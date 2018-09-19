Sumitomo Mitsui Trust : Notice regarding the Issuance of Green Bond by our Subsidiary

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

Notice regarding the Issuance of Green Bond by our Subsidiary

Please be informed that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. today announced the attached press release.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Notice regarding the Issuance of Green Bond

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (President: Masaru Hashimoto, hereinafter "SuMi TRUST Bank") hereby announces that it has decided to issue its first Green Bond ("the Green Bond") on overseas markets on September 18, 2018.

A green bond is a bond whose proceeds are used solely to fund projects that will contribute to improvement of environmental issues, such as renewable energy, including solar power and wind power generation, as well as environmentally-friendly property.

Also, the Green Bond is in line with the Green Bond Principles 2018 published by the International Capital Market Association and the Green Bond Guideline 2017 published by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan.

In response to the growing initiatives to address environmental issues by companies and investors in Japan and overseas, SuMi TRUST Bank recognizes that financial support toward these initiatives is a part of its social responsibility as a financial institution.

Simultaneously, SuMi TRUST Bank believes that its contribution to building a sustainable society will provide value to its stakeholders, including from the perspectives of addressing issues raised by the United Nations SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

Through the provision of total solutions for clients by leveraging its strength as a financial group specialized in the trust banking, SuMi TRUST Bank continues to show strong commitment and effort to contribute to realizing a sustainable society.

Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing matters relating to the SuMi TRUST Bank's issuance of the Notes, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. There will be no public offering in Japan or the United States with respect to the Notes. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in Japan, the United States or any other country. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Financial Instruments Exchange Act of Japan, the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any other applicable securities laws. The Notes may not be offered or sold absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Financial Instruments Exchange Act of Japan, the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any other applicable securities laws.