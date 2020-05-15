Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Composition of Leverage Ratio (227KB)

Log in
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/14
2711 JPY   -2.57%
05/15/2020 | 06:15am EDT
19 Leverage ratio (5)
20
21
22

Composition of Leverage Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

(In million yen, %)

Corresponding Corresponding

line # on

line # on

As of

As of

Basel III

Basel III

Items

March 31,

December 31,

disclosure

disclosure

2020

2019

template

template

(Table2)

(Table1)

On-balance sheet exposures (1)

1

On-balance sheet exposures before deducting adjustment items

171,987,707

1a

1

Total assets reported in the balance sheet

193,963,791

1b

3

The amount of assets that are deducted from the total assets reported in the balance

21,976,084

sheet (except adjustment items) (-)

2

7

The amount of adjustment items pertaining to Tier 1 capital (-)

427,366

3

Total on-balance sheet exposures

(a)

171,560,340

Exposures related to derivative transactions (2)

4

Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha

factor applied)

Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc.

3,412,019

5

Add-on amount for potential future exposure associated with derivatives

transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha factor applied)

Add-on amount associated with derivatives transactions, etc.

2,201,998

The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin in relation to

497,394

derivatives transactions, etc.

6

The amount of receivables arising from providing collateral, provided where

deducted from the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework

The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin, provided where

deducted from the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework

7

The amount of deductions of receivables (out of those arising from providing cash

225,519

variation margin) (-)

8

The amount of client-cleared trade exposures for which a bank acting as clearing

member is not obliged to make any indemnification (-)

9

Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives

10

The amount of deductions from effective notional amount of written credit

derivatives (-)

11

4

Total exposures related to derivative transactions

(b)

5,885,893

Exposures related to repo transactions (3)

12

The amount of assets related to repo transactions, etc.

6,907,318

13

The amount of deductions from the assets above (line 12) (-)

14

The exposures for counterparty credit risk for repo transactions, etc.

366,826

15

The exposures for agent repo transaction

16

5

Total exposures related to repo transactions, etc.

(c)

7,274,144

Exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions (4)

17

Notional amount of off-balance sheet transactions

53,501,369

18

The amount of adjustments for conversion in relation to off-balance sheet

31,790,200

transactions (-)

6

Total exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions

(d)

21,711,168

169,090,119

186,087,338

16,997,219

439,150

168,650,969

1,719,314

2,134,668

527,109

294,159

4,086,933

4,279,428

203,460

4,482,888

55,115,416

32,863,663

22,251,753

The amount of capital (Tier 1 capital)

(e)

7,959,801

8,383,766

8

Total exposures ((a)+(b)+(c)+(d))

(f)

206,431,546

199,472,544

Leverage ratio ((e)/(f))

3.85%

4.20%

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 10:14:01 UTC
