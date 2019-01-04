Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (8316)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Completion of Reorganization of the Joint Leasing Partnership of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 04:44am CET

January 4, 2019

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

Sumitomo Corporation

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Company, Limited

Completion of Reorganization of the Joint Leasing Partnership of Sumitomo

Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation

Tokyo, January 4, 2019 -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ("Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group", President and Group CEO: Takeshi Kunibe), Sumitomo Corporation ("Sumitomo Corp", President and CEO: Masayuki Hyodo), Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited ("SMFL", President: Masaki Tachibana), and Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Company, Limited ("SMAS", President & CEO: Akira Tsuyuguchi) completed the below reorganization based on the final agreement concluded between Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corp on March 30, 2018, concerning the reorganization of their joint leasing partnership. As announced, "Change of Shareholding Structure in SMFL" and "Capital Increase in SMBC Aviation Capital and the Change of Shareholding Structure" have been completed, effective November 28, 2018.

1. Merger of SMFL Capital Co., Ltd. into SMFL

SMFL Capital Co., Ltd. (FLC) merged into SMFL, effective January 1, 2019. Through the merger, SMFL will further strengthen its domestic operations by leveraging the strengths of both FLC and itself while accelerating the integration of the two companies' operations to maximize synergies.

2. FLC's Auto Lease Business Converted into an SMAS Subsidiary and Change of

Shareholding Structure in SMAS

Effective January 1, 2019, SMFL spun off FLC's auto lease business and integrated the business into SMAS Fleet Co., Ltd. (SMAS Fleet), and SMAS converted SMAS Fleet into a 100% owned subsidiary by acquiring all of the company's stock. On the same day, SMFL acquired a stake in SMAS, converting SMAS into an equity method affiliate of SMFL.

SMAS, with Sumitomo Corp remaining its largest shareholder, will strive to further develop its' auto leasing business, which is part of the strategic joint leasing partnership, and to enhance its capabilities in integrated mobility service business* via the pursuit of synergies with SMAS Fleet and deepening collaborations with SMFL, its newest shareholder.

* Integrated mobility service business: Providing one-stop services through automobiles in connection with the movement of people and goods.

(Reference) Revised Framework

(**) Includes SMBC Aviation Capital (UK) Limited

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 03:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL
04:44aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Completion of Reorganization of the Joint Leasing Pa..
PU
2018TOYOTA MOTOR : Sumitomo Corp. affiliate to set up auto leasing JV in January
AQ
2018SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Indonesian regulator approves merger of BTPN, Sumito..
RE
2018Japan's SMFG names finance chief Ota as bank's new CEO
RE
2018SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : SMFG promotes Ota to CEO, Kunibe to become chairman
AQ
2018Factbox - Impact on banks from Britain's vote to leave the EU
RE
2018SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Q&A (Major questions and answers at Investors Meetin..
PU
2018REORGANIZATION OF THE SUMITOMO MITSU : Partial Execution
PU
2018SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : SMBC to Lease Two Airbus A320 to Laudamotion
AQ
2018SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Presentation Summary
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 762 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 758 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 6,70
P/E ratio 2020 6,71
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 5 101 B
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5 568  JPY
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Kunibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koichi Miyata Chairman
Susumu Kikuchi Deputy Manager-Finance
Tetsuya Kubo Director
Jun Ohta Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.0.00%47 723
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.73%330 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%264 019
BANK OF AMERICA1.30%244 962
WELLS FARGO1.87%220 958
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.88%216 152
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.