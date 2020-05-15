Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Composition of Leverage Ratio (216KB)
05/15/2020 | 06:10am EDT
Composition of Leverage Ratio
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Subsidiaries
(In million yen, %)
Corresponding Corresponding
line # on
line # on
As of
As of
Basel III
Basel III
Items
March 31,
December 31,
disclosure
disclosure
2020
2019
template
template
(Table2)
(Table1)
On-balance sheet exposures (1)
1
On-balance sheet exposures before deducting adjustment items
182,339,952
179,450,653
1a
1
Total assets reported in the consolidated balance sheet
206,089,633
198,001,563
1b
2
The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are not included in the scope of the
－
－
leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (-)
The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are included in the scope of the leverage
1c
7
ratio on a consolidated basis (except those included in the total assets reported in
－
－
the consolidated balance sheet)
1d
3
The amount of assets that are deducted from the total assets reported in the
23,749,681
18,550,909
consolidated balance sheet (except adjustment items) (-)
2
7
The amount of adjustment items pertaining to Tier 1 capital (-)
421,474
540,807
3
Total on-balance sheet exposures
(a)
181,918,477
178,909,845
Exposures related to derivative transactions (2)
4
Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha
factor applied)
Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc.
6,246,855
3,559,998
5
Add-on amount for potential future exposure associated with derivatives
transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha factor applied)
Add-on amount associated with derivatives transactions, etc.
3,661,146
3,647,349
The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin in relation to
744,315
660,302
derivatives transactions, etc.
The amount of receivables arising from providing collateral, provided where
6
deducted from the consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting
framework
The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin, provided where
deducted from the consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting
－
－
framework
7
The amount of deductions of receivables (out of those arising from providing cash
151,482
129,081
variation margin) (-)
8
The amount of client-cleared trade exposures for which a bank acting as clearing
member is not obliged to make any indemnification (-)
9
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
83,014
－
10
The amount of deductions from effective notional amount of written credit
－
－
derivatives (-)
11
4
Total exposures related to derivative transactions
(b)
10,583,849
7,738,569
Exposures related to repo transactions (3)
12
The amount of assets related to repo transactions, etc.
9,200,454
6,071,759
13
The amount of deductions from the assets above (line 12) (-)
－
－
14
The exposures for counterparty credit risk for repo transactions, etc.
401,975
224,318
15
The exposures for agent repo transaction
16
5
Total exposures related to repo transactions, etc.
(c)
9,602,429
6,296,078
Exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions (4)
17
Notional amount of off-balance sheet transactions
55,713,902
58,388,251
18
The amount of adjustments for conversion in relation to off-balance sheet
35,281,098
36,792,173
transactions (-)
19
6
Total exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions
(d)
20,432,803
21,596,078
Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (5)
20
The amount of capital (Tier 1 capital)
(e)
8,842,271
9,203,179
21
8
Total exposures ((a)+(b)+(c)+(d))
(f)
222,537,560
214,540,572
22
Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis ((e)/(f))
3.97%
4.28%
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 10:09:01 UTC
