Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Composition of Leverage Ratio (227KB)
05/15/2020 | 06:15am EDT
Composition of Leverage Ratio
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
(In million yen, %)
Corresponding Corresponding
line # on
line # on
As of
As of
Basel III
Basel III
Items
March 31,
December 31,
disclosure
disclosure
2020
2019
template
template
(Table2)
(Table1)
On-balance sheet exposures (1)
1
On-balance sheet exposures before deducting adjustment items
171,987,707
1a
1
Total assets reported in the balance sheet
193,963,791
1b
3
The amount of assets that are deducted from the total assets reported in the balance
21,976,084
sheet (except adjustment items) (-)
2
7
The amount of adjustment items pertaining to Tier 1 capital (-)
427,366
3
Total on-balance sheet exposures
(a)
171,560,340
Exposures related to derivative transactions (2)
4
Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha
factor applied)
Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc.
3,412,019
5
Add-on amount for potential future exposure associated with derivatives
transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha factor applied)
Add-on amount associated with derivatives transactions, etc.
2,201,998
The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin in relation to
497,394
derivatives transactions, etc.
6
The amount of receivables arising from providing collateral, provided where
deducted from the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework
The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin, provided where
－
deducted from the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework
7
The amount of deductions of receivables (out of those arising from providing cash
225,519
variation margin) (-)
8
The amount of client-cleared trade exposures for which a bank acting as clearing
member is not obliged to make any indemnification (-)
9
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
－
10
The amount of deductions from effective notional amount of written credit
－
derivatives (-)
11
4
Total exposures related to derivative transactions
(b)
5,885,893
Exposures related to repo transactions (3)
12
The amount of assets related to repo transactions, etc.
6,907,318
13
The amount of deductions from the assets above (line 12) (-)
－
14
The exposures for counterparty credit risk for repo transactions, etc.
366,826
15
The exposures for agent repo transaction
16
5
Total exposures related to repo transactions, etc.
(c)
7,274,144
Exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions (4)
17
Notional amount of off-balance sheet transactions
53,501,369
18
The amount of adjustments for conversion in relation to off-balance sheet
31,790,200
transactions (-)
6
Total exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions
(d)
21,711,168
169,090,119
186,087,338
16,997,219
439,150
168,650,969
1,719,314
2,134,668
527,109
－
294,159
－
－
4,086,933
4,279,428
－
203,460
4,482,888
55,115,416
32,863,663
22,251,753
The amount of capital (Tier 1 capital)
(e)
7,959,801
8,383,766
8
Total exposures ((a)+(b)+(c)+(d))
(f)
206,431,546
199,472,544
Leverage ratio ((e)/(f))
3.85%
4.20%
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 10:14:01 UTC
