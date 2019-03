Sumitomo Mitsui Trust : Notice regarding Change of Officers and Their Responsibilities in the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group

March 14, 2019

To whom it may concern

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Notice regarding Change of Officers and Their Responsibilities in the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (Director, President: Tetsuo Ohkubo, hereinafter "SuMi TRUST Holdings") hereby announces the change of officers and their responsibilities in the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group as described on the attached sheets.

Change of Officers in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

1. Newly Appointed (As of April 1, 2019 (planned))

New Position Name Current Position Executive Officer (*) Yasuyuki Suzuki General Manager of Compliance Dept. of SuMi TRUST Holdings, General Manager of Compliance Dept. of SuMi TRUST Bank Executive Officer (*) Shinichi Nonomura General Manager of Financial Management Dept. of SuMi TRUST Holdings, General Manager of Financial Management Dept. of SuMi TRUST Bank Executive Officer (*) Masakatsu Sato General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept. of SuMi TRUST Holdings, General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept. of SuMi TRUST Bank Executive Officer (*) Manatomo Yoneyama General Manager of IT & Business Process Planning Dept. and Digital Transformation Dept. of SuMi TRUST Holdings, General Manager of IT & Business Process Planning Dept. and Digital Transformation Dept. of SuMi TRUST Bank Executive Officer (*) Kazuteru Wakao General Manager of Fiduciary Business Planning Dept. of SuMi TRUST Bank (*) Executive Officers as defined in our internal policy.

Responsibilities of Executive Officers in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (As of April 1, 2019 (planned))