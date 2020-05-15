Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Composition of Leverage Ratio (216KB)

(In million yen, %)

On-balance sheet exposures (1)

1 On-balance sheet exposures before deducting adjustment items 182,339,952 179,450,653

1a 1 Total assets reported in the consolidated balance sheet 206,089,633 198,001,563

1b 2 The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are not included in the scope of the － －

leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (-)

The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are included in the scope of the leverage

1c 7 ratio on a consolidated basis (except those included in the total assets reported in － －

the consolidated balance sheet)

1d 3 The amount of assets that are deducted from the total assets reported in the 23,749,681 18,550,909

consolidated balance sheet (except adjustment items) (-)

2 7 The amount of adjustment items pertaining to Tier 1 capital (-) 421,474 540,807

3 Total on-balance sheet exposures (a) 181,918,477 178,909,845

Exposures related to derivative transactions (2)

4 Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha

factor applied)

Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc. 6,246,855 3,559,998

5 Add-on amount for potential future exposure associated with derivatives

transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha factor applied)

Add-on amount associated with derivatives transactions, etc. 3,661,146 3,647,349

The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin in relation to 744,315 660,302

derivatives transactions, etc.

The amount of receivables arising from providing collateral, provided where

6 deducted from the consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting

framework

The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin, provided where

deducted from the consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting － －

framework

7 The amount of deductions of receivables (out of those arising from providing cash 151,482 129,081

variation margin) (-)

8 The amount of client-cleared trade exposures for which a bank acting as clearing

member is not obliged to make any indemnification (-)

9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives 83,014 －

10 The amount of deductions from effective notional amount of written credit － －

derivatives (-)

11 4 Total exposures related to derivative transactions (b) 10,583,849 7,738,569

Exposures related to repo transactions (3)

12 The amount of assets related to repo transactions, etc. 9,200,454 6,071,759

13 The amount of deductions from the assets above (line 12) (-) － －

14 The exposures for counterparty credit risk for repo transactions, etc. 401,975 224,318

15 The exposures for agent repo transaction

16 5 Total exposures related to repo transactions, etc. (c) 9,602,429 6,296,078

Exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions (4)

17 Notional amount of off-balance sheet transactions 55,713,902 58,388,251

18 The amount of adjustments for conversion in relation to off-balance sheet 35,281,098 36,792,173

transactions (-)

19 6 Total exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions (d) 20,432,803 21,596,078

Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (5)

20 The amount of capital (Tier 1 capital) (e) 8,842,271 9,203,179

21 8 Total exposures ((a)+(b)+(c)+(d)) (f) 222,537,560 214,540,572