers, leads the growth of Japan and the Asian region."
During fiscal 2019, the last year of the Medium-Term Management Plan, we set the basic policy as "Realize a strong finish to the final year of the current Medium-Term Management Plan and undertake initiatives that will deliver sustainable growth, with a view to the next Medium-Term Management Plan" and carried out various initiatives based on the three core policies below to become the financial group of choice for our customers.
Core Policies
Disciplined business management
Focus on our strengths to generate growth
Integration across the Group and globally to achieve sustainable growth
Disciplined business management
In order to reinforce our asset management business, with high capital efficiency, we further
strengthened our domestic business structure through a merger between Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, Limited and Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Furthermore, we acquired all business operations of U.K.-based TT International. In order to optimize our group structure, we speedily reorganized Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, Cedyna Financial Corporation, and SMBC Finance Service Co., Ltd., which lead the Group's cashless payment strategy. We also accelerated implementation of operational automation using RPA (Robotic Process Automation) in each Group company, and in Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (hereinafter, "SMBC"), the completion of the transformation of all branches to next-generation branches.
(2) Focus on our strengths to generate growth
Based on our core competencies and growth opportunities, we have identified "Seven Core Business Areas" and carried out business accordingly.
[Seven Core Business Areas]
Hold the number one retail banking franchise in Japan
Build on our lead position in the Japanesemedium-sized enterprise market
Increase market share in Corporate & Investment Banking in key global markets
Establish atop-tier position in product lines where we are competitive globally
Accelerate our"Asia-centric" strategy (Note 1)
Strengthen sales and trading capability
Developasset-light businesses: trust banking and asset management
(Note 1) The reinforcement of business in Asia is our most important strategy and we aim to become a leading financial group in Asia by proactively investing resources into the region.
We advanced the following initiatives in the Retail, Wholesale, International, and Global Markets Business Units.
Retail Business Unit
The Retail Business Unit engages mainly in business aimed at retail customers.
SMBC improved convenience for customers through measures such as digitizing application procedures for consumer loans. In order to meet the diversifying asset management needs of customers, SMBC and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. continued to collaborate to promote customer-focused wealth management business. As a result, the balances of assets under custody rose steadily. In the payment business segment, Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited and Cedyna Financial Corporation implemented measures to enrich the services available to customers, such as expanding the functions of smartphone apps, and as a result credit card purchase volumes increased steadily.
(b) Wholesale Business Unit
The Wholesale Business Unit engages in business mainly aimed at large- and medium-sized corporate clients in Japan.
For medium-sized corporate clients, the Group provided diverse solutions tailored to the growth stages of individual customers. For large-sized corporate clients, to meet increasingly advanced and complex needs, such as cross-border M&A transactions, the Group further accelerated businesses focused on providing solutions to clients' management issues including providing high value-added proposals through collaboration between Group companies, both in Japan and overseas. As the tide of digitalization continues throughout society, the Group created new businesses, such as SMBC's "Biz-Create," an online business matching service, and the launch of a cloud-based electronic contract service by SMBC CLOUDSIGN, Inc., a joint venture between the Company and Bengo4.com, Inc.
(c) International Business Unit (Note 2)
The International Business Unit engages in business aimed at Japanese and non-Japanese companies and financial institutions operating business overseas, and foreign companies operating inside Japan.
For overseas customers, as a result of the promotion of cross-selling on a global Group basis, the Group expanded the number of bond underwritings as an active book runner (Note 3), carrying on the expansion from the previous year. The Group also continued to work to enhance its business in areas in which the Group possesses particular strengths, such as aircraft leasing. In Asia, we deepened relationships with local blue chip companies and high-growth companies. In Indonesia, our consolidated subsidiary, PT Bank BTPN Tbk expanded its business as a full-line commercial bank that handles both wholesale and retail businesses and established a system capable of providing comprehensive financial services through collaborations with Group companies which engage in securities and leasing businesses.
(Note 2) As of April 1, 2020, the "International Business Unit" has been renamed to the "Global Business Unit."
(Note 3) A securities company that plays a key underwriting role when offering and selling securities.
(d) Global Markets Business Unit
The Global Markets Business Unit carries out ALM operations (Note 4) that comprehensively manage the liquidity risk and interest rate risk, and provides customers with services through marketable products such as foreign currency, derivatives, bonds, and stocks.
SMBC and SMBC Nikko Securities expanded their offerings of marketable products such as stocks, foreign currency, and derivatives, and enhanced collaboration between their sales and product development sections. Through this, they established a solution proposal-based business model that promptly meets customers' diversified investment targets and needs. In order to stabilize its procurement of foreign currency, SMBC continued to issue foreign-denominated covered bonds, which are secured by products such as SMBC's housing loan bonds.
(Note 4) Asset Liability Management: A risk management method that optimizes future asset and liability balance and seeks to maximize revenue.
Integration across the Group and globally to achieve sustainable growth
(a) Governance and management structure to maximize our business potential
The Group enhanced its product and service provision capabilities and met the diverse needs of a broad range of customers on a group-wide and global basis under the business unit system. By controlling personnel and system investment amounts, such as the focused allocation of personnel and system investment in growth fields, on a group-wide and global basis, we optimized resource allocation on a group-wide basis. Based on domestic and foreign regulatory trends, we engaged in risk management and compliance system improvement measures, such as the prevention of money laundering and financing to terrorists. In order to further strengthen our corporate governance system, in June 2019, SMBC and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. transformed to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee, respectively.
(b) Digitalization
With the rapid advancement of digitalization throughout society, Group companies used digital technologies to improve operational efficiency and productivity. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, together with GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. and Visa Worldwide (Japan) Co., Ltd., continued the building of a next-generation payment platform and began offering "stera," a comprehensive payment platform that provides all the functions necessary for cashless payment in a single package. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited used its cashless data to begin providing "Custella," a data analysis support service that assists clients with their sales activities.
(c) Enhancement of Corporate Sustainability Management
Group companies collaborated to actively reduce environmental impacts through their operations, such as by providing support for renewable energy projects using wind or solar power. In order to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, established by the Financial Stability Board, which is composed of financial authorities in key countries, in April 2019, SMBC became the first G-SIFIs (Note 5) to quantitatively perform tentative calculations of the financial impact of climate change and to disclose its findings. In January 2020, it expanded its analysis scope to also include risks occurring in the process of the transition to low-carbon society, and disclosed its findings regarding the corresponding impact. The Company became a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Banking, issued in September 2019 by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, and declared its intent to engage in business activities that contribute to the realization of sustainable society.
(Note 5) Financial institutions certified by the Financial Stability Board as being systematically and globally important.
As a result of these initiatives, the Company recorded consolidated ordinary profit and consolidated profit attributable to owners of parent of 932.0 billion yen and 703.8 billion yen, respectively, in fiscal 2019.
[Summary of Performance]
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
FY2018
FY2019
Ordinary profit
1,135.3 billion yen
932.0 billion yen
Profit attributable to owners
726.6 billion yen
703.8 billion yen
of parent
(Note) Amounts less than one hundred million yen have been rounded down.
Issues to be addressed
In fiscal 2020, we revised our mission and formulated a new Medium-Term Management Plan for the three years up to fiscal 2022.
As we move forward with our new mission and Medium-Term Management Plan, considering the significant impact to our customers and the economy caused by COVID-19, we strive to fulfill our social responsibility through the financial services that our group companies provide as financial infrastructure essential for maintaining social functions and supporting local communities and society.
For consumers in Japan, in order to respond to urgent funding needs, we are extending loans with low interest rates and providing flexibility by reviewing lending procedures. We are also upgrading our online services so that our customers can complete various transactions without coming to our branches. For corporates, we are supporting business continuity by setting up special funds to strengthen their liquidity positions and providing online services at our group companies for payments and other procedures. As for the support for local communities and society, we are making donations to medical research activities as well as the promotion of culture and arts. Furthermore, we are taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at our branches and encouraging telework to continue our services while ensuring the safety of our customers and employees.
