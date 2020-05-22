Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : Major Q&A

Major Q&A at the FY3/2020 Investors Meeting

Q1. Do you think that the credit cost forecast for FY3/21 is sufficient?

A1. Our credit cost forecast for FY3/21 is JPY 450 bn, which was increased by JPY 260 bn compared to our original forecast before the spread of COVID-19. The increase includes both the impact coming from a macro view and from charges for specific large clients. I believe this is the best estimate we can come up with at this point under the uncertain outlook. We will flexibly change the forecast during the fiscal year if necessary.

Q2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the aircraft leasing business?

A2. As COVID-19 caused severe damage to many airlines, some of SMBCAC's lessees are filing for bankruptcy proceedings while others are suspending payments. However, since SMBCAC's aircrafts are mostly young narrow bodies, they remain leased by reorganized companies in most cases, and even if they are leased back, re-leasing is not difficult. Leasing assets should be partially impaired if leasing fees are reduced, but we do not expect the impairment cost to be significant.

Nevertheless, bottom-line profit of SMBCAC is expected to be reduced by about 30-40% in the short-term. This will bring negative impact of less than JPY 10 bn to our bottom-line profit based on our ownership ratio of SMBCAC.

Q3. Do you have any concern about your exposure to natural resources?

A3. We do not expect that credit cost will significantly increase in the natural resource sector. This is because 90% of natural resource-related exposure is highly rated and because we have been reducing exposure to non-Japanese upstream and service companies, which are vulnerable to natural-resource prices.

However, considering the recent plunge in natural resource prices and expected change in supply and demand balance, we estimate credit cost in the natural resource sector to be around JPY 20 bn, of which JPY 10 bn was recorded as a forward-looking provision in FY3/20.

Q4. What is the breakdown of the negative impact of COVID-19 on bottom-line profit?

A4. The largest is SMBC, which accounts for about three-quarters of the decline in bottom-line profit. This is mainly due to the increase of credit cost; SMBC accounts for JPY 230 bn out of the JPY 260 bn increase in consolidated credit cost due to COVID-19.

Also, gross profit of SMBC Nikko is expected to decline because the wealth management business is expected to be sluggish.