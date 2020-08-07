Sumitomo Realty & Development : English Integrated Report 2020 (Financial Section)
0
08/07/2020 | 02:54am EDT
Financial Section
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries
As of March 31, 2020 and 2019
Thousands of
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars (Note 1)
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars (Note 1)
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
Assets
Liabilities and Net Assets
Current assets:
Current liabilities:
Cash, time and notice deposits (Notes 3, 5 and 6)
¥ 195,361
¥ 172,192
$ 1,795,432
Short-term debt (Notes 6 and 8)
¥ 146,726
¥ 25,643
$ 1,348,461
Notes and accounts receivable-trade (Note 6)
17,406
21,567
159,967
Long-term debt due within one year (Notes 5, 6 and 8)
131,471
169,619
1,208,262
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(61)
(73)
(561)
Long-termnon-recourse debt due within one year (Notes 5, 6 and 8)
70,373
102,298
646,751
Inventories (Note 4)
648,881
679,903
5,963,432
Notes and accounts payable-trade (Note 6)
36,393
54,937
334,464
Other current assets
54,447
59,422
500,386
Accrued income taxes
32,344
29,260
297,252
Total current assets
916,034
933,011
8,418,656
Accrued bonuses
5,440
5,573
49,995
Deposits received (Note 14)
51,196
61,582
470,508
Other current liabilities
148,102
137,128
1,361,108
Total current liabilities
622,045
586,040
5,716,801
Investments:
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (Note 6)
100,156
61,544
920,467
Long-term liabilities:
Investments in securities and other (Notes 6 and 7)
372,414
433,301
3,422,608
Long-term debt due after one year (Notes 5, 6 and 8)
2,842,156
2,744,327
26,120,357
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,082)
(9,154)
(19,134)
Long-termnon-recourse debt due after one year (Notes 5, 6 and 8)
250,182
300,900
2,299,256
Total investments
470,488
485,691
4,323,941
Guarantee and deposits received (Notes 6 and 14)
293,505
278,766
2,697,408
Net defined benefit liability (Note 9)
6,270
6,019
57,623
Other long-term liabilities (Note 12)
8,465
11,964
77,796
Total long-term liabilities
3,400,578
3,341,976
31,252,440
Property and equipment:
Land (Notes 4, 5 and 20)
2,558,356
2,523,937
23,512,140
Contingent liabilities (Note 21)
Buildings and structures (Notes 4, 5 and 20)
1,584,047
1,378,337
14,557,917
Machinery and equipment (Notes 4, 5 and 20)
40,382
35,518
371,124
Net assets (Note 15):
Leased assets
2,054
2,150
18,877
Shareholders' equity
Construction in progress (Notes 4, 5 and 20)
133,718
139,451
1,228,914
Common stock:
4,318,557
4,079,393
39,688,972
Authorized -1,900,000 thousand shares
Issued -476,086 thousand shares
122,805
122,805
1,128,619
Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses
(578,302)
(548,382)
(5,314,788)
Capital surplus
104,154
104,154
957,210
Net property and equipment
3,740,255
3,531,011
34,374,184
Retained earnings
1,002,634
876,803
9,214,539
Treasury stock
(4,473)
(4,470)
(41,109)
Total shareholders' equity
1,225,120
1,099,291
11,259,259
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Other assets:
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
76,335
109,210
701,544
Guarantee and lease deposits paid to lessors (Notes 6 and 7)
70,172
70,299
644,904
Net deferred losses on hedges
(3,560)
(3,972)
(32,718)
Leasehold rights and other intangible assets
57,562
56,752
529,014
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(2,718)
(2,352)
(24,979)
Deferred income taxes (Note 12)
30,067
17,464
276,326
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(177)
(74)
(1,627)
Other
33,045
35,892
303,695
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
69,880
102,812
642,220
Total other assets
190,846
180,407
1,753,939
Total net assets
1,295,000
1,202,104
11,901,479
Total assets
¥5,317,623
¥5,130,120
$48,870,720
Total liabilities and net assets
¥5,317,623
¥5,130,120
$48,870,720
See accompanying notes.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Financial Section
Consolidated Statements of Income
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018
Millions of yen
2020
2019
2018
Revenue from operations
¥1,013,513
¥1,012,198
¥948,402
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue from operations
691,832
711,050
664,015
Selling, general and administrative expenses
87,349
81,759
78,750
779,181
792,809
742,765
Operating income
234,332
219,389
205,637
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense, net
(18,530)
(19,589)
(20,096)
Dividend income
11,024
9,472
8,229
Gain on sale of property and equipment
278
75
38
Loss on sale of property and equipment
(2,131)
(3,724)
(217)
Loss on impairment of fixed assets (Note 10)
(9,660)
(8,576)
(10,635)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
(1,567)
(1,280)
(601)
Gain on sale of investments in securities (Note 7)
1,417
12
1,010
Loss on sale of investments in securities
-
-
(47)
Loss on devaluation of investments in securities (Note 7)
(7,838)
(1,105)
-
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
4,824
-
-
Other, net
(6,339)
(6,115)
(6,874)
(28,522)
(30,830)
(29,193)
Income before income taxes
205,810
188,559
176,444
Income taxes (Note 12):
Current
68,180
62,823
62,098
Deferred
(3,367)
(4,367)
(6,180)
Total
64,813
58,456
55,918
Profit
140,997
130,103
120,526
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
795
Profit attributable to owners of parent
¥ 140,997
¥ 130,103
¥119,731
Yen
2020
2019
2018
Amounts per share of common stock:
Profit attributable to owners of parent:
-Basic
¥297.50
¥274.51
¥252.62
-Diluted
-
-
-
Cash dividend applicable to the year
35.00
30.00
27.00
See accompanying notes.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018
Millions of yen
2020
2019
2018
Profit
¥140,997
¥130,103
¥120,526
Other comprehensive income (loss) (Note 19)
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
(32,875)
(21,905)
33,935
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
412
(1,923)
538
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(366)
(259)
(1,098)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(103)
(234)
188
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(32,932)
(24,321)
33,563
Comprehensive income
¥108,065
¥105,782
¥154,089
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
¥108,065
¥105,782
¥153,493
Non-controlling interests
-
-
596
See accompanying notes.
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 1)
2020
$9,314,521
6,358,166
802,766
7,160,932
2,153,589
(170,297)
101,314
2,555
(19,585)
(88,779)
(14,401)
13,023
-
(72,034)
44,334
(58,257)
(262,127)
1,891,462
626,597
(30,944)
595,653
1,295,809
-
$1,295,809
U.S. dollars (Note 1)
2020
$2.73
-
0.32
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 1)
2020
$1,295,809
(302,132)
3,786
(3,364)
(946)
(302,656) $ 993,153
$ 993,153
-
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018
Thousands
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Remeasure-
Total
Number of
Net unrealized
Foreign
ments of
accumulated
shares of
Total
holding gains
Net deferred
currency
defined
other
Non-
common
Common
Capital
Retained
Treasury
shareholders'
(losses) on
gains (losses)
translation
benefit
comprehensive
controlling
Total net
stock
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
equity
securities
on hedges
adjustments
plans
income (loss)
interests
assets
Balance at April 1, 2017
476,086
¥122,805
¥132,748
¥ 662,802
¥(4,379)
¥ 913,976
¥ 97,192
¥(2,529)
¥(1,265)
¥ (27)
¥ 93,371
¥ 31,756
¥1,039,103
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
-
119,731
-
119,731
-
-
-
-
-
-
119,731
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(828)
-
(828)
-
(828)
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
33,923
-
-
-
33,923
-
33,923
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(64)
(64)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(64)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Change in scope of consolidation
-
-
-
(4,885)
-
(4,885)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,885)
Cash dividends paid:
Final for prior year (¥13 per share)
-
-
-
(6,161)
-
(6,161)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,161)
Interim for current year (¥13 per share)
-
-
-
(6,161)
-
(6,161)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,161)
Change in treasury shares of parent arising from
transactions with non-controlling shareholders
-
-
(28,594)
-
-
(28,594)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28,594)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(31,756)
(31,756)
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
480
-
-
480
-
480
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
187
187
-
187
Balance at April 1, 2018
476,086
¥122,805
¥104,154
¥ 765,326
¥(4,443)
¥ 987,842
¥131,115
¥(2,049)
¥(2,093)
¥ 160
¥127,133
¥ -
¥1,114,975
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
-
-
-
(5,299)
-
(5,299)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,299)
Restated balance
476,086
122,805
104,154
760,027
(4,443)
982,543
131,115
(2,049)
(2,093)
160
127,133
-
1,109,676
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
-
130,103
-
130,103
-
-
-
-
-
-
130,103
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(259)
-
(259)
-
(259)
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
(21,905)
-
-
-
(21,905)
-
(21,905)
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(27)
(27)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
0
-
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Change in scope of consolidation
-
-
-
(57)
-
(57)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(57)
Cash dividends paid:
Final for prior year (¥14 per share)
-
-
-
(6,635)
-
(6,635)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,635)
Interim for current year (¥14 per share)
-
-
-
(6,635)
-
(6,635)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,635)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,923)
-
-
(1,923)
-
(1,923)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(234)
(234)
-
(234)
Balance at April 1, 2019
476,086
¥122,805
¥104,154
¥ 876,803
¥(4,470)
¥1,099,292
¥109,210
¥(3,972)
¥(2,352)
¥ (74)
¥102,812
¥ -
¥1,202,104
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
-
140,997
-
140,997
-
-
-
-
-
-
140,997
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(366)
-
(366)
-
(366)
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
(32,875)
-
-
-
(32,875)
-
(32,875)
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(3)
(3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
0
-
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Change in scope of consolidation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends paid:
Final for prior year (¥16 per share)
-
-
-
(7,583)
-
(7,583)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,583)
Interim for current year (¥16 per share)
-
-
-
(7,583)
-
(7,583)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,583)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
