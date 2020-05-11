Sumitomo Riko : Financial Results for FY2019

1. Consolidated Statements 〔IFRS〕 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
1) Consolidated Profit/loss
(100 millions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
Year on year
grow th
Net sales
4,697
4,451
-246
-5.2%
Business profit
94
113
+19
+20.7%
Other income and expenses
△82
△24
+58
-
Operating profit
12
89
+77
x 7.7
Financial income and expenses
△5
△15
-10
-
Profit before income taxes
7
74
+67
x 10.6
Income tax expense
△36
△50
-14
-
Profit for the year
△29
25
+54
-
Profit attributable to ow ners of the parent company
△50
9
+59
-
Non-controlling interests
21
16
-5
-
(Note) Business profit is calculated by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative
expenses from Net sales and adding Equity in earnings/losses of associates.
2) Results by Business Segment
(100 millions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
Year on year
grow th
Automotive Products
3,982
3,779
-203
-5.1%
Net sales
General Industrial Products
715
672
-43
-6.0%
Consolidated Total
4,697
4,451
-246
-5.2%
Business
Automotive Products
78
95
+18
+22.8%
General Industrial Products
16
18
+2
+10.3%
profit
Consolidated Total
94
113
+19
+20.7%
3) Results by Geographical Segment
(100 millions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
Year on year
grow th
Japan
2,140
2,087
-54
-2.5%
Americas
1,053
1,017
-36
-3.4%
Net sales
Asia
1,446
1,349
-97
-6.7%
Europe and Others
593
532
-61
-10.2%
Eliminations or Corporate
△535
△534
+2
-
Consolidated Total
4,697
4,451
-246
-5.2%
Japan
△11
19
+31
-
Americas
△9
1
+10
-
Business
Asia
134
105
-29
-21.8%
profit
Europe and Others
△10
△4
+6
-
Eliminations or Corporate
△10
△9
+1
-
Consolidated Total
94
113
+19
+20.7%
(Note) Before intersegment elimination
4) Exchange Rate (Average Rate)
FY2018
FY2019
Year on year
grow th
Yen/USD
110.92
108.74
-2.18
-2.0%
Yen/EUR
128.42
120.83
-7.59
-5.9%
Yen/RMB
16.54
15.60
-0.94
-5.7%
Yen/THB
3.43
3.52
+0.09
+2.6%
Yen/MXN
5.74
5.61
-0.13
-2.3%
Yen/BRL
29.38
26.53
-2.85
-9.7%
1
(Note) Figures such as amounts and percentage changes are rounded off to the nearest unit shown.
2. Review of Financial Results
General Overview
Although performance in Q4 of this fiscal year was heavily impacted by the spread of the novel coronavirus, as a result of thorough efforts beginning this fiscal year to improve profitability through across-the-boardcost-cutting spanning the entire group, the impact on this fiscal year's performance was limited, and, except for net sales, performance exceeded that in the previous fiscal year as well as the full-year forecast.
Net sales 445.1 billion yen (down 5.2% YoY)
Automotive Products 377.9 billion yen (down 5.1% YoY)
In Japan, vehicle production volume declined due in part to the consumption tax increase, resulting in a decrease in revenue.
In the Americas, a decline in vehicle production volume and yen appreciation against the U.S. dollar resulted in a decline in revenue.
In China, while net sales were bolstered by sales of hoses compatible with the new China VI emission standard, the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus resulted in lower revenue. Furthermore, Thailand saw a decrease in external demand, and domestic demand declined in India because financial institutions tightened lending on auto loans, resulting in a decline in revenue in both countries.
In Europe, a decline in vehicle production volume and yen appreciation against the Euro resulted in a decline in revenue.
General Industrial Products 67.2 billion yen (down 6.0% YoY)
Sales of functional parts for printers declined due to shrinkage of the printer market.
Demand for high-pressure hoses for machinery used in building and civil engineering construction fell in China, causing a decline in revenues.
Business Profit 11.3 billion yen (up 20.7% YoY)
Automotive Products 9.5 billion yen (up 22.8% YoY)
In Japan, progress on shrinking expenses and reducing costs achieved profit growth.
In the Americas, productivity improvements contributed for a full-year profit.
In China, while hoses compatible with the new China VI emission standard contributed to profit, the impact of the novel coronavirus pulled down sales, resulting in lower profit. In addition, profit fell due to lower sales in Thailand and India.
In Europe, the effects of improved profitability in Italy and elsewhere were among the factors contributing to reduced losses.
General Industrial Products 1.8 billion yen (up 10.3% YoY)
Despite a decline in sales of functional printer parts and high-pressure hoses, further progress on shrinking expenses resulted in higher profit.
2
3. Consolidated Results Forecast (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Profit
Profit
Profit
attributable to
Profit
attributable
Business
Operating
before
ow ners of
Net sales
for
to ow ners of
profit
profit
income
the parent
the year
the parent
taxes
company per
company
share (basic)
100 millions
100 millions
100 millions
100 millions
100 millions
100 millions
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Forecast for FY2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Prior period results
4,451
113
89
74
25
9
8.48
(FY2019)
The forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have yet to be determined at this point, because of the effect of the spread of the novel coronavirus. We will carefully assess the impact and announce it promptly when we can disclose reasonable forecast.
Sumitomo Riko Company Limited published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 03:14:04 UTC