On that basis, we will implement various initiatives to achieve our mission and management goals of our new Medium-Term Management Plan.
We have worked to achieve sustainable growth and enhance corporate value over the medium- to long-term by following our mission focusing on "Customer", "Shareholder" and "Employees" as a universal concept for group management. However, our business environment has undergone major changes including the worsening of environmental and social issues, the momentum to pursue a sustainable society, intensified competition with transcending barriers of industries, changes of organizational culture, and diversification of employees. As a way to pass down unchanging fundamental beliefs while accepting the changes to the environment, we revised our mission for the first time and added "We contribute to a sustainable society by addressing environmental and social issues". At the same time, we set a new medium- to long-term vision of becoming "A trusted global solution provider committed to the growth of our customers and advancement of society" and revised "Five values", which are to be shared by all SMBC Group employees.
In order to realize this vision, we will take steady steps by promoting various initiatives based on the three core policies under the new Medium-Term Management Plan.
Three Core Policies
(1) Transformation: Transform existing businesses
Improve profitability and efficiency by engaging in business model transformation and structural cost reform among major business areas while ensuring strategic resource allocation. Specifically, mainly in the domestic business, we will rebuild the business franchise and preform strategic reallocation of resources corresponding to the market potential and pursue the improvement of both our service quality and business productivity through digitalization and streamlining of our business administration. Furthermore, in business areas where there is growth potential, we will aim to enhance our capability of providing high-quality solutions to our customers and strengthen competitiveness of our products and services by restructuring the business model and organizational structure to maximally leverage our group capability.
(2) Growth: Seek new growth opportunities
Explore new growth opportunities including non-financial business fields and generate new added value by making investments for the future to increase our profit base. Specifically, we will (a) strengthen businesses with high asset efficiency such as asset management and payment business in response to the structural change in the financial market, (b) expand our business franchise in Asia where medium- to long term growth is expected, and (c) develop new businesses that provide solutions utilizing data and digital technology to expand our business base for future growth.
Under our business strategy of "Transformation" and "Growth", we have identified "Seven Key Strategies".
Seven Key Strategies
7
(3) Quality: Elevate quality in all aspects
Make a consistent effort to enhance our management system and corporate infrastructure as a global financial institution to realize sustainable growth. Specifically, as a basic management policy, we continue to ensure our customer-oriented approach and at the same time, we will take further actions such as promoting green finance and financial education programs to contribute to a sustainable society. In addition, we will continue to sophisticate human resource management and development to have employees perform at their full potential, and we will develop IT infrastructure in order to achieve both convenience improvement and strong cyber security. Furthermore, we enhance our governance system in a global basis including risk management and compliance areas.
We aim to respond to shareholder expectations by showing steady results regarding the initiatives described above. We look forward to the continued understanding and support of our shareholders.
Changes in Financial Position and Results of Operations (Consolidated Basis andNon-Consolidated Basis)
Changes in Financial Position and Results of Operations (Consolidated Basis)
Unit: billions of yen
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
(Fiscal year ended
(Fiscal year ended
(Fiscal year ended
(Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2017)
March 31, 2018)
March 31, 2019)
March 31, 2020)
Ordinary income
5,133.2
5,764.1
5,735.3
5,314.3
Ordinary profit
1,005.8
1,164.1
1,135.3
932.0
Profit attributable to
706.5
734.3
726.6
703.8
owners of parent
Comprehensive income
966.0
984.1
795.1
372.9
Net assets
11,234.2
11,612.8
11,451.6
10,784.9
Total assets
197,791.6
199,049.1
203,659.1
219,863.5
(Notes) 1. Amounts less than one hundred million yen have been rounded down.
2. The Company has 174 consolidated subsidiaries and 101 unconsolidated subsidiaries and related companies accounted for by the equity method as of March 31, 2020.
b. Changes in Financial Position and Results of Operations (Non-Consolidated Basis)
Unit: billions of yen
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
(Fiscal year ended
(Fiscal year ended
(Fiscal year ended
(Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2017)
March 31, 2018)
March 31, 2019)
March 31, 2020)
Operating income
502.4
366.3
522.5
833.8
Dividends received
428.8
257.0
371.8
659.4
Dividends
received from
408.4
223.3
325.3
637.7
banking
subsidiaries
Dividends
received from
17.5
31.0
40.2
10.7
other subsidiaries
Net income
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
450,775
229,300
474,196
636,128
Earnings per share
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
319.69
162.57
339.29
462.60
Total assets
10,457.1
12,104.9
12,991.3
14,225.4
Investments in
banking
4,613.8
4,613.8
4,613.7
4,613.7
subsidiaries
Investments in
other
1,489.0
1,489.7
1,265.7
1,533.6
subsidiaries
(Notes) 1. Amounts less than one hundred million yen have been rounded down.
2. "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) has been adopted from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, whereby deferred tax assets are presented under investments and other assets, while deferred tax liabilities are presented under fixed liabilities. This change has been reflected in fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and before as well.
Employees of the Group
March 31, 2020
Wholesale
Retail
International
Global
Head Office
Markets
Business Unit
Business Unit
Business Unit
Account
Business Unit
Number of
7,463
32,926
29,333
1,299
15,422
employees
March 31, 2019
Wholesale
Retail
International
Global
Head Office
Markets
Business Unit
Business Unit
Business Unit
Account
Business Unit
Number of
7,396
34,055
28,989
1,282
14,937
employees
(Notes) 1. The number of employees is the number of persons engaged in the Group, including local staff overseas, but not
including employees on short-term contracts and temporary employees (14,134 persons as of March 31, 2020;
15,089 persons as of March 31, 2019).
The number of employees is the number of persons engaged in the Company and consolidated subsidiaries.
The businesses handled by each business unit are the following.
Wholesale Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with domestic medium-to-large-sized enterprises
Retail Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with domestic individual and small-to-medium-sized
enterprises
International Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with international (including Japanese) corporate customers
Global Markets Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with financial markets
Head Office account:
Businesses other than those above
Principal Offices of the Group
Company name
Reportable segment
Principal office
Number of branches
As of March
As of March
31, 2020
31, 2019
Wholesale Business
Head Office
Unit
Retail Business Unit
Domestic
Tokyo Main Office
865
893
Sumitomo Mitsui
International
Osaka Head Office
Business Unit
Banking Corporation
Global Markets
Kobe Main Office,
Business Unit
etc.
Head Office Account
Overseas
New York Branch,
41
42
etc.
Wholesale Business
Unit
SMBC Trust Bank Ltd.
Retail Business Unit
Head Office, etc.
35
35
International
Business Unit
Wholesale Business
Unit
Retail Business Unit
SMBC Nikko
International
Head Office, etc.
Securities Inc.
Business Unit
Global Markets
Business Unit
Head Office Account
Sumitomo Mitsui Card
Retail Business Unit
Tokyo Head Office
Company, Limited
Osaka Head Office, etc.
Cedyna Financial
Retail Business Unit
Head Office
Corporation
Tokyo Head Office, etc.
SMBC Consumer
Retail Business Unit
Head Office, etc.
Finance Co., Ltd.
The Japan Research
Head Office Account
Tokyo Head Office
Institute, Limited
Osaka Head Office, etc.
Sumitomo Mitsui DS
Asset Management
Head Office Account
Head Office, etc.
Company, Limited
(Note) The businesses handled by each business unit are the following.
Wholesale Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with domestic medium-to-large-sized enterprises
Retail Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with domestic individual and small-to-medium-sized enterprises
International Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with international (including Japanese) corporate customers
Global Markets Business Unit: Businesses dealing with financial markets
Head Office account:
Businesses other than those above
Capital Investment of the Groupa. Total Amount of Capital Investment
Unit: millions of yen
Company name
Reportable segment
Amount
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
Head Office Account
15,844
Wholesale Business Unit
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Retail Business Unit
International Business Unit
105,833
Global Markets Business Unit
Head Office Account
Wholesale Business Unit
SMBC Trust Bank Ltd.