412
-
-
412
-
412
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(103)
(103)
-
(103)
Balance at March 31, 2020
476,086
¥122,805
¥104,154
¥1,002,634
¥(4,473)
¥1,225,120
¥ 76,335
¥(3,560)
¥(2,718)
¥(177)
¥ 69,880
¥ -
¥1,295,000
Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)
Shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Remeasure-
Total
Net unrealized
Foreign
ments of
accumulated
Total
holding gains
Net deferred
currency
defined
other
Non-
Common
Capital
Retained
Treasury
shareholders'
(losses) on
gains (losses)
translation
benefit
comprehensive
controlling
Total net
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
equity
securities
on hedges
adjustments
plans
income (loss)
interests
assets
Balance at April 1, 2019
$1,128,619
$957,210
$8,058,110
$(41,081)
$10,102,858
$1,003,676
$(36,504)
$(21,616)
$ (680)
$944,876
$-
$11,047,734
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
1,295,809
-
1,295,809
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,295,809
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,363)
-
(3,363)
-
(3,363)
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
-
-
-
-
-
(302,132)
-
-
-
(302,132)
-
(302,132)
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
-
(28)
(28)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
0
-
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Change in scope of consolidation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends paid:
Final for prior year ($0.15 per share)
-
-
(69,690)
-
(69,690)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(69,690)
Interim for current year ($0.15 per share)
-
-
(69,690)
-
(69,690)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(69,690)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,786
-
-
3,786
-
3,786
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(947)
(947)
-
(947)
Balance at March 31, 2020
$1,128,619
$957,210
$9,214,539
$(41,109)
$11,259,259
$ 701,544
$(32,718)
$(24,979)
$(1,627)
$642,220
$-
$11,901,479
See accompanying notes.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Financial Section
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries
As of and for the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars (Note 1)
2020
2019
2018
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
¥ 205,810
$ 1,891,462
Income before income taxes
¥ 188,559
¥ 176,444
Depreciation and amortization
48,974
46,313
41,628
450,087
Loss on impairment of fixed assets (Note 10)
9,660
8,576
10,635
88,779
Provision for (Reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts
(4,848)
(309)
(525)
(44,555)
Increase (Decrease) in net defined benefit liability
60
(242)
91
551
Loss (Gain) on sale of property and equipment, net
1,853
3,649
179
17,030
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
1,567
1,280
601
14,401
Loss (Gain) on sale of investments in securities, net
(1,417)
(12)
(963)
(13,023)
Loss (Gain) on devaluation of investments in securities
7,838
1,105
-
72,034
Interest and dividend income
(11,680)
(10,067)
(8,484)
(107,343)
Interest expense
19,186
20,184
20,352
176,326
Decrease (Increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade
4,637
2,233
(5,669)
42,616
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
46,767
65,981
25,915
429,804
Increase (Decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
(18,543)
26,189
(12,536)
(170,416)
Increase (Decrease) in advances received
(416)
(12,073)
17,076
(3,823)
Other, net
(6,117)
(1,800)
(6,648)
(56,217)
Total
303,331
339,566
258,096
2,787,713
Proceeds from interest and dividend income
11,680
10,066
8,484
107,343
Payments for interest
(19,334)
(20,147)
(20,395)
(177,686)
Payments for income tax and other taxes
(65,218)
(69,427)
(56,252)
(599,375)
Net cash provided by operating activities
230,459
260,058
189,933
2,117,995
Cash flows from investing activities:
(270,347)
(2,484,579)
Payments for purchases of property and equipment
(188,573)
(220,017)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
11,307
6,617
357
103,915
Payments for purchases of investments in securities
(46,695)
(31,281)
(28,835)
(429,143)
Proceeds from sale and redemption of investments in securities
2,676
334
2,197
24,593
Payments for guarantee and lease deposits paid to lessors
(1,121)
(738)
(1,317)
(10,302)
Proceeds from guarantee and lease deposits paid to lessors
804
4,475
28,462
7,389
Payments for guarantee and lease deposits received
(10,950)
(14,324)
(11,276)
(100,634)
Proceeds from guarantee and lease deposits received
29,525
35,664
25,271
271,345
Receipts of deposits from partnership investors
23
1,004
2,420
211
Restitution of deposits from partnership investors
(22,208)
(10,442)
(11,544)
(204,099)
Other, net
16,867
(11,949)
(6,252)
155,013
Net cash used in investing activities
(290,119)
(209,213)
(220,534)
(2,666,291)
Cash flows from financing activities:
121,083
1,112,793
Increase (Decrease) in short-term debt, net
(35,773)
(2,892)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
-
-
30,000
-
Redemption of bonds
(40,000)
(60,000)
(80,000)
(367,613)
Proceeds from non-recourse bonds
2,000
4,900
1,700
18,381
Redemption of non-recourse bonds
(2,000)
(4,900)
(1,700)
(18,381)
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
153,300
198,300
376,000
1,408,878
Repayment of long-term loans payable
(129,619)
(225,752)
(209,622)
(1,191,242)
Proceeds from long-termnon-recourse loans
93,720
37,110
12,610
861,318
Repayment of long-termnon-recourse loans
(100,363)
(44,611)
(21,258)
(922,369)
Decrease (Increase) in treasury stocks, net
(3)
(27)
(64)
(28)
Cash dividends paid
(15,163)
(13,269)
(12,337)
(139,353)
Payments for purchases of investments in subsidiaries not resulting
-
-
in change in scope of consolidation
-
(60,910)
Other, net
(310)
(2,036)
(5,066)
(2,849)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
82,645
(146,058)
26,461
759,535
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(244)
243
(124)
(2,242)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
22,741
(94,970)
(4,264)
208,997
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
170,707
262,046
267,944
1,568,854
Increase in cash and cash equivalents of a newly consolidated
subsidiary
-
3,631
-
-
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from exclusion
of subsidiaries from consolidation
-
-
(1,634)
-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year (Note 3)
¥ 193,448
¥ 170,707
¥ 262,046
$ 1,777,851
See accompanying notes.
1 Basis of presenting consolidated financial statements
The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Sumitomo Realty
Development Co., Ltd. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
The accounts of the Company's overseas subsidiaries are based on their accounting records maintained in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles prevailing in the respective countries of domicile. The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been restructured and translated into English (with certain expanded disclosure) from the consolidated financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP and filed with the appropriate Local Finance Bureau of the Ministry of Finance as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Certain supplementary information included in the statutory Japanese-language consolidated financial statements, but not required for fair presentation, is not presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
The translation of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollars is included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the prevailing exchange rate at March 31, 2020, which was ¥108.81 to U.S. $1. The translation should not be construed as representations that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been or could in the future be converted into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate of exchange.
2 Accounting policies
(1) Consolidation
The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and significant companies over which the Company has power of control through majority voting rights or existence of certain conditions evidencing control by the Company.
In the elimination of investments in subsidiaries, the assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries, including the portion attributable to minority shareholders, are recorded based on the fair value at the time the Company acquired control of the respective subsidiaries.
All significant intercompany balances, transactions and profits have been eliminated in consolidation.
In the year ended March 31, 2020, the Company acquired the entire shares of PrimeQuest Three Co., Ltd. (the operator of PrimeQuest Three silent partnership) and PrimeQuest Four Co., Ltd (the operator of PrimeQuest Four silent partnership), to make them wholly owned subsidiaries, after which the Company merged the two companies in an absorption-type merger with the Company as the surviving company. As a result, the two companies were included in the scope of consolidation while the silent partnerships were excluded, then the two companies were dissolved and excluded from the scope of consolidation.
(2) Foreign currency translation
Receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated into Japanese yen at the year-end rate.
Financial statements of consolidated overseas subsidiaries are translated into Japanese yen at the year-end rate, except for shareholders' equity accounts, which are translated at historical rates,
and income statement items resulting from transactions with the Company, which are translated at the rates used by the Company. Differences arising from translation are presented as "Foreign
currency translation adjustments" in net assets.
(3) Cash and cash equivalents
In preparing the consolidated statements of cash flows, cash on hand, readily available deposits and short-term, highly liquid investments with maturities not exceeding three months at the time of purchase are considered to be cash and cash equivalents.
(4) Recognition of revenue
Revenues from sales operations of condominiums, detached houses and land lots are recognized when the units are delivered and customers accepted the delivery. Revenues from leasing operations of office buildings, residences and other properties are recognized as rent accrues over the lease term.
The Company's consolidated subsidiary, Sumitomo Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd. recognizes brokerage fees as revenue at the delivery of the property. However, the amount received of the brokerage fees was previously recognized as revenue on the date it was received in case of which the brokerage fees are received after the conclusion of the sales contracts and before the delivery of property. From the year ended March 31, 2020, its revenue recognition has been changed and the total amount received of the brokerage fees are recognized as revenue at the timing of the delivery of the property.
