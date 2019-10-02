Sumitomo Rubber Industries : to Host a DUNLOP/FALKEN Booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

The DUNLOP Area of the booth will introduce DUNLOP's various efforts to tackle societal problems, continuing from past to present to future. The DUNLOP Area will also aim to promote the theme of a 'Future Full of Excitement' through displays introducing our latest (and future) cutting-edge technologies for new solutions and services, as well as our ongoing development of more advanced tires based on our SMART TYRE CONCEPT, a bold new Tire Technology Development Concept that aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable Mobility Society for the future.

At the same time, the FALKEN Area of the booth will feature displays of our latest lineup of high-performance tires alongside vehicles that embody the FALKEN Brand Concept and video displays that exude the youthful and energetic style of FALKEN.