Retail Business Unit
5,279
International Business Unit
Wholesale Business Unit
Retail Business Unit
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
International Business Unit
29,405
Global Markets Business Unit
Head Office Account
Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited
Retail Business Unit
23,015
Cedyna Financial Corporation
Retail Business Unit
8,204
SMBC Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.
Retail Business Unit
8,334
The Japan Research Institute, Limited
Head Office Account
7,728
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company,
Head Office Account
2,304
Limited
Others
-
26,106
Total
232,055
(Notes)
1. Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down.
2. The businesses handled by each business unit are the following.
Wholesale Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with domestic medium-to-large-sized enterprises
Retail Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with domestic individual and small-to-medium-sized
enterprises
International Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with international (including Japanese) corporate customers
Global Markets Business Unit: Businesses dealing with financial markets
Head Office account:
Businesses other than those above
b. Establishment of Principal Facilities, etc.
Unit: millions of yen
Company name
Reportable segment
Description
Amount
Sumitomo Mitsui
Head Office Account
Branch facilities, etc.
15,745
Financial Group, Inc.
Wholesale Business Unit
Branch facilities, etc.
19,402
Sumitomo Mitsui
Retail Business Unit
International Business Unit
Banking Corporation
Global Markets Business Unit
Software
59,000
Head Office Account
(Notes)
1. Amounts less than
one million yen have been rounded down.
2. The businesses handled by each business unit are the following.
Wholesale Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with domestic medium-to-large-sized enterprises
Retail Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with domestic individual and small-to-medium-sized
enterprises
International Business Unit:
Businesses dealing with international (including Japanese) corporate customers
Global Markets Business Unit: Businesses dealing with financial markets
Head Office account:
Businesses other than those above
Parent Company and Principal Subsidiaries, etc.
Parent Company Not applicable.
Principal Subsidiaries, etc.
Capital
Percentage
Company name
Location
Main business
Date of
of the
(millions of
Company's
Other
establishment
yen)
voting
rights (%)
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Commercial banking
June 6, 1996
1,770,996
100.00
-
Corporation
SMBC Trust Bank Ltd.
Minato-ku, Tokyo
Commercial banking
February 25,
87,550
100.00
-
and trust services
1986
(100.00)
Sumitomo Mitsui Finance
February 4,
and Leasing Company,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Leasing
15,000
50.00
-
1963
Limited
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Securities
June 15, 2009
10,000
100.00
-
Sumitomo Mitsui Card
Chuo-ku, Osaka
Credit card
December 26,
34,000
100.00
-
Company, Limited
1967
Cedyna Financial Corporation
Naka-ku, Nagoya
Credit card and
September 11,
82,843
100.00
-
Installment
1950
(100.00)
SMBC Consumer Finance
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Consumer lending
March 20,
140,737
100.00
-
Co., Ltd.
1962
System
The Japan Research Institute,
development,
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
data processing,
November 1,
10,000
100.00
-
Limited
management
2002
consulting, and
economic research
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset
Investment advisory
Management Company,
Minato-ku, Tokyo
and investment trust
July 15, 1985
2,000
50.12
-
Limited
management
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
London, U.K.
Commercial banking
March 5,
348,192
100.00
[USD 3.2
-
Corporation Europe Limited
2003
(100.00)
billion]
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Shanghai, People's
Commercial banking
April 27,
153,100
100.00
[RMB 10
-
Corporation (China) Limited
Republic of China
2009
(100.00)
billion]
PT Bank BTPN Tbk
Jakarta, Republic of
Commercial banking
February 5,
1,075
93.52
[IDR 162.9
-
Indonesia
1958
(93.52)
billion]
SMBC Americas Holdings,
Wilmington,
Bank Holding
August 8,
0
100.00
-
Inc.
Delaware, U.S.A.
Company
1990
[USD 2,100]
(100.00)
SMBC Guarantee Co., Ltd.
Minato-ku, Tokyo
Credit guarantee
July 14, 1976
187,720
100.00
-
(100.00)
Sumitomo Mitsui Auto
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Leasing
February 21,
13,636
21.99
-
Service Company, Limited
1981
(Notes) 1. The capital has been rounded down to the nearest unit and the percentage of the Company's voting rights in subsidiaries has been rounded down to the nearest second decimal place.
The capital denominated in foreign currency has been translated into Japanese yen at the exchange rate as of the account closing date.
Figures in parentheses ( ) in the voting rights column indicate voting rights held indirectly.
Daiwa SB Investments Ltd., which was previously stated, has been excluded from the Company's equity method affiliates because this company ceased to exist due to the merger with Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, Limited on April 1, 2019. In addition, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, Limited has changed its name to Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited.
(7) Major Borrowings
Balance of borrowings
Investment in the Company
Creditor
Number of shares held
Percentage of voting
(millions of yen)
(100 shares)
rights (%)
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
1,228,030
-
-
Corporation
(Note) Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down.
Material Matters regarding Business Transfer, etc.
Date of business transfer, etc.
Status of business transfer, etc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, Limited and Daiwa SB
April 1, 2019Investments Ltd. merged on April 1, 2019 and the merged company has changed its name to Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited.
2. Matters regarding Directors and Corporate Executive Officers
Directors and Corporate Executive Officersa. Directors
(As of March 31, 2020)
Name
Position and responsibility
Significant concurrent positions
Other
Takeshi Kunibe
Chairman of the Board
Director of TAISHO
-
Member of the Nominating
PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS
Committee
Co., Ltd.
Member of the
Director of NEC Corporation
Compensation Committee
Jun Ohta*
Director
-
-
Member of the
Compensation Committee
Makoto Takashima
Director
President of Sumitomo Mitsui
-
Banking Corporation
(Representative Director)
Haruyuki Nagata*
Director
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
-
Corporation
Toru Nakashima*
Director
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
-
Corporation
Atsuhiko Inoue
Director
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
-
Member of the Audit
Corporation
Committee
Toru Mikami
Director
-
-
Member of the Audit
Committee
Tetsuya Kubo
Director
Representative Director, Chairman of
-
the Board of SMBC Nikko Securities
Inc.
Masayuki Matsumoto
Director (outside)
Special Advisor of Central Japan
-
Member of the Nominating
Railway Company
Committee
Member of the Audit
Committee (Chairman)
Arthur M. Mitchell
Director (outside)
Attorney at Law, admitted in New
-
Member of the Nominating
York
Committee
Registered Foreign Attorney in Japan
Member of the
Compensation Committee
Shozo Yamazaki
Director (outside)
Certified Public Accountant
He has
Member of the Audit
Status of other concurrent positions
considerable
Committee
shall be as described in "Concurrent
expertise in
Positions and Other Details on
finance and
Outside Directors" below.
accounting.
Name
Position and responsibility
Significant concurrent positions
Other
Masaharu Kohno
Director (outside)
Status of concurrent positions shall be
-
Member of the Nominating
as described in "Concurrent Positions
Committee
and Other Details on Outside
Directors" below.
Yoshinobu Tsutsui
Director (outside)
Chairman of NIPPON LIFE
-
Member of the Nominating
INSURANCE COMPANY
Committee (Chairman)
Status of other concurrent positions
Member of the
shall be as described in "Concurrent
Compensation Committee
Positions and Other Details on
Outside Directors" below.
Katsuyoshi Shinbo
Director (outside)
Attorney at Law
-
Member of the Audit
Status of other concurrent positions
Committee
shall be as described in "Concurrent
Member of the
Positions and Other Details on
Compensation Committee
Outside Directors" below.
(Chairman)
Eriko Sakurai
Director (outside)
Chairman and CEO of Dow Toray
-
Member of the Nominating
Co., Ltd.
Committee
Status of other concurrent positions
Member of the
shall be as described in "Concurrent
Compensation Committee
Positions and Other Details on
Outside Directors" below.