This change was made as a result of reviewing the revenue recognition policy of Sumitomo Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd. to be aligned with the policy of the Company, after it was delisted and became a wholly owned subsidiary to the Company, and implemented as the Company completed the preparation of the operation system to accommodate the change at the timing of formulating the Eighth Management Plan starting from the year ended March 31, 2020.
The consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019 have been adjusted reflecting the retroactive application of the new accounting policy.
As a result, revenue from operations decreased by ¥1,032 million,
operating income and income before income taxes decreased by ¥1,030 million respectively. In addition, the balance of retained earnings at April 1, 2018 decreased by ¥5,299 million reflecting cumulative effects to net assets at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2019.
As the effect of the change on amounts per share of common stock, earnings per share decreased by ¥1.51 for the year ended March 31, 2019.
(5) Inventories
Inventories are stated at cost, determined by the specific identification method principally. The carrying amount of inventories is written down when the profitability declines.
(6) Securities
Held-to-maturity securities are stated at amortized cost. Investments in subsidiaries and affiliates that are not consolidated or accounted for using the equity method are stated at moving-average cost. Available-for-sale securities with available fair values are stated at fair value. Unrealized gains and losses on these securities are reported, net of applicable income taxes, as a separate component of net assets. Realized gains and losses on the sale of such securities are computed using moving-average cost.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Financial Section
Preferred equity securities are stated at cost determined by the specific identification method, and securities with no available fair value are stated at moving-average cost.
Investments in limited partnerships, which are regarded as securities under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, are accounted for in a manner similar to the equity method based on the recent financial statements.
If the market value of held-to-maturity securities, investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and available-for-sale securities declines significantly, such securities are stated at fair value and the difference between fair value and the carrying amount is recognized as a loss in the period of the decline. If the fair value of investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies not accounted for using the equity method is not readily available, such securities should be written down to the net asset value with a corresponding charge in the income statement in the event net asset value declines significantly. In these cases, such fair value or the net asset value will be the carrying amount of the securities at the beginning of the next fiscal year.
(7) Property and equipment
The Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries depreciate buildings using the straight-line method, and other property and equipment (excluding facilities attached to buildings and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016) using the declining-balance method over their estimated useful lives. The consolidated overseas subsidiaries depreciate property and equipment using primarily the straight-line method in accordance with the accounting principles in the respective countries.
In addition, the Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries depreciate facilities attached to buildings and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016 using the straight-line method.
Leased assets related to finance lease transactions without title transfer are depreciated using the straight-line method over the lease periods as their useful lives with no residual value.
Estimated useful lives used in the computation of depreciation are
Software costs are amortized using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives (five years).
(9) Allowance for doubtful accounts
(11) Income taxes
Income taxes are provided for on the basis of income for financial statement purposes. The tax effects of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial statements and income tax purposes are recognized as deferred income taxes.
(12) Employees' severance and retirement benefits
The Company and its certain consolidated subsidiaries provide two types of post-employment benefit plans, lump-sum payment plans and defined benefit corporate pension plans, under which all eligible employees are entitled to benefits based on their current rate of pay, length of service and the conditions under which termination occurs.
For the calculation of retirement benefit obligations, the estimated amount of retirement benefits is allocated to the respective fiscal years by the straight-line method.
Some of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries calculate net defined benefit liability and retirement benefit expenses by using a simplified method in which retirement benefit obligations are equal to the amount that would be paid if all employees resigned voluntarily at the end of the fiscal year.
Prior service costs are recognized as expenses in the period in which they are incurred, and actuarial gains and losses are recognized as expenses in the following period.
(13) Construction contracts
The construction projects for which the outcome of the portion completed by the end of the fiscal year under review can be reliably estimated are accounted for by the percentage-of-completion method (the degree of completion of each construction project is estimated using the cost-comparison method), while other construction projects are accounted for by the completed-contract method.
(14) Derivative transactions and hedge accounting
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries state derivative financial instruments at fair value and recognize changes in the fair value as gains or losses unless derivative financial instruments are used for hedging purposes and qualify for hedge accounting.
If derivative financial instruments are used as hedges and meet certain hedging criteria, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries defer recognition of gains or losses resulting from changes in fair value of the derivative financial instruments until the related gains or losses on the hedged items are recognized.
Also, if interest rate swap contracts are used as a hedge and meet certain hedging criteria (regarding interest rate swap contracts), the net amount to be paid or received under the interest rate swap contracts is
Diluted earnings per share is not presented as there are no potential shares.
Cash dividends per share represent actual amounts applicable to the respective year.
New accounting pronouncements (Accounting standards and guidance issued but not yet effective)
"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020)
"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30, March 31, 2020)
Overview
The standard and guidance provide comprehensive principles for revenue recognition. Under the standard and guidance, revenue is recognized by applying the following 5 steps:
Step 1: Identify contract(s) with customers
Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract
Step 3: Determine the transaction price
Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligation in the contract
Step 5: Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation
Effective date
Effective from the beginning of the year ending March 31, 2022
Effects of the application of the standards
The Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries are currently in the process of determining the effects of these new standards on the consolidated financial statements.
"Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Statement No. 30, July 4, 2019)
"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Guidance No. 31, July 4, 2019)
"Accounting Standard for Measurement of Inventories" (ASBJ Statement No. 9, July 4, 2019)
"Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Statement No. 10, July 4, 2019)
"Implementation Guidance on Disclosures about Fair Value of Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Guidance No. 19, March 31,2020)
Overview
In order to enhance comparability with internationally recognized accounting standards, "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and "Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (together, hereinafter referred
to as "Fair Value Accounting Standards") were developed and guidance on methods measuring fair value was issued. Fair Value Accounting Standards are applicable to the fair value measurement of the following items:
Financial instruments in "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments"; and
Inventories held for trading purposes in "Accounting Standard for Measurement of Inventories."
In addition, "Implementation Guidance on Disclosures about Fair Value of Financial Instruments" has been revised, and items of notes such as the breakdown by the fair value level of financial instruments are required.
Effective date
Effective from the beginning of the year ending March 31, 2022
Effects of the application of the standards
The Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries are currently in the process of determining the effects of these new standards on the consolidated financial statements.
"Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates" (ASBJ Statement No. 31, March 31, 2020)
Overview
For the purpose of disclosing information that contributes to the users of financial statements to understand, the standard addresses figures recorded in the financial statements for the current fiscal year based on accounting estimates for items that have a risk of a significantly impacting financial statements in the next fiscal year.
Effective date
Effective from the end of the year ending March 31, 2021
(17) Additional information
(Accounting estimates regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic) The accounting estimates such as the valuation of real estate for sale and the loss on impairment of fixed assets are calculated reasonably based on data available at the time of preparing the consolidated financial statements.
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries calculated the accounting estimates based on the assumption that the impact of COVID-19 shall be temporary. However, its effect to the business activities and business results is unclear for the time being. Despite the anticipation that business activities will be gradually resumed and return toward normal from the second quarter of the next fiscal year, the Company assumes that they will not return to the level of the previous fiscal year during the next fiscal year and will take 1 - 2 years to recover.
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries provide for doubtful accounts at an estimated uncollectable amount based on the evaluation of certain identified doubtful and bankrupt receivables plus an amount calculated using the percentage of actual collection losses in certain reference periods with respect to remaining receivables.
(10) Lease transactions
Leased assets related to finance lease transactions without title transfer are depreciated using the straight-line method over the lease periods as their useful lives with no residual value.
added to or deducted from the interest on the assets or liabilities relative to which the swap contract was executed as a hedge.
(15) Amounts per share of common stock
The computation of earnings per share is based on the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each year.
Diluted earnings per share is computed based on the amount of profit attributable to owners of parent on common stock and the weighted- average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each year after giving effect to the dilutive potential of shares of common stock to be issued upon the exercise of stock options.
3 Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 and 2019 consisted of the following:
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
2020
2019
2020
Cash, time and notice deposits
¥195,361
¥172,192
$1,795,432
Time deposits
(1,913)
(1,485)
(17,581)
Cash and cash equivalents
¥193,448
¥170,707
$1,777,851
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Financial Section
4 Inventories
6 Financial instruments
Inventories at March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
2020
2019
2020
Real estate for sale
¥351,369
¥390,026
$3,229,198
Real estate for sale in process
286,254
282,595
2,630,769
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
10,370
5,827
95,304
Other
888
1,455
8,161
Total
¥648,881
¥679,903
$5,963,432
The Company transferred amounts between inventories and property and equipment. Such transfers at March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
1. Policy for financial instruments
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries ("the Group") have the policy to limit its fund management to short-term deposits with funds through loans from banks and the issuance of corporate bonds and commercial paper.
The Group utilizes derivative financial instruments only for the
purpose of hedging the interest rate risk associated with the Group's loans payable, and does not utilize derivative financial instruments for any speculative purposes.
2. Details of financial instruments, risks, and policies and
fluctuations in interest rates on certain loans and corporate bonds. In regard to derivative transactions, the Group utilizes interest rate
swaps for bank loans and deposits, and utilizes foreign exchange forward contracts and cross currency swap contracts for foreign currency- denominated transactions. Interest rate swap contracts are exposed to the risks of interest rate changes, and foreign exchange forward contracts and cross currency swap contracts are exposed to the risks of foreign exchange rate changes. The derivative financial instruments are executed with creditworthy financial institutions, and the Group's management believes there is insignificant risk of default by counterparties. Derivative transactions are executed by the Group's
Millions of yen
2020
2019
Inventories:
Transferred to property and equipment
¥(6,785)
¥(23,162)
Transferred from property and equipment
3,523
4,822
Net decrease
¥(3,262)
¥(18,340)
5 Pledged assets
Assets pledged as collateral at March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2020
$(62,356) 32,378
$(29,978)
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
systems of risk management
Operating receivables such as notes and accounts receivable-trade are exposed to customers' credit risk, but this risk is generally avoided through the receipt of deposits.
