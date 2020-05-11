Sumitomo Riko : Financial Results for FY2019

In the Americas, a decline in vehicle production volume and yen appreciation against the U.S. dollar resulted in a decline in revenue.

In China, while net sales were bolstered by sales of hoses compatible with the new China VI emission standard, the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus resulted in lower revenue. Furthermore, Thailand saw a decrease in external demand, and domestic demand declined in India because financial institutions tightened lending on auto loans, resulting in a decline in revenue in both countries.