(Notes) 1. Directors Messrs. Masayuki Matsumoto, Arthur M. Mitchell, Shozo Yamazaki, Masaharu Kohno, Yoshinobu Tsutsui, Katsuyoshi Shinbo and Ms. Eriko Sakurai are Outside Directors as provided for in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
To ensure audit effectiveness, the Company has elected twonon-executive Directors Messrs. Atsuhiko Inoue and Toru Mikami as full-time members of the Audit Committee.
Directors with an asterisk (*) concurrently serve as Corporate Executive Officers.
The Company has designated Directors Messrs. Masayuki Matsumoto, Arthur M. Mitchell, Shozo Yamazaki, Masaharu Kohno, Yoshinobu Tsutsui, Katsuyoshi Shinbo and Ms. Eriko Sakurai as Independent Directors in accordance with the requirements of the financial instruments exchanges in Japan, such as Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
Change in significant concurrent position as of April 1, 2020:
Director
Tetsuya Kubo
Advisor of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Directors who resigned during the Fiscal Year
Name
Position and responsibility
Significant concurrent positions
Other
Koichi Miyata
Chairman of the Board
Chairman of the Board of Sumitomo
Resigned on
Member of the Nominating
Mitsui Banking Corporation
April 1, 2019
Committee
Director of SONY CORPORATION
Member of the
Corporate Auditor of Isetan
Compensation Committee
Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
Kozo Ogino*
Director
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Resigned on
Corporation
April 1, 2019
(Representative Director)
(Notes) 1.
Position and responsibility and significant concurrent positions are reported as of the date of resignation.
2.
The director with an asterisk (*) concurrently served as Corporate Executive Officer.
b. Corporate Executive Officers
(As of March 31, 2020)
Name
Position and responsibility
Significant concurrent positions
Other
Jun Ohta*
President
-
-
(Representative Corporate
Executive Officer)
Group CEO
Gotaro Michihiro
Deputy President and
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui
-
Corporate Executive Officer
Banking Corporation
(Representative Corporate
(Representative Director)
Executive Officer)
Co-Head of Wholesale
Business Unit
Masahiko Oshima
Deputy President and
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui
-
Corporate Executive Officer
Banking Corporation
(Representative Corporate
(Representative Director)
Executive Officer)
Head of International Business
Unit
Toshikazu Yaku
Deputy President and
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui
-
Corporate Executive Officer
Banking Corporation
(Representative Corporate
(Representative Director)
Executive Officer)
Group CCO and Group CHRO
Responsible for General
Affairs Dept., Human
Resources Dept., Quality
Management Dept. and
Administrative Services Dept.
Katsunori Tanizaki
Senior Managing Corporate
Senior Managing Executive Officer
-
Executive Officer
of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Group CDIO
Corporation
Responsible for IT Innovation
Representative Director, President
Dept.
and CEO of The Japan Research
Institute, Limited
Naoki Tamura
Senior Managing Corporate
Senior Managing Executive Officer
-
Executive Officer
of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Head of Retail Business Unit
Corporation
Hiroshi Munemasa
Senior Managing Corporate
Senior Managing Executive Officer
-
Executive Officer
of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Head of Global Markets
Corporation
Business Unit
Kimio Matsuura
Senior Managing Corporate
Senior Managing Executive Officer
-
Executive Officer
of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Co-Head of Wholesale
Corporation
Business Unit
Haruyuki Nagata*
Senior Managing Corporate
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui
-
Executive Officer
Banking Corporation
Group CRO
Responsible for Corporate
Risk Management Dept. and
Credit & Investment Planning
Dept.
Name
Position and responsibility
Significant concurrent positions
Other
Toru Nakashima*
Senior Managing Corporate
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui
-
Executive Officer
Banking Corporation
Group CFO and Group CSO
Responsible for Public
Relations Dept., Corporate
Planning Dept., Financial
Accounting Dept. and
Subsidiaries & Affiliates Dept.
Shoji Masuda
Managing Corporate Executive Director of Sumitomo Mitsui
-
Officer
Banking Corporation
Group CIO
Director of The Japan Research
Responsible for IT Planning
Institute, Limited
Dept., Data Management Dept.
and Operations Planning Dept.
(Notes) 1. Corporate Executive Officers with an asterisk (*) concurrently serve as Directors.
Changes in positions and responsibilities and in significant concurrent positions as of April 1, 2020:
Deputy President and Corporate
Masahiko Oshima
Head of Global Business Unit (On April 1, the
Executive Officer (Representative
International Business Unit was renamed to the
Corporate Executive Officer)
Global Business Unit)
Deputy President and Corporate
Toshikazu Yaku
Group CCO and Group CHRO
Executive Officer (Representative
Responsible for General Affairs Dept., Human
Corporate Executive Officer)
Resources Dept., Quality Management Dept.,
Compliance Dept. and Administrative Services
Dept.
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Katsunori Tanizaki
No longer responsible for IT Innovation Dept.
Officer
Group CDIO
Responsible for Digital Solution Division and
Digital Strategy Dept.
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Hiroshi Munemasa
Resigned from Senior Managing Corporate
Officer
Executive Officer
Resigned from Senior Managing Executive
Officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Haruyuki Nagata
Group CRO
Officer
Responsible for Corporate Risk Management
Dept., Risk Management Dept., Americas
Division and Credit & Investment Planning Dept.
Senior Managing Corporate Executive
Toru Nakashima
No longer responsible for Subsidiaries &
Officer
Affiliates Dept.
Group CFO and Group CSO
Responsible for Public Relations Dept., Corporate
Planning Dept., Business Development Dept. and
Financial Accounting Dept.
Managing Corporate Executive Officer
Shoji Masuda
Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer
Group CIO
Responsible for IT Planning Dept., System
Security Planning Dept., Data Management Dept.
and Operations Planning Dept.
Assumption of Corporate Executive Officers as of April 1, 2020:
Fumiharu Kozuka
Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer
Group CAE (Chief Audit Executive)
Responsible for Audit Dept.
Masamichi Koike
Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer
Head of Global Markets Business Unit
Senior Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation
Changes in responsibilities as of May 1, 2020:
Deputy President and Corporate
Toshikazu Yaku
Discharged from Group CCO
Executive Officer
No longer responsible for Compliance Dept.
(Representative Corporate Executive
Officer)
Assumption of Corporate Executive Officers as of May 1, 2020:
Tetsuro Imaeda
Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer
Group CCO
Responsible for Compliance Dept.
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation
Corporate Executive Officers who resigned during the Fiscal Year
Name
Position and responsibility
Significant concurrent positions
Other
Takeshi Kunibe*
President
Director of NEC Corporation
Resigned on April
(Representative Corporate
1, 2019
Executive Officer)
Group CEO
Kozo Ogino*
Deputy President and
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui
Resigned on April
Corporate Executive Officer
Banking Corporation
1, 2019
Group CRO
(Representative Director)
Responsible for Corporate
Risk Management Dept. and
Credit & Investment
Planning Dept.
Manabu Narita
Deputy President and
Director of Sumitomo Mitsui
Resigned on April
Corporate Executive Officer
Banking Corporation
1, 2019
Head of Wholesale Business
(Representative Director)
Unit
(Notes) 1.
Position and responsibility and significant concurrent positions are reported as of the date of resignation.
2.
Corporate Executive Officers with an asterisk (*) concurrently served as Directors.
Compensation, etc. for Directors and Corporate Executive Officers
Unit: millions of yen
Classification
Persons paid
Compensation, etc.
Directors
13
353
Corporate Executive
11
542
Officers
Total
24
896
(Notes) 1. Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down.
Corporate Executive Officers do not receive an employee salary nor do they receive consideration for the performance of other duties.
Compensation, etc. paid to Directors concurrently serving as Corporate Executive Officers is included in the amount for Corporate Executive Officers.