Investments in securities are business-related equities and are exposed to market price fluctuation risk. The Group regularly checks the market value of the securities and the financial condition of the issuers, and continuously reviews whether it continues to hold securities with consideration for its relationships with the issuers.
Guarantee and lease deposits are mostly deposits related to leasing properties, and are exposed to the counterparty credit risk.
In addition, the Group accommodates counterparties with loans and
Finance Department in accordance with the decisions of a committee whose chairman is the director of the Finance Department. The Finance Department prepares reports on derivative transactions that are provided to the director of the Finance Department periodically.
3. Supplemental information on fair values of financial instruments
The fair values of financial instruments are based on their market prices,
and if the market price is not available, other rational valuation
techniques are used instead. The rational valuation techniques
incorporate variable factors, and as a result the values may change due
to using different assumptions.
The amounts of derivative transactions shown in Note 17 "Derivative
2020
2019
Cash, time and notice deposits
¥ 2,091
¥ 2,068
Buildings and structures
108,863
103,708
Land
418,971
393,316
Construction in progress
-
85
Machinery and equipment
127
210
Total
¥530,052
¥499,387
2020
$ 19,217 1,000,487 3,850,482
-
1,168
$4,871,354
consequently is exposed to the borrowers' credit risk. However, the Group constantly checks the financial condition of principal borrowers and their performance using the funds lent to those borrowers even after accommodation.
The majority of due dates of operating debt, such as notes and accounts payable, are within one year.
Interest rate swap contracts are used to hedge risks arising from
For 2020
transactions" are not representing the market risks related to derivative
transactions.
The carrying amounts of financial instruments on the consolidated
balance sheets, their fair values and the differences between them as of
March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows. (Financial instruments whose
fair value is extremely difficult to estimate are not included; please see
(Note 2).)
Secured liabilities at March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Millions of yen
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Carrying amount
Fair value
Difference
Carrying amount
Fair value
Difference
Assets:
2020
2019
Long-term debt due within one year
¥ 190
¥ -
Long-termnon-recourse debt due within one year
70,373
102,298
Long-term debt due after one year
94,810
-
Long-termnon-recourse debt due after one year
250,182
300,900
Total
¥415,555
¥403,198
Specified assets for non-recourse debts at March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Millions of yen
2020
$ 1,746 646,751 871,335 2,299,256
$3,819,088
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
(1)
Cash, time and notice deposits
¥ 195,361
¥ 195,361
¥ -
(2)
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
17,406
17,406
-
(3)
Investments in securities
Available-for-sale securities
366,734
366,734
-
(4)
Guarantee and lease deposits
Held-to-maturity securities
200
200
0
Available-for-sale securities
747
747
-
Total assets
¥ 580,448
¥ 580,448
¥ 0
Liabilities:
(1)
Notes and accounts payable-trade
¥ 36,393
¥ 36,393
¥ -
$ 1,795,432
$ 1,795,432
$ -
159,967
159,967
-
3,370,407
3,370,407
-
1,838
1,838
0
6,865
6,865
-
$ 5,334,509
$ 5,334,509
$ 0
$ 334,464
$ 334,464
$ -
2020
2019
Cash, time and notice deposits
¥ 3,261
¥ 11,345
Buildings and structures
86,741
103,708
Land
273,324
393,316
Construction in progress
-
85
Machinery and equipment
96
210
Total
¥363,422
¥508,664
(Note) "Specified assets for non-recourse debts" includes a portion of the amount of "Assets pledged as collateral" for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
2020
$ 29,970 797,179 2,511,938
-
882
$3,339,969
(2)
Short-term debt
146,726
146,726
-
(3)
Long-term debt (including due within one year)
2,973,627
3,026,438
52,811
(4)
Long-termnon-recourse debt (including due within one year)
320,555
325,637
5,082
Total liabilities
¥3,477,301
¥3,535,194
¥57,893
Derivative transactions*:
Hedge accounting
¥ (5,134)
¥ (5,134)
¥ -
Total derivative transactions
¥ (5,134)
¥ (5,134)
¥ -
1,348,461
1,348,461
-
27,328,619
27,813,969
485,350
2,946,007
2,992,712
46,705
$31,957,551
$32,489,606
$532,055
$ (47,183)
$ (47,183)
$ -
$ (47,183)
$ (47,183)
$ -
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Financial Section
For 2019
Millions of yen
Carrying amount
Fair value
Difference
Assets:
(1)
Cash, time and notice deposits
¥ 172,192
¥ 172,192
¥ -
(2)
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
21,567
21,567
-
(3)
Investments in securities
Available-for-sale securities
414,743
414,743
-
(4)
Guarantee and lease deposits
Held-to-maturity securities
3,169
3,167
(2)
Available-for-sale securities
1,170
1,170
-
Total assets
¥ 612,841
¥ 612,839
¥ (2)
Liabilities:
(1)
Notes and accounts payable-trade
¥ 54,937
¥ 54,937
¥ -
(2)
Short-term debt
25,643
25,643
-
(3)
Long-term debt (including due within one year)
2,913,946
2,964,782
50,836
(4)
Long-termnon-recourse debt (including due within one year)
403,198
410,218
7,020
Total liabilities
¥3,397,724
¥3,455,580
¥57,856
Derivative transactions*:
Hedge accounting
¥ (5,733)
¥ (5,733)
¥ -
Total derivative transactions
¥ (5,733)
¥ (5,733)
¥ -
* Derivative transactions are stated at net of assets and liabilities. Figures in parentheses indicate net liabilities.
Derivative transactions:
Please see Note 17 "Derivative transactions."
(Note 2) Financial instruments whose fair value is extremely difficult to estimate
Carrying amount
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
2020
2019
2020
Investments in subsidiaries and affiliates*1
¥ 74,468
¥ 35,856
$ 684,386
Unlisted equity securities*1
2,338
2,327
21,487
Preferred equity securities, etc.*1
25,688
25,688
236,081
Investments in limited partnerships, etc.*1
2
352
18
Guarantee and lease deposits (excluding held-to-maturity securities and available-for-sale securities)*2
69,224
65,960
636,192
Guarantee and deposits received*3
247,610
228,959
2,275,618
*1. The fair value of these items are not disclosed since their market price is unavailable and the assessment of their fair value is deemed extremely difficult.
*2. Guarantee and lease deposits (excluding held-to-maturity securities and available-for-sale securities) are not included in "Assets (4) Guarantee and lease deposits" because their remaining terms cannot be determined and the assessment of their fair value is deemed extremely difficult.
*3. The fair value of guarantee and deposits received (mainly consisting of lease deposits) are not disclosed because their remaining terms cannot be determined and the assessment of their fair value is deemed extremely difficult.
(Note 3) Redemption schedule of pecuniary claims and securities with maturities For 2020
Millions of yen
1 year or less
1 to 5 years
5 to 10 years
Over 10 years
Cash, time and notice deposits
¥195,361
¥ -
¥-
¥-
(Note 1) The calculation methods of fair value for financial instruments Assets:
(1) Cash, time and notice deposits
The fair value of cash, time and notice deposits approximates their carrying amounts because of their short-term maturities.
(2) Notes and accounts receivable-trade
The fair value of notes and accounts receivable-trade approximates their carrying amounts unless the credit standing of debtors has changed significantly since the loan origination.
The allowance for doubtful receivables is estimated based on expected recoverable amounts, considering the possibility of individual collections. Therefore, the fair value of doubtful receivables approximates the carrying amount deducted by the estimated allowance for doubtful accounts on the consolidated balance sheets as of the end of the fiscal year.
(3) Investments in securities
The fair value of listed shares is based on the exchange prices at market. For floating rate notes, the carrying amount is presented as the fair value, as the fair value approximates the carrying amount because the market interest rate is reflected in such notes within a short time period. The fair value of the fixed-coupon debt is determined based on the present value discounted at the interest rate which reflects the period remaining to maturity and the credit risk.
For notes on securities classified by purpose of holding, please see Note 7 "Securities."
(4) Guarantee and lease deposits
The fair value of guarantee and lease deposits are based on the value offered by correspondent financial institutions.
For notes on securities classified by purpose of holding, please see Note 7 "Securities."
Liabilities:
Notes and accounts payable-trade and (2) Short-term debt The fair value of these items approximates their carrying amounts because of theirshort-termmaturities.
Long-termdebt (including due within one year)
For floating rate notes, the carrying amount is used as the fair value because the market interest rate is reflected in such notes within a short time period and because the credit standing of the Company is the same after borrowing. The fixed-coupon debt is calculated by discounting the combined total of principal and interest at an interest rate assumed for similar new borrowings.
The specific matching criteria of interest rate swaps are applicable to some long-term debts with floating interest rates (please see Note 17 "Derivative transactions"). The fair value of these items is calculated by discounting the combined total of interest and principal, with which the interest rate swap has been accounted for, at an interest rate rationally estimated for similar borrowings.
