Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5110)
  Report
News 
News

Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Develops “Reduced Odor Natural Rubber” Featuring Significantly Less Natural Rubber Odor

03/25/2020 | 01:13am EDT
ここから本文
Sumitomo Rubber Develops 'Reduced Odor Natural Rubber' Featuring Significantly Less Natural Rubber Odor

March 25, 2020

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. is pleased to announce that, after successfully identifying the factors that cause natural rubber to emit an odor, we have now developed 'Reduced Odor Natural Rubber,' a new type of natural rubber that emits significantly less odor.

Thanks to the introduction of a proprietary raw material processing technique at the Sumitomo Rubber Group's natural rubber processing plant in Thailand, our newly developed 'Reduced Odor Natural Rubber' achieves a significant reduction in odor by suppressing the breakdown of odor-causing non-rubber components (such as proteins and lipids) that are found within natural rubber in its raw material state. We believe that the establishment of this new technique represents a major step toward solving longstanding odor issues not just at natural rubber processing plants, but also at tire factories and other sites where natural rubber is handled.

The Sumitomo Rubber Group is actively engaged in research and development activities that aim to improve tire performance while also better responding to the needs arising out of greater overall environmental awareness worldwide through our efforts to modify the properties of natural rubber, make greater use of biomass materials and so forth. As natural rubber in particular accounts for approximately 30%* of the raw materials that make up a tire (by weight), we are currently moving forward with proactive efforts to find pioneering solutions to the various issues surrounding natural rubber and its use.

*Source : 'Tire Industry of Japan 2019' Report (Japan Automobile Tire Manufacturers Association)




Disclaimer

SRI - Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 05:12:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 892 B
EBIT 2019 49 511 M
Net income 2019 30 515 M
Debt 2019 201 B
Yield 2019 5,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,32x
P/E ratio 2020 7,73x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 252 B
Chart SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 222,00  JPY
Last Close Price 959,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoru Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Ikuji Ikeda Chairman
Keizo Kosaka Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Minoru Nishi Representative Director & Vice President
Yasutaka Ii Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.24%2 183
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION0.13%19 466
MICHELIN-30.03%13 658
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-30.71%2 526
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED0.55%1 769
TOYO TIRE CORPORATION8.49%1 324
Categories
Free services