Theabove-written amounts of compensation, etc. include expenses of 174 million yen (35 million yen for Directors and 138 million yen for Corporate Executive Officers) related to the payment of bonuses to Directors and Corporate Executive Officers.
Theabove-written amounts include "Compensation, etc. for Outside Directors" as mentioned below.
Policy for Individual Compensation for Directors and Corporate Executive Officers
The Company hereby establishes the Executive Compensation Policy (the "Policy") in order to provide guiding principles to determine individual remuneration for its directors, corporate executive officers and executive officers (the "Executives").
The Policy's aim is that executive compensation pursuant to it shall provide the appropriate incentives for the Executives to pursue the Group's Mission and medium- to long-term vision.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, one of the Company's main subsidiaries, shall determine its executive compensations in accordance with this Policy.
1. Core Principles
Our executive compensation shall be determined in accordance with the core principles below:
The executive compensation aims at providing appropriate incentives toward the realization of the Group's Mission and Vision.
The Company's executive compensation shall reflect the changing business environment and theshort-, medium- and long-term performance of the SMBC Group, and shall account for contributions to shareholder value and customer satisfaction as well as the realization of a sustainable society.
Individual remuneration shall reflect the assigned roles and responsibilities as well as the performance of the each Executive.
The Company shall research and review market practices, including the use ofthird-party surveys, in order to provide its Executives with a competitive remuneration package.
The Company's executive compensation shall discourage excessiverisk-taking and foster a prudent risk culture expected of a financial institution.
Both external and internal regulations/guidelines on executive compensation shall be observed and respected.
The Company shall establish appropriate governance and controls of the compensation process, and shall regularly review to update its executive compensation practices according to changing market practices and/or business environment.
2. Compensation Programme
The Company's executive compensation programme (the "Programme") shall have three components: base salary, cash bonus, and stock compensation.
However, compensation for Outside Directors and Members of the Audit Committee is composed of base salary only, in light of their roles to oversee the execution of duties of executive officers, etc.
In order to hold the Executives accountable and provide them with appropriate incentives for the performance of the Group, the Programme targets the variable compensation component of total remuneration at 40%, if paid at standard levels. Corresponding with performance and the business environment, the variable component could range from 0% to 150% of the standard levels, which shall be determined by performance of the Executives.
In order to enhance shareholding of the Executives and align their interests with shareholders, the Programme targets itsstock-based compensation components at 25% of total remuneration, if paid at standard levels.
The above target levels shall be appropriately set in accordance with the roles, responsibilities, etc. of each Executive.
Base salary shall be paid in cash and shall be, in principle, determined by the corporate titles of each Executive, reflecting the roles, responsibilities, etc.
Annual incentives shall be determined based on the annual performance of the Group, the group company and the business unit each Executive is accountable for, as well as on the performance of the each Executive reviewed both fromshort-term and medium-/long-term perspectives. 70% of the determined amount shall be paid as cash bonus and the remaining 30% shall be paid under Stock Compensation Plan II (annual performance share plan).
Stock compensation plans consist of Stock Compensation Plan I (the "Plan I"), under which the remuneration of the Executives shall be determined based on the Group'smedium-term performance, etc., Stock Compensation Plan II (the "Plan II"), determined based on the Group's annual performance, etc. and Stock Compensation Plan III (the "Plan III"), determined based on corporate titles, etc.
Under the stock compensation plans, the Executives shall receive remuneration via shares of the Company common stock. The transfer of such stock shall be restricted for appropriately defined periods.
Remuneration under Plan I shall be determined based on the Group's performance against theMedium-term Management Plan, performance of the Company shares, and the results of customer satisfaction surveys, etc.
Remunerations under Plan II shall be determined based on the annual performance of the Group, the group company, and the business unit each Executive is accountable for, as well as on the performance of each Executive reviewed both from ashort-term and medium-/long-term perspectives. Remuneration paid by restricted shares, they shall effectively act as deferred compensation.
Remuneration under Plan III shall be determined based on corporate titles, roles, and responsibilities, etc.
In the event of material amendments to the financial statements or material reputational damages caused by the Executives, remunerations under the Plans could be reduced or fully forfeit.
Notwithstanding the above, executive compensation for the Executives hired locally overseas and the Executives domiciled outside Japan shall be individually designed and determined not only in accordance with the above Core Principles, but also with consideration to local regulations and taxes, guidelines, and other local market practices, whilst ensuring the compensation should not incentivize excessiverisk-taking.
3. Governance and Control of the Compensation Processes
The Company, as a Company with Three Committees, has established a Compensation Committee to resolve the following:
The Policy, the Programme, and relevant regulations.
Individual remunerations for the Company's directors and corporate executive officers.
In addition to the above, the Company Compensation Committee shall review and discuss the below:
The individual remuneration for the Company's other executive officers.
Executive compensation programmes/practices of group companies of the Company, etc.
4. Amendments to and Abolition of the Policy
Amendments to and abolition of the Policy shall be resolved at the Compensation Committee.
22
Liability Limitation Agreement
Name
Summary of Liability Limitation Agreement
Masayuki Matsumoto
Arthur M. Mitchell
In accordance with the provisions provided for in Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the
Shozo Yamazaki
Companies Act (the "Act"), the Company has entered into agreements with the
Masaharu Kohno
Outside Directors stated in the left column to limit the liability provided for in
Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Act to the higher of either (i) 10 million yen or (ii)
Yoshinobu Tsutsui
the minimum amount provided for in Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Act.
Katsuyoshi Shinbo
Eriko Sakurai
3. Matters regarding Outside Directors
Concurrent Positions and Other Details on Outside Directors
(As of March 31, 2020)
Name
Concurrent positions and other details
Masayuki Matsumoto
Special Advisor of Central Japan Railway Company
Shozo Yamazaki
Director of EBARA CORPORATION (outside)
Masaharu Kohno
Director of DOUTOR・NICHIRES Holdings Co., Ltd. (outside)
Yoshinobu Tsutsui
Chairman of NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Director of Imperial Hotel, Ltd. (outside)
Director of Panasonic Corporation (outside)
Audit & Supervisory Board Member of West Japan Railway Company (outside)
Katsuyoshi Shinbo
Corporate Auditor of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (outside)
Eriko Sakurai
Chairman and CEO of Dow Toray Co., Ltd.
Executor, Dow Switzerland Holding GmbH, which is a Representative Partner of
Dow Silicones Holding Japan G.K.
Director of SONY CORPORATION (outside)
(Note) There is no other relationship to be disclosed between the Company and the companies or entities in which the Outside Directors of the Company concurrently serve.
Major Activities of Outside Directors
Name
Term of
Attendance of the Board of
Opinions issued at the Board of
Directors meeting, etc. and other
Office
Directors meeting, etc.
activities
Masayuki Matsumoto
2 years and
Board of Directors meetings
12/12
He mainly provides suggestions and
9 months
Nominating Committee
4/5
comments based on his considerable
meetings
experience as a chief executive and high
Audit Committee meetings
15/15
level of insight.
Arthur M. Mitchell
4 years and
Board of Directors meetings
12/12
He mainly provides suggestions and
9 months
Nominating Committee
5/5
comments based on his considerable
meetings
experience as an attorney at law and high
Compensation Committee
6/6
level of insight.
meetings
Shozo Yamazaki
2 years and
Board of Directors meetings
12/12
He mainly provides suggestions and
9 months
Audit Committee meetings
15/15
comments based on his considerable
experience as a Certified Public
Accountant and high level of insight.
Masaharu Kohno
4 years and
Board of Directors meetings
12/12
He mainly provides suggestions and
9 months
Nominating Committee
5/5
comments based on his considerable
meetings
experience as a diplomat and high level of
insight.
Yoshinobu Tsutsui
2 years and
Board of Directors meetings
12/12
He mainly provides suggestions and
9 months
Nominating Committee
5/5
comments based on his considerable
meetings
experience as a chief executive and high
Compensation Committee
5/6
level of insight.
meetings
Katsuyoshi Shinbo
2 years and
Board of Directors meetings
12/12
He mainly provides suggestions and
9 months
Audit Committee meetings
15/15
comments based on his considerable
Compensation Committee
6/6
experience as an attorney at law and high
meetings
level of insight.
