Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Liquidity Coverage Ratio (43KB)

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/14
2711 JPY   -2.57%
06:15aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Composition of Leverage Ratio (227KB)
PU
06:10aCC1 : Composition of regulatory capital (246KB)
PU
06:10aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Composition of Leverage Ratio (216KB)
PU
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Liquidity Coverage Ratio

05/15/2020

Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Consolidated)

(In million yen, %, the number of data)

Item

Current Quarter

Prior Quarter

(From 2020/01/01 To 2020/03/31)

(From 2019/10/1 To 2019/12/31)

High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)

1

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

65,105,452

65,816,899

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

Cash Outflows (2)

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

2

Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding

51,568,744

4,043,579

50,794,003

3,989,542

3

of which, Stable deposits

15,941,070

480,191

15,605,705

470,101

4

of which, Less stable deposits

35,627,674

3,563,388

35,188,298

3,519,441

5

Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding

67,726,008

33,943,371

66,874,270

33,383,095

6

of which, Qualifying operational deposits

7

of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding

62,864,690

29,082,053

62,138,687

28,647,512

other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities

8

of which, Debt securities

4,861,318

4,861,318

4,735,583

4,735,583

9

Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc.

350,450

307,937

10

Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding

24,553,230

8,077,163

24,259,419

7,875,925

programs, credit and liquidity facilities

11

of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc.

1,757,427

1,757,427

1,768,815

1,768,815

12

of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs

428,946

428,946

254,594

254,594

13

of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities

22,366,857

5,890,790

22,236,010

5,852,516

14

Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc.

10,795,251

8,184,009

10,090,325

7,767,822

15

Cash outflows related to contingencies

70,009,855

1,314,676

71,206,904

1,346,741

16

Total cash outflows

55,913,247

54,671,061

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

Cash Inflows (3)

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

UNWEIGHTED

WEIGHTED

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

VALUE

17

Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc.

5,629,109

141,720

5,269,553

77,567

18

Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc.

3,449,752

2,408,085

2,912,447

1,971,612

19

Other cash inflows

3,022,818

1,562,699

3,028,887

1,444,429

20

Total cash inflows

12,101,679

4,112,503

11,210,888

3,493,608

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)

21

Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation

65,105,452

65,816,899

22

Net cash outflows

51,800,744

51,177,453

23

Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

125.6%

128.6%

24

The number of data used to calculate the average value

58

62

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 10:04:00 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 810 B
EBIT 2020 1 116 B
Net income 2020 715 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,82%
P/E ratio 2020 5,22x
P/E ratio 2021 5,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 3 713 B
