Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc

SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS INC (8309)
News

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust : Determination of Certain Terms and Conditions of Stock Options (Share Acquisition Rights)

09/04/2018 | 04:12am CEST

September 4, 2018

To whom it may concern,

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

(Securities Code: 8309 TSE, NSE)

Determination of Certain Terms and Conditions of Stock Options (Share Acquisition Rights)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (Director, President: Tetsuo Ohkubo; hereinafter "SuMi TRUST Holdings") hereby announces that, with respect to the stock options (Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., Eighth series Share Acquisition Rights ("Share Acquisition Rights")) to be issued to the directors (excluding members of the Audit Committee and external directors) and executive officers of SuMi TRUST Holdings, and the directors (excluding external directors) and executive officers of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, which is a subsidiary of SuMi TRUST Holdings, as resolved at the board of directors' meeting held on July 27, 2018, the matters remaining undetermined have been determined as follows:

  • 1. Total number of Share Acquisition Rights 690rights

  • 2. Amount to be paid-in for Share Acquisition Rights

    The amount to be paid-in per Share Acquisition Right upon its allotment: 418,300 yen (4,183 yen per share)

    Any person who is allotted a Share Acquisition Right shall, instead of paying the amount to be paid-in, offset the payment with his/her remuneration claim that he/she has against SuMi TRUST Holdings.

  • 3. Allottees of Share Acquisition Rights, number of allottees, and number of Share Acquisition Rights to be allotted

Allottees

Number of allottees

Number of Share Acquisition

Rights

Directors and executive officers of SuMi TRUST Holdings

30

371

Directors and executive officers of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

40

319

Total

70

690

End.

For further information, please contact:

IR Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

Telephone: +81-3-3286-8354

Facsimile: +81-3-3286-4654

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:11:02 UTC