Eriko Sakurai
4 years and
Board of Directors meetings
12/12
She mainly provides suggestions and
9 months
Nominating Committee
5/5
comments based on her considerable
meetings
experience as a chief executive and high
Compensation Committee
6/6
level of insight.
meetings
(Note) Periods of service of the Directors above of less than one month have been rounded down.
25
Compensation, etc. for Outside Directors
Unit: millions of yen
Persons paid
Compensation, etc. paid by
Compensation, etc. paid by
parent company, etc. of the
the Company
Company
Total amount of
7
114
-
compensation, etc.
(Notes) 1. Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down.
2. No expenses have been incurred in connection with the payment of bonuses to Outside Directors.
4. Matters regarding Shares of the Company
(1) Number of Shares
(Number of shares)
Total number of shares authorized to be issued
Common stock
3,000,000,000
Preferred stock (Type 5)
167,000
Preferred stock (Type 7)
167,000
Preferred stock (Type 8)
115,000
Preferred stock (Type 9)
115,000
Total number of shares issued
Common stock
1,373,171,556
Number of Shareholders as of March 31, 2019
(Number of shareholders)
Common stock
327,658
(3) Major Shareholders
Common Stock
Name of shareholder
Number of shares held and percentage of shares held
Number of shares held
Percentage of shares held
(100 shares)
(%)
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust
971,566
7.09
Account)
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust
783,326
5.71
Account)
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust
403,326
2.94
Account 9)
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust
293,202
2.14
Account 7)
NATSCUMCO
281,213
2.05
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust
277,859
2.02
Account 5)
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385151
263,874
1.92
SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS ACCOUNT
254,092
1.85
STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT -
193,533
1.41
TREATY 505234
Barclays Securities Japan Limited
184,841
1.34
(Notes) 1. Listed here are the top ten shareholders in terms of their respective ratio of stock holding against the total number
of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares).
2. Numbers of shares less than one hundred have been rounded down and the percentage of shares held has been rounded down to the nearest second decimal place.
5. Matters regarding the Accounting Auditor
(1) Accounting Auditor
Name
Compensation, etc. for the fiscal year
Other
KPMG AZSA LLC
Compensation, etc. pertaining to the
1. The Audit Committee confirmed
and discussed the details of the
Toshihiro Otsuka
activities specified in Article 2,
audit plan, the status of
Paragraph 1 of the Certified Public
performance of duties, and the
Designated Limited Liability
Accountants Act: 1,810 million yen
basis for calculation of the
Partner
estimate of compensation of the
Noriaki Habuto
Accounting Auditor. As a result,
the Audit Committee gave
Designated Limited Liability
approval set forth in Article 399,
Partner
Paragraphs 1 and 4 of the
Kazuhide Niki
Companies Act for the
compensation, etc. of the
Designated Limited Liability
Accounting Auditor.
Partner
Of the above, compensation, etc.
2. The Company paid the
Accounting Auditor for general
as Accounting Auditor: 282 million
training for employees of
yen
internal audit departments, etc.,
which fell outside the scope of
the activities specified in Article
2, Paragraph 1 of the Certified
Public Accountants Act.
(Notes) 1. Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down.
The audit agreement between the Company and the Accounting Auditor does not and cannot practically distinguish between compensation, etc. for audits stipulated by the Companies Act and those stipulated by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. For this reason, "Of the above, compensation, etc. as Accounting Auditor" above includes the compensation, etc. amount for audits based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Total amount of moneys and other financial benefits payable by the Company and subsidiaries (excluding unconsolidated subsidiaries) to the Accounting Auditor is 3,951 million yen. This total includes fund auditing compensation.
Liability Limitation AgreementNot applicable.
Other Matters regarding the Accounting Auditor
Policy for Decisions on Dismissal or Nonreappointment of Accounting Auditor
The Audit Committee discusses whether to dismiss the Accounting Auditor where they fall under any of the grounds set forth in each item of Paragraph 1 of Article 340 of the Companies Act. In addition to that, when it is determined to be difficult for the Accounting Auditor to appropriately execute his or her duty, the Audit Committee discusses whether to forward a proposal for the dismissal or nonreappointment of the Accounting Auditor to the general meeting of shareholders in accordance with Article 404, Paragraph 2, Item 2 of the Companies Act.
From among the Company's significant subsidiaries, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (China) Limited, PT Bank BTPN Tbk and SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc. were audited by an Accounting Auditor other than the Company's (or by person(s) with equivalent qualifications in foreign countries).
(Note) Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down.
7. Others
Policy Regarding the Exercise of Authority Given to the Board of Directors under the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 1, Article 459 of the Companies Act
The Company stipulated in Article 8 of its Articles of Incorporation that except as otherwise provided by applicable law, the Company may, by resolution of its Board of Directors, acquire for value its own shares with agreement of shareholders pursuant to Item 1, paragraph 1 of Article 459 of the Companies Act. For acquisition of its own shares, the Company will appropriately act after comprehensively assessing the status of its capital, investment opportunities for future growth and other factors.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(As of March 31, 2020)
Unit: millions of yen
Account
Amount
Account
Amount
(Assets)
(Liabilities)
Cash and due from banks
61,768,573
Deposits
127,042,217
Call loans and bills bought
896,739
Negotiable certificates of deposit
10,180,435
Receivables under resale agreements
8,753,816
Call money and bills sold
3,740,539
Receivables under securities borrowing
5,005,103
Payables under repurchase agreements
13,237,913
transactions
Payables under securities lending
Monetary claims bought
4,559,429
2,385,607
transactions
Trading assets
7,361,253
Commercial paper
1,409,249
Money held in trust
353
Trading liabilities
6,084,528
Securities
27,128,751
Borrowed money
15,210,894
Loans and bills discounted
82,517,609
Foreign exchanges
1,461,308
Foreign exchanges
2,063,284
Short-term bonds
379,000
Lease receivables and investment assets
219,733
Bonds
9,235,639
Other assets
8,298,393
Due to trust account
1,811,355
Tangible fixed assets
1,450,323
Other liabilities
7,011,967
Assets for rent
506,755
Reserve for employee bonuses
73,868
Buildings
341,505
Reserve for executive bonuses
3,362
Land
423,346
Net defined benefit liability
35,777
Lease assets
28,933
Reserve for executive retirement benefits
1,270
Construction in progress
46,138
Reserve for point service program
26,576
Other tangible fixed assets
103,645
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
4,687
Intangible fixed assets
753,579
Reserve for losses on interest repayment
142,890
Software
440,407
Reserves under the special laws
3,145
Goodwill
194,289
Deferred tax liabilities
257,384
Lease assets
986
Deferred tax liabilities for land
30,111
revaluation
Other intangible fixed assets
117,896
Acceptances and guarantees
9,308,882
Net defined benefit asset
230,573
Total liabilities
209,078,615
Deferred tax assets
26,314
(Net assets)
Customers' liabilities for acceptances
9,308,882
Capital stock
2,339,964
and guarantees
(479,197)
Reserve for possible loan losses
Capital surplus
692,003
Retained earnings
6,336,311
Treasury stock
(13,983)
Total stockholders' equity
9,354,296
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other
1,371,407
securities
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
82,257
Land revaluation excess
36,878
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(32,839)
Accumulated remeasurements of defined
(92,030)
benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive
1,365,673
income
Stock acquisition rights
2,064
Non-controlling interests
62,869
Total net assets
10,784,903
Total assets
219,863,518
Total liabilities and net assets
219,863,518
Consolidated Statement of Income
(From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
Unit: millions of yen
Account
Amount
Ordinary income
2,456,364
5,314,313
Interest income
