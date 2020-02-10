Sumitomo Mitsui Financial : SMBC Again Wins Global Bank of the Year Award

Log in
02/10/2020 | 11:03am EST

SMBC, a member of SMBC Group, today announced it was named 2019’s Global Bank of the Year by Project Finance International (PFI) magazine. This is the fifth time SMBC has won this distinguished award.

SMBC was recognized for the successful deals the Group supported around the world and has built a substantial presence in Latin America. The Autopista al Mar 1 deal in Colombia was a landmark infrastructure project finance deal and the winner of the Americas Transport Deal of the Year, and the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2, a copper and molybdenum mining project in Chile, received the Americas Mining Deal of the Year.

Other projects SMBC financed in the Americas also acknowledged by PFI:

  • KKR/NextEra – Nitrogen, Americas Power Deal of the Year
  • Calcasieu Pass LNG, North America Deal of the Year
  • TAG Pipeline, Latin America Deal of the Year
  • Condor Energía, Americas Renewable Deal of the Year

“We are greatly honored to be presented with this prestigious award and are proud to be among PFI’s annual award winners,” said Carl Adams, Head of Global Structured Finance in the Americas. “Our team at SMBC is dedicated to supporting our clients and appreciates the trusted partnerships we have with them. We understand that this recognition reflects our strong commitment as an industry leader.”

The Group continues to excel in debt advisory and arrangement in addition to strengthening the firm’s deep knowledge in capital markets and M&A for project finance assets.

About SMBC Group

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 130 offices and 80,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges. As of December 31, 2019, its total assets were $1.9 trillion.

In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Backed by the capital strength of SMBC Group and the value of its relationships in Asia, the Group offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to its corporate, institutional, and municipal clients. It connects a diverse client base to local markets and the organization’s extensive global network. The Group’s operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC Rail Services LLC, Manufacturers Bank, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd.

© 2020 SMBC Group. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
