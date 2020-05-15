Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Liquidity Coverage Ratio (43KB)
05/15/2020 | 06:04am EDT
Disclosure of Quantitative Information about Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Consolidated)
(In million yen, %, the number of data)
Item
Current Quarter
Prior Quarter
(From 2020/01/01 To 2020/03/31)
(From 2019/10/1 To 2019/12/31)
High-Quality Liquid Assets (1)
1
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
65,105,452
65,816,899
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
Cash Outflows (2)
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
2
Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding
51,568,744
4,043,579
50,794,003
3,989,542
3
of which, Stable deposits
15,941,070
480,191
15,605,705
470,101
4
of which, Less stable deposits
35,627,674
3,563,388
35,188,298
3,519,441
5
Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding
67,726,008
33,943,371
66,874,270
33,383,095
6
of which, Qualifying operational deposits
－
－
－
－
7
of which, Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding
62,864,690
29,082,053
62,138,687
28,647,512
other than qualifying operational deposits and debt securities
8
of which, Debt securities
4,861,318
4,861,318
4,735,583
4,735,583
9
Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc.
350,450
307,937
10
Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc. funding
24,553,230
8,077,163
24,259,419
7,875,925
programs, credit and liquidity facilities
11
of which, Cash outflows related to derivative transactions, etc.
1,757,427
1,757,427
1,768,815
1,768,815
12
of which, Cash outflows related to funding programs
428,946
428,946
254,594
254,594
13
of which, Cash outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities
22,366,857
5,890,790
22,236,010
5,852,516
14
Cash outflows related to contractual funding obligations, etc.
10,795,251
8,184,009
10,090,325
7,767,822
15
Cash outflows related to contingencies
70,009,855
1,314,676
71,206,904
1,346,741
16
Total cash outflows
55,913,247
54,671,061
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
Cash Inflows (3)
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
UNWEIGHTED
WEIGHTED
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
VALUE
17
Cash inflows related to secured lending, etc.
5,629,109
141,720
5,269,553
77,567
18
Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc.
3,449,752
2,408,085
2,912,447
1,971,612
19
Other cash inflows
3,022,818
1,562,699
3,028,887
1,444,429
20
Total cash inflows
12,101,679
4,112,503
11,210,888
3,493,608
Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)
21
Total HQLA allowed to be included in the calculation
65,105,452
65,816,899
22
Net cash outflows
51,800,744
51,177,453
23
Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
125.6%
128.6%
24
The number of data used to calculate the average value
58
62
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 10:04:00 UTC
