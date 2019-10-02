Log in
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5110)
Sumitomo Rubber Industries : to Host a DUNLOP/FALKEN Booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

10/02/2019
ここから本文
Sumitomo Rubber Industries to Host a DUNLOP/FALKEN Booth at the 46thTokyo Motor Show 2019

October 2, 2019

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. is pleased to announce that we will be hosting a combined DUNLOP/FALKEN Booth at the 46thTokyo Motor Show 2019, which will be held by JAMA (the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.) from October 24 through November 4 at Tokyo Big Sight and other venues in Tokyo.

Booth Image

The DUNLOP Area of the booth will introduce DUNLOP's various efforts to tackle societal problems, continuing from past to present to future. The DUNLOP Area will also aim to promote the theme of a 'Future Full of Excitement' through displays introducing our latest (and future) cutting-edge technologies for new solutions and services, as well as our ongoing development of more advanced tires based on our SMART TYRE CONCEPT, a bold new Tire Technology Development Concept that aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable Mobility Society for the future.
At the same time, the FALKEN Area of the booth will feature displays of our latest lineup of high-performance tires alongside vehicles that embody the FALKEN Brand Concept and video displays that exude the youthful and energetic style of FALKEN.

thTokyo Motor Show 2019 Event Profile>
Organizers : Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA)
Period : October 24, 2019 - November 4, 2019
Venues : Tokyo Big Sight (Aomi/West/South Exhibition Halls), MEGA WEB, Symbol Promenade Park, TFT Building Parking Lot, Etc.
Official Website : https://www.tokyo-motorshow.com/en/
DUNLOP/FALKEN Booth Location : Tokyo Big Sight South Exhibition Hall



Disclaimer

SRI - Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:37:11 UTC