The fair value of corporate bonds issued by the Company (included in
Long-termdebt (including due within one year)) is based on the market price.
Long-termnon-recourse debt (including due within one year) For floating rate notes, the carrying amount is used as the fair value because the market interest rate is reflected in such notes within a short time period and the value of itsnon-exemptproperties has not been changed.
The fixed-coupon debt is calculated by discounting the combined total of principal and interest at an interest rate assumed for similar new borrowings or bonds.
The specific matching criteria of interest rate swaps are applicable to some long-termnon-recourse debts with floating interest rates (please see Note 17 "Derivative transactions"). The fair value of these items is calculated by discounting the combined total of interest and principal, with which the interest rate swap has been accounted for, at an interest rate rationally estimated for similar borrowings or bonds.
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
17,406
-
-
-
Guarantee and lease deposits:
Held-to-maturity securities (National government bonds)
200
-
-
-
Available-for-sale securities with maturities (National government bonds)
206
483
43
-
Total
¥213,173
¥483
¥43
¥-
For 2019
Millions of yen
1 year or less
1 to 5 years
5 to 10 years
Over 10 years
Cash, time and notice deposits
¥172,192
¥ -
¥ -
¥-
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
21,567
-
-
-
Guarantee and lease deposits:
Held-to-maturity securities (National government bonds)
2,969
200
-
-
Available-for-sale securities with maturities (National government bonds)
407
561
171
-
Total
¥197,135
¥761
¥171
¥-
For 2020
Thousands of U.S. dollars
1 year or less
1 to 5 years
5 to 10 years
Over 10 years
Cash, time and notice deposits
$1,795,432
$ -
$ -
$-
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
159,967
-
-
-
Guarantee and lease deposits:
Held-to-maturity securities (National government bonds)
1,838
-
-
-
Available-for-sale securities with maturities (National government bonds)
1,893
4,439
395
-
Total
$1,959,130
$4,439
$395
$-
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Millions of yen
Fair value
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Fair value
Financial Section
(Note 4) Repayment schedule of corporate bonds, long-term debt, long-termnon-recourse debt and other interest-bearing debt For 2020
Millions of yen
Year ending March 31
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026 and thereafter
Short-term debt
¥146,726
¥ -
¥ -
¥ -
¥ -
¥ -
Long-term debt (including due within one year)
131,471
211,446
237,386
289,472
379,414
1,724,438
Long-termnon-recourse debt (including due within one year)
70,373
15,404
3,846
3,700
3,434
223,798
Total
¥348,570
¥226,850
¥241,232
¥293,172
¥382,848
¥1,948,236
For 2019
Millions of yen
Year ending March 31
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025 and thereafter
Short-term debt
¥ 25,643
¥ -
¥ -
¥ -
¥ -
¥ -
Long-term debt (including due within one year)
169,619
131,281
211,256
237,196
289,282
1,875,312
Long-termnon-recourse debt (including due within one year)
102,298
69,913
14,944
3,386
3,240
209,417
Total
¥297,560
¥201,194
¥226,200
¥240,582
¥292,522
¥2,084,729
For 2020
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Year ending March 31
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026 and thereafter
Short-term debt
$1,348,461
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Long-term debt (including due within one year)
1,208,262
1,943,259
2,181,656
2,660,344
3,486,941
15,848,157
Long-termnon-recourse debt (including due within one year)
646,751
141,568
35,346
34,004
31,560
2,056,778
Total
$3,203,474
$2,084,827
$2,217,002
$2,694,348
$3,518,501
$17,904,935
7 Securities
For 2020
A. The following tables summarize the acquisition costs, carrying amounts and fair values of securities with available fair values as of March 31, 2020:
(a) Held-to-maturity securities:
For 2019
A. The following tables summarize the acquisition costs, carrying amounts and fair values of securities with available fair values as of March 31, 2019:
(a) Held-to-maturity securities:
Millions of yen
Carrying amount
Fair value
Difference
Securities whose fair value exceeds carrying amount:
National and local government bonds, etc.
¥ 461
¥ 462
¥ 1
Securities whose fair value does not exceed carrying amount:
Securities whose carrying amount does not exceed acquisition cost:
Equity securities
65,517
75,824
(10,307)
Debt securities
-
-
-
Other
664
664
-
Subtotal
66,181
76,488
(10,307)
Total
¥415,914
¥258,419
¥157,495
Debt securities in securities whose carrying amount exceeds acquisition cost are included in "Guarantee and lease deposits paid to lessors" on the consolidated balance sheets. (Note) The Company recognized impairment loss on investments in securities of ¥1,105 million related to equity securities in available-for-sale securities.
B. Total sales of available-for-sale securities sold in the year ended March 31, 2019 amounted to ¥264 million and the related gains amounted to ¥12 million.
Carrying amount
Difference
Securities whose fair value exceeds carrying amount:
National and local government bonds, etc.
¥200
¥200
¥ 0
Securities whose fair value does not exceed carrying amount:
Securities whose carrying amount does not exceed acquisition cost:
Equity securities
108,045
130,965
(22,920)
Debt securities
-
-
-
Other
882
891
(9)
Subtotal
108,927
131,856
(22,929)
Total
¥367,481
¥257,315
¥110,166
$2,369,332
$1,146,283
$1,223,049
6,865
6,727
138
-
-
-
2,376,197
1,153,010
1,223,187
992,969
1,203,612
(210,643)
-
-
-
8,106
8,189
(83)
1,001,075
1,211,801
(210,726)
$3,377,272
$2,364,811
$1,012,461
Debt securities in securities whose carrying amount exceeds acquisition cost are included in "Guarantee and lease deposits paid to lessors" on the consolidated balance sheets. (Note) The Company recognized impairment loss on investments in securities of ¥7,838 million ($72,034 thousand) related to equity securities in available-for-sale securities.
B. Total sales of available-for-sale securities sold in the year ended March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥2,302 million ($21,156 thousand) and the related gains amounted to ¥1,417 million ($13,023 thousand).
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Financial Section
8 Short-term debt and long-term debt
Short-term debt at March 31, 2020 and 2019 consisted of the following:
Thousands of
Non-recourse debt at March 31, 2020 and 2019 consisted of the following:
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
2020
Average interest
Average interest
2020
rate (%)
2019
rate (%)
Loans, principally from banks
¥ 26,726
0.27
¥25,643
0.27
$ 245,621
Commercial paper
120,000
0.00
-
-
1,102,840
Total
¥146,726
¥25,643
$1,348,461
The interest rates represent weighted-average rates in effect at March 31, 2020 and 2019, regardless of borrowing currencies, though the range of the interest rate varies by borrowing currency.
Long-term debt at March 31, 2020 and 2019 consisted of the following:
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
2020
2019
2020
2.50% domestic straight bonds, due 2019
¥ -
¥ 10,000
$ -
0.563% domestic straight bonds, due 2020
-
10,000
-
0.877% domestic straight bonds, due 2020
-
20,000
-
1.098% domestic straight bonds, due 2023
10,000
10,000
91,903
0.950% domestic straight bonds, due 2023
10,000
10,000
91,903
0.968% domestic straight bonds, due 2023
10,000
10,000
91,903
0.987% domestic straight bonds, due 2024
20,000
20,000
183,807
0.914% domestic straight bonds, due 2024
20,000
20,000
183,807
0.904% domestic straight bonds, due 2024
20,000
20,000
183,807
0.884% domestic straight bonds, due 2024
20,000
20,000
183,807
0.836% domestic straight bonds, due 2024
20,000
20,000
183,807
0.809% domestic straight bonds, due 2024
20,000
20,000
183,807
0.429% domestic straight bonds, due 2021
10,000
10,000
91,903
0.392% domestic straight bonds, due 2022
10,000
10,000
91,903
0.670% domestic straight bonds, due 2025
10,000
10,000
91,903
0.826% domestic straight bonds, due 2025
20,000
20,000
183,807
0.992% domestic straight bonds, due 2025
20,000
20,000
183,807
0.400% domestic straight bonds, due 2026
10,000
10,000
91,903
0.230% domestic straight bonds, due 2026
10,000
10,000
91,903
0.400% domestic straight bonds, due 2027
30,000
30,000
275,710
Loans, principally from banks and insurance companies, with interest at weighted-average rates of 0.31%
in 2020 and 2019, respectively:
Secured
95,000
-
873,082
Unsecured
2,608,627
2,603,946
23,974,147
Subtotal
2,973,627
2,913,946
27,328,619
2020
2019
Non-recourse bonds, with interest at weighted-average rates of 0.09% in 2020 and 0.07% in 2019:
Due within one year
¥ 8,000
¥ 2,000
Due after one year
31,100
37,100
Subtotal
39,100
39,100
Non-recourse loans, with interest at weighted-average rates of 0.11% in 2020 and 2019, respectively:
Due within one year
62,373
100,298
Due after one year
219,082
263,800
Subtotal
281,455
364,098
Total
¥320,555
¥403,198
Secured
¥320,555
¥403,198
Unsecured
-
-
Total
¥320,555
¥403,198
The aggregate annual maturities of long-term debt at March 31, 2020 are as follows:
Year ending March 31
Millions of yen
2021
¥ 131,471
2022
211,446
2023
237,386
2024
289,472
2025
379,414
2026 and thereafter
1,724,438
Total
¥2,973,627
The aggregate annual maturities of non-recourse debt at March 31, 2020 are as follows:
It is customary in Japan that security must be given if requested by lending banks under certain circumstances, and generally banks have the right to offset cash deposited with them against any debt or obligations payable to the bank that becomes due in the case of default and certain other specified events. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries have never received such a request.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Financial Section
9 Employees' severance and retirement benefits
As explained in Note 2 (12), the liabilities and expenses for severance and retirement benefits are determined based on the amounts obtained by actuarial calculations except for the cases using the simplified method.
