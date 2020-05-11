Log in
Sumitomo Riko : Financial Results for FY2019

05/11/2020 | 11:15pm EDT

Financial Results for FY2019

May 12, 2020

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

1. Consolidated Statements IFRS (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

1) Consolidated Profit/loss

(100 millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Year on year

grow th

Net sales

4,697

4,451

-246

-5.2%

Business profit

94

113

+19

+20.7%

Other income and expenses

82

24

+58

-

Operating profit

12

89

+77

x 7.7

Financial income and expenses

5

15

-10

-

Profit before income taxes

7

74

+67

x 10.6

Income tax expense

36

50

-14

-

Profit for the year

29

25

+54

-

Profit attributable to ow ners of the parent company

50

9

+59

-

Non-controlling interests

21

16

-5

-

(Note) Business profit is calculated by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative

expenses from Net sales and adding Equity in earnings/losses of associates.

2) Results by Business Segment

(100 millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Year on year

grow th

Automotive Products

3,982

3,779

-203

-5.1%

Net sales

General Industrial Products

715

672

-43

-6.0%

Consolidated Total

4,697

4,451

-246

-5.2%

Business

Automotive Products

78

95

+18

+22.8%

General Industrial Products

16

18

+2

+10.3%

profit

Consolidated Total

94

113

+19

+20.7%

3) Results by Geographical Segment

(100 millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Year on year

grow th

Japan

2,140

2,087

-54

-2.5%

Americas

1,053

1,017

-36

-3.4%

Net sales

Asia

1,446

1,349

-97

-6.7%

Europe and Others

593

532

-61

-10.2%

Eliminations or Corporate

535

534

+2

-

Consolidated Total

4,697

4,451

-246

-5.2%

Japan

11

19

+31

-

Americas

9

1

+10

-

Business

Asia

134

105

-29

-21.8%

profit

Europe and Others

10

4

+6

-

Eliminations or Corporate

10

9

+1

-

Consolidated Total

94

113

+19

+20.7%

(Note) Before intersegment elimination

4) Exchange Rate (Average Rate)

FY2018

FY2019

Year on year

grow th

Yen/USD

110.92

108.74

-2.18

-2.0%

Yen/EUR

128.42

120.83

-7.59

-5.9%

Yen/RMB

16.54

15.60

-0.94

-5.7%

Yen/THB

3.43

3.52

+0.09

+2.6%

Yen/MXN

5.74

5.61

-0.13

-2.3%

Yen/BRL

29.38

26.53

-2.85

-9.7%

1

(Note) Figures such as amounts and percentage changes are rounded off to the nearest unit shown.

2. Review of Financial Results

  1. General Overview
    • Although performance in Q4 of this fiscal year was heavily impacted by the spread of the novel coronavirus, as a result of thorough efforts beginning this fiscal year to improve profitability through across-the-boardcost-cutting spanning the entire group, the impact on this fiscal year's performance was limited, and, except for net sales, performance exceeded that in the previous fiscal year as well as the full-year forecast.
  3. Net sales 445.1 billion yen (down 5.2% YoY)
    1. Automotive Products 377.9 billion yen (down 5.1% YoY)
    • In Japan, vehicle production volume declined due in part to the consumption tax increase, resulting in a decrease in revenue.
    • In the Americas, a decline in vehicle production volume and yen appreciation against the U.S. dollar resulted in a decline in revenue.
    • In China, while net sales were bolstered by sales of hoses compatible with the new China VI emission standard, the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus resulted in lower revenue. Furthermore, Thailand saw a decrease in external demand, and domestic demand declined in India because financial institutions tightened lending on auto loans, resulting in a decline in revenue in both countries.
    • In Europe, a decline in vehicle production volume and yen appreciation against the Euro resulted in a decline in revenue.
    1. General Industrial Products 67.2 billion yen (down 6.0% YoY)
    • Sales of functional parts for printers declined due to shrinkage of the printer market.
    • Demand for high-pressure hoses for machinery used in building and civil engineering construction fell in China, causing a decline in revenues.
  2. Business Profit 11.3 billion yen (up 20.7% YoY)
  1. Automotive Products 9.5 billion yen (up 22.8% YoY)
  • In Japan, progress on shrinking expenses and reducing costs achieved profit growth.
  • In the Americas, productivity improvements contributed for a full-year profit.
  • In China, while hoses compatible with the new China VI emission standard contributed to profit, the impact of the novel coronavirus pulled down sales, resulting in lower profit. In addition, profit fell due to lower sales in Thailand and India.
  • In Europe, the effects of improved profitability in Italy and elsewhere were among the factors contributing to reduced losses.
  1. General Industrial Products 1.8 billion yen (up 10.3% YoY)
  • Despite a decline in sales of functional printer parts and high-pressure hoses, further progress on shrinking expenses resulted in higher profit.

2

3. Consolidated Results Forecast (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Profit

Profit

Profit

attributable to

Profit

attributable

Business

Operating

before

ow ners of

Net sales

for

to ow ners of

profit

profit

income

the parent

the year

the parent

taxes

company per

company

share (basic)

100 millions

100 millions

100 millions

100 millions

100 millions

100 millions

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Forecast for FY2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Prior period results

4,451

113

89

74

25

9

8.48

(FY2019)

The forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have yet to be determined at this point, because of the effect of the spread of the novel coronavirus. We will carefully assess the impact and announce it promptly when we can disclose reasonable forecast.

3

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 03:14:04 UTC