Interest on loans and discounts
1,693,016
Interest and dividends on securities
346,822
Interest on call loans and bills bought
15,890
Interest on receivables under resale agreements
31,449
Interest on receivables under securities borrowing transactions
21,247
Interest on deposits with banks
80,924
Interest on lease transactions
7,307
Other interest income
259,705
Trust fees
4,701
Fees and commissions
1,287,538
Trading income
262,826
Other operating income
1,050,065
Lease-related income
39,123
Installment-related income
752,775
Other
258,166
Other income
252,816
Recoveries of written-off claims
12,414
Other
240,401
Ordinary expenses
1,179,770
4,382,249
Interest expenses
Interest on deposits
441,477
Interest on negotiable certificates of deposit
131,849
Interest on call money and bills sold
10,284
Interest on payables under repurchase agreements
131,320
Interest on payables under securities lending transactions
1,111
Interest on commercial paper
31,525
Interest on borrowed money
57,632
Interest on short-term bonds
29
Interest on bonds
220,874
Other interest expenses
153,666
Fees and commissions payments
204,188
Other operating expenses
908,951
Lease-related expenses
26,514
Installment-related expenses
722,440
Other
159,997
General and administrative expenses
1,739,603
Other expenses
349,734
Provision for reserve for possible loan losses
70,571
Other
279,163
Ordinary profit
932,064
Extraordinary gains
1,855
23,896
Gains on disposal of fixed assets
Other extraordinary gains
22,040
Extraordinary losses
1,910
67,314
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
Losses on impairment of fixed assets
65,106
Provision for reserve for eventual future operating losses from
297
financial instruments transactions
Income before income taxes
213,526
888,646
Income taxes-current
Income taxes-deferred
(45,842)
Income taxes
167,684
Profit
720,962
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
17,078
Profit attributable to owners of parent
703,883
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets
(From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
Unit: millions of yen
Stockholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury stock
Total stockholders' equity
Balance at April 1, 2019
2,339,443
739,047
5,992,247
(16,302)
9,054,436
Changes in the year
Issuance of new stock
521
521
1,043
Cash dividends
(255,834)
(255,834)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
703,883
703,883
Purchase of treasury stock
(100,088)
(100,088)
Disposal of treasury stock
(250)
733
483
Cancellation of treasury stock
(101,673)
101,673
-
Changes in shareholders' interest due to
transaction with non-controlling
(47,565)
(47,565)
interests
Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries
(945)
(945)
Decrease due to decrease in affiliates
(679)
(679)
accounted for by the equity method
Reversal of land revaluation excess
(435)
(435)
Transfer from retained earnings to
101,923
(101,923)
-
capital surplus
Net changes in items other than
stockholders' equity in the year
Net changes in the year
521
(47,044)
344,064
2,318
299,860
Balance at March 31, 2020
2,339,964
692,003
6,336,311
(13,983)
9,354,296
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net
Foreign
Accumulated
Total
Stock
Non-
Total net
unrealized
Net deferred
Land
remeasure-
accumulated
currency
acquisition
controlling
gains (losses)
gains (losses)
revaluation
ments of
other
assets
translation
rights
interests
on other
on hedges
excess
defined benefit
comprehen-
adjustments
securities
plans
sive income
Balance at April 1, 2019
1,688,852
(54,650)
36,547
50,379
(7,244)
1,713,884
4,750
678,540
11,451,611
Changes in the year
Issuance of new stock
1,043
Cash dividends
(255,834)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
703,883
Purchase of treasury stock
(100,088)
Disposal of treasury stock
483
Cancellation of treasury stock
-
Changes in shareholders' interest due to
transaction with non-controlling
(47,565)
interests
Decrease due to decrease in subsidiaries
(945)
Decrease due to decrease in affiliates
(679)
accounted for by the equity method
Reversal of land revaluation excess
(435)
Transfer from retained earnings to
-
capital surplus
Net changes in items other than
(317,445)
136,907
331
(83,219)
(84,785)
(348,211)
(2,685)
(615,671)
(966,568)
stockholders' equity in the year
Net changes in the year
(317,445)
136,907
331
(83,219)
(84,785)
(348,211)
(2,685)
(615,671)
(666,708)
Balance at March 31, 2020
1,371,407
82,257
36,878
(32,839)
(92,030)
1,365,673
2,064
62,869
10,784,903
Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet
(As of March 31, 2020)
Unit: millions of yen
Account
Amount
Account
Amount
(Assets)
(Liabilities)
Current assets
680,051
Current liabilities
1,586,051
Cash and due from banks
174,641
Short-term borrowings
1,228,030
Prepaid expenses
413
Accounts payable
39,682
Accrued income
45,660
Accrued expenses
44,409
Accrued income tax refunds
127,541
Income taxes payable
12
Current portion of long-term loans
receivable from subsidiaries and
272,025
Business office taxes payable
39
affiliates
Other current assets
59,769
Reserve for employee bonuses
769
Reserve for executive bonuses
410
Current portion of bonds payable
272,025
Other current liabilities
673
Fixed assets
13,545,418
Fixed liabilities
6,673,150
Tangible fixed assets
29,557
Bonds
6,441,874
Buildings
80
Long-term borrowings
231,275
Equipment
12
Total liabilities
8,259,202
Construction in progress
29,464
(Net assets)
Intangible fixed assets
270
Stockholders' equity
5,964,203
Software
270
Capital stock
2,339,964
Investments and other assets
13,515,590
Capital surplus
1,561,442
Investment securities
645
Capital reserve
1,561,442
Investments in subsidiaries and
6,341,210
Retained earnings
2,076,780
affiliates
Long-term loans receivable from
7,173,150
Other retained earnings
2,076,780
subsidiaries and affiliates
Long-term prepaid expenses
104
Voluntary reserve
30,420
Deferred tax assets
476
Retained earnings brought
2,046,360
forward
Other
3
Treasury stock
(13,983)
Stock acquisition rights
2,064
Total net assets
5,966,267
Total assets
14,225,470
Total liabilities and net assets
14,225,470
Non-Consolidated Statement of Income
(From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
Unit: millions of yen
Account
Amount
Operating income
833,835
Dividends on investments in subsidiaries and
659,428
affiliates
Fees and commissions received from subsidiaries
9,087
and affiliates
Interest on loans receivable from subsidiaries and
165,319
affiliates
Operating expenses
194,525
General and administrative expenses
26,146
Interest on bonds
161,535
Interest on long-term borrowings
6,843
Operating profit
639,310
Non-operating income
202
Interest income on deposits
70
Fees and commissions income
1
Other non-operating income
130
Non-operating expenses
10,249
Interest on short-term borrowings
4,312
Fees and commissions payments
120
Amortization of bond issuance cost
5,816
Ordinary profit
629,263
Income before income taxes
629,263
Income taxes-current
(6,803)
Income taxes-deferred
(62)
Total income taxes
(6,865)
Net income
636,128
Non-Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets
(From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
Unit: millions of yen
Stockholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Capital reserve
Other capital surplus
Total capital surplus
Balance at April 1, 2019
2,339,443
1,560,921
-
1,560,921
Changes in the year
Issuance of new stock
521
521
521
Cash dividends
Net income
Purchase of treasury stock
Disposal of treasury stock
(250)
(250)
Cancellation of treasury stock
(101,673)
(101,673)
Transfer from retained earnings to
101,923
101,923
capital surplus
Net changes in items other than
stockholders' equity in the year
Net changes in the year
521
521
-
521
Balance at March 31, 2020
2,339,964
1,561,442
-
1,561,442
Stockholders' equity
Retained earnings
Total
Stock
Total net
Other retained earnings
Treasury
acquisition
Total retained
stockholders'
assets
stock
rights
Voluntary reserve
Retained earnings
earnings
equity
brought forward
Balance at April 1, 2019
30,420
1,767,989
1,798,409
(16,302)
5,682,471
2,539
5,685,011
Changes in the year
Issuance of new stock
1,043
1,043
Cash dividends
(255,834)
(255,834)
(255,834)
(255,834)
Net income
636,128
636,128
636,128
636,128
Purchase of treasury stock
(100,088)
(100,088)
(100,088)
Disposal of treasury stock
733
483
483
Cancellation of treasury stock
101,673
-
-
Transfer from retained earnings to
(101,923)
(101,923)
-
-
capital surplus
Net changes in items other than
(475)
(475)
stockholders' equity in the year
Net changes in the year
-
278,370
278,370
2,318
281,732
(475)
281,256
Balance at March 31, 2020
30,420
2,046,360
2,076,780
(13,983)
5,964,203
2,064
5,966,267
[The Independent Auditor's Report herein is the English translation of the Independent Auditor's Report (issued in the Japanese language) as required by the Companies Act.]