(6) Components of remeasurements of defined benefit plans (before deducting tax effect)
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
2020
2019
2020
Unrecognized actuarial differences
¥257
¥66
$2,362
For 2020 and 2019
1. Defined benefit plan
(1) Adjustment table of retirement benefit obligations between the beginning and the end of the fiscal year
Millions of yen
2020
2019
Retirement benefit obligations at beginning of year
¥11,876
¥11,615
Service costs
732
714
Interest costs
48
48
Actuarial differences
(64)
(1)
Retirement benefits paid
(523)
(500)
Retirement benefit obligations at end of year
¥12,069
¥11,876
(2) Adjustment table of plan assets between the beginning and the end of the fiscal year
Millions of yen
2020
2019
Plan assets at beginning of year
¥5,857
¥5,650
Expected return on plan assets
117
113
Actuarial differences
(321)
(67)
Employer contributions
380
388
Retirement benefits paid
(234)
(227)
Plan assets at end of year
¥5,799
¥5,857
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2020
$109,144 6,727 441 (588) (4,806)
$110,918
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2020
$53,828 1,075 (2,950) 3,492 (2,150)
$53,295
Total
¥257
¥66
$2,362
(7) Major breakdown of plan assets
2020
2019
Debt securities
29.7%
25.6%
Equity securities
29.1
34.9
General life insurance accounts
39.5
37.8
Other
1.7
1.7
Total
100.0%
100.0%
(8) Actuarial assumptions
2020
2019
Discount rate
0.4%
0.4%
Rate of expected return on plan assets
2.0
2.0
2. Defined contribution plan
The required contribution amount for a defined contribution plan that one of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries adopted is ¥394 million ($3,621 thousand) and ¥389 million for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
10 Loss on impairment of fixed assets
The Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries recognized impairment losses on the following assets for the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Adjustment table of retirement benefit obligations and plan assets at the end of the fiscal year and net defined benefit liability on the consolidated balance sheets
For 2020
Millions of yen
2020
2019
Obligations under retirement benefit plans (funded)
¥ 6,307
¥ 6,295
Fair value of plan assets
(5,799)
(5,857)
508
438
Obligations under retirement benefit plans (unfunded)
5,762
5,581
Net amount of liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets
¥ 6,270
¥ 6,019
Net defined benefit liability
¥ 6,270
¥ 6,019
Net amount of liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets
¥ 6,270
¥ 6,019
2020
$ 57,963 (53,295)
4,668
52,955
$ 57,623
$ 57,623
$ 57,623
Use
Location
Number of properties
Assets leased to others
Tokyo
2
For 2019
Use
Location
Number of properties
Asset leased to others
Tokyo
1
For 2018
Use
Location
Number of properties
Asset leased to others
Tokyo
1
(4) Components of retirement benefit expenses
Millions of yen
2020
2019
Service costs
¥ 732
¥ 714
Interest costs
48
48
Expected return on plan assets
(117)
(113)
Actuarial differences
66
(229)
Retirement benefit expenses
¥ 729
¥ 420
(5) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (before deducting tax effect)
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2020
$ 6,727 441 (1,075) 607
$ 6,700
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
The Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries recognized losses on the impairment of certain properties, which are generally assessed individually for impairment. The Company's houses are treated as common assets.
Loss on sales of property and equipment of ¥9,660 million ($88,779 thousand) and ¥8,576 million were recognized by a consolidated subsidiary by restructuring of assets within the Group for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The selling price of the asset, based on evaluation by a real estate appraiser, was determined as its
recoverable amount, and loss on sales of property and equipment of the asset was recognized as impairment losses in other expenses for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
The carrying value of the asset has been reduced to its recoverable
amount by ¥10,635 million since the total amount of its future cash flow is estimated to be less than the carrying value for the year ended March 31, 2018. The recoverable amount is calculated by discounting the future cash flow at 4.0%. The write-down was recognized as impairment losses in other expenses for the years ended March 31, 2018.
2020
2019
2020
Actuarial differences
¥191
¥295
$1,755
Total
¥191
¥295
$1,755
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Financial Section
11 Asset retirement obligations
13 Business Combination
Even though removing asbestos is required for some buildings the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries ("the Group") operate at the time of demolishing, it is difficult to estimate the fair value of obligations associated with such assets reasonably since the timing and/or method of settlement for the retirement obligations are not clear enough. Therefore, for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, asset retirement obligations related to such a case are not recorded (except for the asset retirement obligations recorded on the financial statements).
In addition, under the partial lease contracts, the Group has obligations for restoring office spaces when they move out. For the asset retirement obligations associated with such a case, the duration of use of the assets is not clear enough and these assets do not have any relocation plans. Therefore, the Group is unable to estimate the asset retirement obligations since it is difficult to estimate the timing of fulfillment of the obligations. Consequently, for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, asset retirement obligations related to such a case are not recorded (except for the asset retirement obligations recorded on the financial statements).
(Transactions conducted by commonly controlled entities) (An absorption-type merger of consolidated subsidiaries)
The Company resolved at its board of directors meeting held on August 13, 2019 to merger by absorption with its consolidated subsidiaries, PrimeQuest Three Co., Ltd. and PrimeQuest Four Co., Ltd. The merger agreement had been executed on the same date, and these subsidiaries were absorbed and merged as of October 1, 2019.
1. Overview of business combination
(1) Name and business of the target companies
(4)
Name of company after combination
No change
(5)
Purpose of business combination
The purpose is to simplify the organization of the Company's
consolidated Group as PrimeQuest Three Co., Ltd. and
PrimeQuest Four Co., Ltd. jointly own 100% of the trust
beneficiary rights of Shinjuku Sumitomo Building.
2. Overview of accounting treatments
The transaction is treated as a common control transaction
12 Income taxes
The normal effective statutory income tax rate in Japan arising out of the aggregation of corporate, enterprise and inhabitants' taxes was approximately 30.62% for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively, and 30.86% for the year ended March 31, 2018.
Details of deferred tax assets and liabilities at March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
Name: PrimeQuest Three Co., Ltd. and PrimeQuest Four Co., Ltd.
Business: Property leasing
(2)
Date of business combination
October 1, 2019
(3)
Legal form of business combination
An absorption-type merger in which the Company is the
pursuant to "Accounting Standard for Business Combinations"
(ASBJ Statement No. 21, January 16, 2019), as well as "Guidance
on Accounting Standard for Business Combinations and
Accounting Standard for Business Divestitures" (ASBJ Guidance No.
10, January 16, 2019).
2020
2019
Deferred tax assets:
Loss on devaluation of real estate for sale
¥ 18,582
¥ 14,415
Loss on impairment of fixed assets
13,899
17,077
Loss on adjustment of profit and loss on transfer
11,633
4,254
Depreciation and amortization of consolidated adjustment
6,312
7,258
2020
$ 170,775 127,736 106,911 58,009
surviving company and PrimeQuest Three Co., Ltd. and
PrimeQuest Four Co., Ltd. are absorbed.
14 Deposits received with interest rate
Guarantee and deposits received at March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
Net operating loss carryforwards
3,136
1,593
Accrued enterprise tax and business office tax
2,284
1,834
Loss on devaluation of investments in securities
1,951
797
Net defined benefit liability
1,847
1,759
Accrued bonuses
1,742
1,875
Net deferred losses on hedges
1,571
1,752
Loss on devaluation of investments in SPEs' holding properties for sale
1,413
1,413
Allowance for doubtful accounts
1,290
3,439
Elimination of unrealized profit
909
926
Other
17,495
15,767
Subtotal of deferred tax assets
84,064
74,159
Valuation allowance
(14,613)
(9,247)
Total deferred tax assets
¥ 69,451
¥ 64,912
Deferred tax liabilities:
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
¥(33,756)
¥(48,241)
28,821
20,991
17,930
16,975
16,010
14,438
12,986
11,856
8,354
160,784
772,576
(134,298)
$ 638,278
$(310,229)
2020
Average interest
Average interest
rate (%)
2019
rate (%)
Short-term deposits and long-term deposits due within one year:
Non-interest-bearing
¥ 51,196
¥ 61,582
Interest-bearing
-
-
-
-
51,196
61,582
Guarantee and lease deposits from tenants:
Non-interest-bearing
247,610
228,959
Interest-bearing
-
-
-
-
Long-term deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
45,895
49,807
Interest-bearing
-
-
-
-
293,505
278,766
Total
¥344,701
¥340,348
15 Net assets
2020
$ 470,508
-
470,508
2,275,618
-
421,790
-
2,697,408
$3,167,916
Retained earnings appropriated for tax allowable reserves
(3,731)
(3,731)
Other
(1,908)
(637)
Total deferred tax liabilities
¥(39,395)
¥(52,609)
Net deferred tax assets
¥ 30,056
¥ 12,303
(34,289)
(17,535)
$(362,053)
$ 276,225
Under the Japanese Corporate Law ("the Law") and its regulations, the entire amount paid for new shares is required to be designated as common stock. However, a company may, by a resolution of the Board of Directors, designate an amount not exceeding one-half of the price of the new shares as additional paid-in capital, which is included in capital surplus.
Under the Law, legal earnings reserve and additional paid-in capital could be used to eliminate or reduce a deficit and capitalized by a resolution of the shareholders' meeting.
Additional paid-in capital and legal earnings reserve may not be distributed as dividends. Under the Law, all additional paid-in capital
(Notes)
Valuation allowance increased by ¥5,366 million ($49,315 thousand) as a result of mainly the recognition of loss on adjustment of profit and loss on transfer.
The amounts of deferred tax assets for the year ended March 31, 2019 are restated after reflecting retroactive application of the new accounting policy as stated in (4) "Recognition of revenue" in Note 2 "Accounting policies."
The difference between the statutory tax rate and the effective tax rate for the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 was insignificant and not presented.
Under the Law, in cases where a dividend distribution of surplus is made, the smaller of an amount equal to 10% of the dividend or the excess, if any, of 25% of common stock over the total of additional paid-in capital and legal earnings reserve must be set aside as additional paid-in capital or legal earnings reserve. Legal earnings reserve is included in retained earnings on the accompanying consolidated balance sheets.
and all legal earnings reserve may be transferred to other capital surplus and retained earnings, respectively, which are potentially available for dividends.
The maximum amount that the Company can distribute as dividends is calculated based on the non-consolidated financial statements of the Company in accordance with the Law and its regulations.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Financial Section
16 Information for certain lease transactions
18 Segment information
Future lease payments and receipts under such non-cancelable operating leases at March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
2020
2019
2018
2020
Operating leases:
Future lease payments:
Due within one year
¥ 1,526
¥ 1,526
¥ 1,401
$ 14,024
Due after one year
39,395
42,211
38,241
362,053
Total
¥ 40,921
¥ 43,737
¥ 39,642
$ 376,077
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries mainly operate their business in five segments: (1) Leasing business consists of leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties, and management of these properties; (2) Sales business consists of sale of condominiums, detached houses and land lots; (3) Construction business consists of construction of housing, condominiums and buildings; (4) Brokerage business; and (5) Other businesses including fitness business and restaurant business.
The calculation method for segment profit/loss has been changed reflecting the change of the revenue recognition method of brokerage fees as stated in (4) "Recognition of revenue" in Note 2 "Accounting policies". The segment information for the year ended March 31, 2019 has been adjusted retroactively, and as a result, revenue from operations from customers decreased ¥1,032 million and segment profit decreased ¥1,030 million, respectively, compared to the amount before its application.
Future lease receipts:
Due within one year
¥ 89,154
¥ 95,607
¥ 83,254
$ 819,355
Due after one year
122,544
142,321
153,777
1,126,220
Total
¥211,698
¥237,928
¥237,031
$1,945,575
17 Derivative transactions
Hedge accounting was applied to all derivative transactions for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
The summary of these transactions is as follows:
Foreign currency-related derivatives Not applicable
Interest-relatedderivatives
For 2020
Millions of yen
Contract amounts
Hedging accounting
Types of derivative transactions
Hedged items
Contract amounts
due after one year
Fair value
Deferred hedge
Interest rate swap contracts
Bank loans
¥ 342,900
¥ 302,900
¥(5,134)
accounting
Fixed rate payments / Floating rate receipts
Exceptional accounting for
Interest rate swap contracts
Bank loans and bonds
1,474,995
1,333,990
- (*)
interest rate swaps
Fixed rate payments / Floating rate receipts
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Contract amounts
Hedging accounting
Types of derivative transactions
Hedged items
Contract amounts
due after one year
Fair value
Deferred hedge
Interest rate swap contracts
Bank loans
$ 3,151,365
$ 2,783,751
$(47,183)
accounting
Fixed rate payments / Floating rate receipts
Exceptional accounting for
Interest rate swap contracts
Bank loans and bonds
13,555,693
12,259,811
- (*)
interest rate swaps
Fixed rate payments / Floating rate receipts
For 2019
Millions of yen
Contract amounts
Hedging accounting
Types of derivative transactions
Hedged items
Contract amounts
due after one year
Fair value
Deferred hedge
Interest rate swap contracts
Bank loans
accounting
Fixed rate payments / Floating rate receipts
¥ 248,600
¥ 208,600
¥(5,733)
Exceptional accounting for
Interest rate swap contracts
Bank loans and bonds
interest rate swaps
Fixed rate payments / Floating rate receipts
1,507,198
1,415,693
- (*)
(Note) Fair value is determined based on the quoted price obtained from relevant financial institutions.
Interest rate swap contracts which qualify for hedge accounting and meet specific matching criteria are not remeasured at market value, but the differential paid or received under the swap agreements is recognized and included in interest expenses or income of the long-term debt or the long-termnon-recourse debt as hedged items. Thus, the fair value of such interest rate swap contracts is included in the fair value of the long-term debt.
Information by business segment for the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 is summarized as follows:
Millions of yen
For 2020
Reportable segments
Leasing
Sales
Construction
Brokerage
Consolidated financial
business
business
business
business
Other businesses
Total
Adjustments
statements amounts
Revenue from operations:
Customers
¥ 392,110
¥324,700
¥216,622
¥69,119
¥10,962
¥1,013,513
¥ -
¥1,013,513
Intersegment
3,482
267
2,309
212
1,135
7,405
(7,405)
-
Total
395,592
324,967
218,931
69,331
12,097
1,020,918
(7,405)
1,013,513
Segment profit
¥ 169,416
¥ 47,374
¥ 20,583
¥19,337
¥ 775
¥ 257,485
¥ (23,153)
¥ 234,332
Segment assets
¥3,922,318
¥670,079
¥ 25,053
¥ 8,181
¥72,476
¥4,698,107
¥619,516
¥5,317,623
Other:
Depreciation and amortization
¥ 45,421
¥ 119
¥ 1,283
¥ 462
¥ 314
¥ 47,599
¥ 1,375
¥ 48,974
Loss on impairment of fixed assets
9,660
-
-
-
-
9,660
-
9,660
Increase in property and equipment,
273,245
2,919
1,553
429
608
278,754
620
279,374
and intangible assets
Millions of yen
For 2019
Reportable segments
Leasing
Sales
Construction
Brokerage
Consolidated financial
business
business
business
business
Other businesses
Total
Adjustments
statements amounts
Revenue from operations:
Customers
¥ 378,091
¥331,516
¥219,776
¥71,490
¥11,325
¥1,012,198
¥ -
¥1,012,198
Intersegment
3,673
236
1,917
377
1,419
7,622
(7,622)
-
Total
381,764
331,752
221,693
71,867
12,744
1,019,820
(7,622)
1,012,198
Segment profit
¥ 149,933
¥ 47,115
¥ 20,407
¥20,978
¥ 1,528
¥ 239,961
¥ (20,572)
¥ 219,389
Segment assets
¥3,737,136
¥713,300
¥ 30,057
¥14,074
¥32,545
¥4,527,112
¥603,008
¥5,130,120
Other:
Depreciation and amortization
¥ 43,201
¥ 145
¥ 1,182
¥ 458
¥ 227
¥ 45,213
¥ 1,100
¥ 46,313
Loss on impairment of fixed assets
8,576
-
-
-
-
8,576
-
8,576
Increase in property and equipment,
and intangible assets
179,872
590
2,015
920
1,001
184,398
397
184,795
Millions of yen
For 2018
Reportable segments
Leasing
Sales
Construction
Brokerage
Consolidated financial
business
business
business
business
Other businesses
Total
Adjustments
statements amounts
Revenue from operations:
Customers
¥ 350,211
¥310,914
¥206,839
¥68,858
¥11,580
¥ 948,402
¥ -
¥ 948,402
Intersegment
3,670
279
2,517
311
1,297
8,074
(8,074)
-
Total
353,881
311,193
209,356
69,169
12,877
956,476
(8,074)
948,402
Segment profit
¥ 139,368
¥ 46,839
¥ 16,109
¥21,457
¥ 1,628
¥ 225,401
¥ (19,764)
¥ 205,637
Segment assets
¥3,565,088
¥826,574
¥ 27,946
¥12,200
¥25,203
¥4,457,011
¥710,187
¥5,167,199
Other:
Depreciation and amortization
¥ 38,981
¥ 174
¥ 1,022
¥ 471
¥ 217
¥ 40,865
¥ 763
¥ 41,628
Loss on impairment of fixed assets
10,635
-
-
-
-
10,635
-
10,635
Increase in property and equipment,
and intangible assets
220,785
672
1,027
859
428
223,771
4,523
228,294
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Financial Section
Thousands of U.S. dollars
For 2020
Reportable segments
Leasing
Sales
Construction
Brokerage
Consolidated financial
business
business
business
business
Other businesses
Total
Adjustments
statements amounts
Revenue from operations:
Customers
$ 3,603,621
$2,984,101
$1,990,828
$635,227
$100,744
$ 9,314,521
$ -
$ 9,314,521
Intersegment
32,001
2,454
21,220
1,948
10,431
68,054
(68,054)
-
20 Investment and rental properties
The Company and its certain consolidated subsidiaries own some rental properties such as office buildings and residences in Tokyo and other areas. Certain domestic office buildings are not recognized as rental properties but as a portion used as investment and rental properties since the Company or its certain consolidated subsidiaries use some of the floor space of these properties.