Independent Auditor's Report
The Board of Directors
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
Opinion
May 11, 2020
KPMG AZSA LLC
Tokyo Office
Toshihiro Otsuka (Seal)
Designated Limited Liability Partner
Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
Noriaki Habuto (Seal)
Designated Limited Liability Partner
Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
Kazuhide Niki (Seal)
Designated Limited Liability Partner
Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
We have audited the consolidated financial statements, which comprise the consolidated balance sheet, the consolidated statement of income, the consolidated statement of changes in net assets, basis of presentation, significant accounting policies and the related notes, of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group"), as at March 31, 2020 and for the year from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 in accordance with Article 444-4 of the Companies Act.
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position and the results of operations of the Group for the period, for which the consolidated financial statements were prepared, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
Basis for the Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Responsibilities of Management and the Audit Committee for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
The audit committee are responsible for overseeing the directors' performance of their duties including the design, implementation and maintenance of the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is
sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The selection and application of audit procedures depends on the auditor's judgment.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, while the objective of the audit is not to express an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate whether the presentation and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements are in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in Japan, the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with the audit committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide the audit committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Interest required to be disclosed by the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan
We do not have any interest in the Group which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan.
[The Independent Auditor's Report herein is the English translation of the Independent Auditor's Report (issued in the Japanese language) as required by the Companies Act.]
Independent Auditor's Report
The Board of Directors
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
Opinion
May 11, 2020
KPMG AZSA LLC
Tokyo Office
Toshihiro Otsuka (Seal)
Designated Limited Liability Partner
Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
Noriaki Habuto (Seal)
Designated Limited Liability Partner
Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
Kazuhide Niki (Seal)
Designated Limited Liability Partner
Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
We have audited the financial statements, which comprise the balance sheet, the statement of income, the statement of changes in net assets, basis of presentation, significant accounting policies and the related notes, and the supplementary schedules of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("the Company") as at March 31, 2020 and for the year from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 in accordance with Article 436-2-1 of the Companies Act.
In our opinion, the financial statements and the supplementary schedules referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position and the results of operations of the Company for the period, for which the financial statements and the supplementary schedules were prepared, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
Basis for the Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements and Others section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Responsibilities of Management and The audit committee for the Financial Statements and Others Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements and the supplementary schedules in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements and the supplementary schedules that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements and the supplementary schedules, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
The audit committee are responsible for overseeing the directors' performance of their duties including the design, implementation and maintenance of the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements and Others
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements and the supplementary schedules as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements and the supplementary schedules.
As part of our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements and the supplementary schedules, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and
obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The selection and application of audit procedures depends on the auditor's judgment
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, while the objective of the audit is not to express an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements and the supplementary schedules or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate whether the presentation and disclosures in the financial statements and the supplementary schedules are in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in Japan, the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements and the supplementary schedules, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements and the supplementary schedules represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with the audit committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide the audit committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Interest required to be disclosed by the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan
We do not have any interest in the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan.
[English Translation of the Audit Committee's report Originally Issued in the Japanese Language]
Audit Report
The Audit Committee has audited the execution of duties by Directors and Corporate Executive Officers of the Company for the 18th fiscal year from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, and hereby reports the method and the results of the audit as follows:
1. Auditing Method and Details Thereof
The Audit Committee periodically received reports from the Directors, Corporate Executive Officers and other relevant personnel with respect to the content of resolutions made by the Board of Directors regarding matters prescribed by Article 416, Paragraph 1, Item 1 (b) and (e) of the Companies Act of Japan, and with respect to the status of establishment and operations of the systems that have been developed in compliance with such resolutions (internal control systems), sought their explanations as necessary, and expressed an opinion. In addition, the Audit Committee conducted audits based on the following methods.
In accordance with the auditing policies, including allocation of duties established by the Audit Committee, the Audit Committee attended important meetings, received reports from the Directors, Corporate Executive Officers and other relevant personnel on matters regarding the execution of their duties, sought explanations as necessary, inspected importantinternal-approval documents, and examined the operations and financial position of the Company, by deploying the department in charge of internal audits and in cooperation with the internal control departments of the Company. As for the subsidiaries of the Company, the Audit Committee shared information with the Directors and the Corporate Auditors and other related persons of the subsidiaries and, when necessary, received reports from the subsidiaries regarding their businesses. In regard to the Company's internal control over financial reporting, the Audit Committee received reports on the assessment of such internal control from the Directors, Corporate Executive Officers and other relevant personnel and reports on the status of audit thereof from KPMG AZSA LLC, and also sought their explanations as necessary.
The Audit Committee monitored and examined whether the Accounting Auditor maintained its independence and implemented appropriate audits, as well as received reports from the Accounting Auditor regarding the execution of its duties and sought explanations as necessary. The Audit Committee also received notification from the Accounting Auditor that the "System for ensuring appropriate execution of the duties of the Accounting Auditor" (as enumerated in each Item of Article 131 of the Company Accounting Regulation Ordinance) has been prepared in accordance with the "Quality Control Standards for Auditing" (issued by the Business Accounting Council on October 28, 2005) and other relevant standards, and sought explanations as necessary.
Based on the foregoing method, the Audit Committee reviewed the business report and the supplementary schedules, the consolidated financial statements for this fiscal year (consolidated balance sheet, consolidated statement of income, and consolidated statement of changes in net assets) as well as the non-consolidated financial statements for this fiscal year (non-consolidated balance sheet, non-consolidated statement of income, and non-consolidated statement of changes in net assets) and supplementary schedules thereto.
2. Audit Results
Audit Results on the Business Report, etc.
In our opinion, the business report and the supplementary schedules fairly represent the Company's condition in conformity with the applicable laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
We have found no evidence of misconduct or material facts in violation of the applicable laws and regulations, nor of any violation with respect to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, related to performance of duties by the Directors and Corporate Executive Officers.
In our opinion, the content of the resolutions of the Board of Directors regarding the internal control systems is appropriate. In addition, we have found no matters on which to remark in regard to the content of the Business Report and the execution of duties by the Directors and Corporate Executive Officers regarding the internal control systems including the internal control over financial reporting.
Results of Audit of the Consolidated Financial statements
In our opinion, the method and the results of the audit used and conducted by KPMG AZSA LLC, the Accounting Auditor, are appropriate.
Results of Audit of theNon-Consolidated Financial statements and Supplementary Schedules
In our opinion, the method and the results of the audit used and conducted by KPMG AZSA LLC, the Accounting Auditor, are appropriate.
May 12, 2020
The Audit Committee of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
Audit Committee Member
Masayuki Matsumoto (Seal)
Audit Committee Member
Shozo Yamazaki (Seal)
Audit Committee Member
Katsuyoshi Shinbo (Seal)
Audit Committee Member
Atsuhiko Inoue (Seal)
Audit Committee Member
Toru Mikami (Seal)
(Note) Messrs. Masayuki Matsumoto, Shozo Yamazaki and Katsuyoshi Shinbo are Outside Directors pursuant to Article 2, Item 15 and Article 400, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act of Japan.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 07:22:09 UTC