The carrying amounts of these properties on the consolidated balance sheets, their changes during the fiscal year and their fair values at March 31,
2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Total
3,635,622
2,986,555
2,012,048
637,175
111,175
9,382,575
(68,054)
9,314,521
Segment profit
$ 1,556,989
$ 435,383
$ 189,165
$177,713
$ 7,123
$ 2,366,373
$ (212,784)
$ 2,153,589
Segment assets
$36,047,404
$6,158,248
$ 230,245
$ 75,186
$666,079
$43,177,162
$5,693,558
$48,870,720
Other:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 417,434
$ 1,094
$ 11,791
$ 4,246
$ 2,886
$ 437,451
$ 12,636
$ 450,087
Loss on impairment of fixed assets
88,779
-
-
-
-
88,779
-
88,779
Increase in property and equipment,
2,511,212
26,827
14,273
3,943
5,587
2,561,842
5,698
2,567,540
and intangible assets
(Note) Information for the year ended March 31, 2018 has been adjusted retroactively reflecting the adoption of "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) effective from the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2019.
Millions of yen
2020
2019
Balance at beginning of fiscal year
¥3,373,449
¥3,208,325
Investment and rental properties
Changes during the fiscal year
42,533
165,124
Balance at end of fiscal year
3,415,982
3,373,449
Fair value at end of fiscal year
6,330,951
5,838,717
Balance at beginning of fiscal year
¥ 141,889
¥ 141,950
A portion used as investment and rental properties
Changes during the fiscal year
(2,798)
(61)
Balance at end of fiscal year
139,091
141,889
Fair value at end of fiscal year
400,272
379,883
2020
$31,003,116 390,892 31,394,008 58,183,540
$ 1,304,007 (25,715)
1,278,292
3,678,632
Intercompany eliminations between the Company and its
Intercompany eliminations between the Company and its consolidated
consolidated subsidiaries and undistributed corporate expenses to each
subsidiaries and undistributed corporate assets to each segment are included
segment are included in adjustments of segment profit, and the
in adjustments of segment assets, and the Company classified cash, time and
Company classified expenses of the general administrative division in the
notice deposits, investments in securities and assets of the general
Company and its certain consolidated subsidiaries to corporate expenses
administrative division in the Company and its certain consolidated subsidiaries
(Notes)
Carrying amounts on the consolidated balance sheets are the amounts determined by deducting accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses from the acquisition costs.
Fair values as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 are calculated by the Company primarily based on their fair values according to Real Estate Appraisal Standards.
Significant changes during the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
for the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018.
to corporate assets for the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018.
19 Comprehensive income
Amounts reclassified to profit in the current period that were recognized in other comprehensive income in the current or previous periods and tax effects for each component of other comprehensive income (loss) for the years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
2020
2019
2018
2020
Unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities:
Increase (Decrease) during the fiscal year
¥(53,788)
¥(32,668)
¥ 50,290
$(494,330)
Reclassification adjustments
6,434
1,088
(1,373)
59,131
Amounts before tax effects
(47,354)
(31,580)
48,917
(435,199)
Tax effects
14,479
9,675
(14,982)
133,067
2020
2019
Increase:
Acquired real estate
¥181,035
¥173,144
Transferred from real estate for sale in process, etc.
6,785
23,162
Decrease:
Depreciation and amortization
¥ (42,436)
¥ (42,374)
Transferred to real estate for sale, etc.
(1,940)
(4,822)
Loss on impairment of fixed assets
(9,660)
(8,576)
Transferred to owner-occupied properties, etc.
(67,244)
-
Income and expenses for investment and rental properties for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Millions of yen
2020
$1,663,772 62,356
$ (390,001) (17,829) (88,779)
(617,995)
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Total
¥(32,875)
¥(21,905)
¥ 33,935
$(302,132)
Deferred gains (losses) on hedges:
Increase (Decrease) during the fiscal year
¥ (349)
¥ (3,628)
¥ (453)
$ (3,207)
Reclassification adjustments
942
876
1,208
8,657
Amounts before tax effects
593
(2,752)
755
5,450
Tax effects
(181)
829
(217)
(1,664)
Total
¥ 412
¥ (1,923)
¥ 538
$ 3,786
Foreign currency translation adjustments:
Increase (Decrease) during the fiscal year
¥ (366)
¥ (259)
¥ (1,098)
$ (3,364)
2020
2019
Income
¥291,163
¥269,493
Investment and rental properties
Expenses
135,568
137,784
Balance
155,595
131,709
Other income (expenses)
(12,197)
(9,193)
Income
¥ 18,536
¥ 18,413
A portion used as investment and rental properties
Expenses
8,869
9,176
Balance
9,667
9,237
Other income (expenses)
(45)
(4)
2020
$2,675,885 1,245,915 1,429,970 (112,094)
$ 170,352 81,509 88,843 (414)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans:
Increase (Decrease) during the fiscal year
¥ (257)
¥ (66)
¥ 229
$ (2,362)
Reclassification adjustments
66
(229)
41
607
Amounts before tax effects
(191)
(295)
270
(1,755)
Tax effects
88
61
(82)
809
Total
¥ (103)
¥ (234)
¥ 188
$ (946)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
¥(32,932)
¥(24,321)
¥ 33,563
$(302,656)
(Notes)
As a portion used as investment and rental properties includes a portion used by the Company or its certain consolidated subsidiaries for providing services as well as management and administration, income for these are not recorded above. The expenses primarily consist of rent, depreciation, taxes and dues, and others.
Other income (expenses) for investment and rental properties is mostly the loss on impairment of fixed assets, and Other income (expenses) for a portion used as investment and rental properties is mostly the loss on disposal of property and equipment.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Financial Section
Independent Auditor's Report
21 Contingent liabilities
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries were contingently liable as guarantors of borrowings by customers and others in an amount aggregating to ¥9,407 million ($86,453 thousand) and ¥7,316 million at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
22 Subsequent events
(Change in ownership of its subsidiary with transfer of equity interest)
The Company decided to transfer all of its equity interest in its subsidiary, Dalian Qingyun Sky Realty and Development Co., Ltd., to Dalian Jiaguan Guangcheng Corporate Management Centre (Limited Partnership) as of June 12, 2020.
Reason for transfer of equity interest
The Company established the subsidiary in 2013, with business objectives of development and sales of condominiums, as a joint-venture with Yida Group Co., Ltd., a prominent developer in Dalian, China (due to the reorganization of Yida Group, the current partner is Dalian Yida Management Consultancy Co., Ltd., herein referred to as "Yida"). Although the subsidiary had been promoting its business thereafter, Yida offered to dissolve the joint venture and the Company decided to transfer all of its equity interest in the subsidiary to a LLP led by Yida, in which the Company holds no stake.
Overview of the subsidiary transferred
Name: Dalian Qingyun Sky Realty and Development Co., Ltd.
Address: Room 524, 9-1 Kuiying Street, Zhongshan District, Dalian City, Liaoning Province, PRC
Position and name of representative: Executive Director, Yusuke Menjo
Description of business: Development, construction, sale, lease and related operations of real estate
Paid-in capital: RMB 2,963,280,000
Establishment: February, 2013
Shareholding ratio: Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. 75%, Dalian Yida Management Consultancy Co., Ltd. 25%
Name of the counterparty of the transfer
Dalian Jiaguan Guangcheng Corporate Management Centre (Limited Partnership)
Amount of transfer RMB 3,030,000,000
Date of transfer June 12, 2020
Effect on the financial statements
The gain on sale of investments in securities of ¥12,293 million (¥15.06/RMB) will be recognized as Other income for the year ending March 31, 2021.
(Dividends)
On June 26, 2020, the shareholders of the Company approved payments of a year-end cash dividend of ¥19 ($0.17) per share or a total of ¥9,004 million ($82,750 thousand) to shareholders of record at March 31, 2020. Such appropriations are recognized in the period in which they are approved by the shareholders.
To the Board of Directors of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.:
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as at March 31, 2020 and 2019, the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, changes in net assets and cash flows for each of the years in the three-year period ended March 31, 2020, and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies, other explanatory information.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at March 31, 2020 and 2019, and its consolidated financial performance and cash flows for each of the years in the three-year period ended March 31, 2020, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Responsibilities of Management and Corporate Auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Corporate auditors and the board of corporate auditors are responsible for overseeing the directors' performance of their duties including the design, implementation and maintenance of the Group's financial reporting process.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Financial Section
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, while the objective of the audit is not to express an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate whether the presentation and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements are in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in Japan, the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with corporate auditors and the board of corporate auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide corporate auditors and the board of corporate auditors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Convenience Translation
The U.S. dollar amounts in the accompanying consolidated financial statements with respect to the year ended March 31, 2020 are presented solely for convenience. Our audit also included the translation of yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts and, in our opinion, such translation has been made on the basis described in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements.
Interest required to be disclosed by the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan
We do not have any interest in the Group which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan.
/S/ Atsuji Maeno
Designated Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
/S/ Hidekazu Takahashi
Designated Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
/S/ Masako Kanno
Designated Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
KPMG AZSA LLC
Tokyo Office, Japan
July 29, 2020
Notes to the Reader of Independent Auditor's Report:
This is a copy of the Independent Auditor's Report and the original copies are kept separately by the Company and KPMG AZSA LLC.
