Sumitomo Seika Chemicals : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019

Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019

May 15, 2020

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd.

During the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 (fiscal 2019), as circumstances in Japan surrounding employment and household income continued to improve, the economy saw signs of recovery of consumer spending and observed increased capital investment by corporations. Overseas economies also generally showed a continued moderate recovery. However, in the course of the fourth quarter, there arose a mounting concern over future global economic prospects as the new coronavirus epidemic spreading violently throughout the world is anticipated to give a significantly adverse impact on the world economy.

Against this background, the Sumitomo Seika Group's financial results for fiscal year 2019 were as follows:

Net sales posted 99.701 billion yen, a 9.1% decrease compared with the previous fiscal year;

Operating income was 7.775 billion yen, a 14.3% decrease compared with the previous fiscal year;

Ordinary income amounted to 6.866 billion yen, a 20.5% decrease from the previous fiscal year, which decrease was due mainly to foreign exchange losses of 1.120 billion yen recorded with respect to foreign-currency-denominated receivables and payables associated with the parent company and the Company's overseas subsidiaries;

Net income attributable to owners of the parent increased by 3.681 billion yen to 4.285 billion yen, a 609.1% increase from the previous fiscal year owing mainly to the recording of the impairment loss of 4.040 billion yen on fixed assets at overseas subsidiaries in the previous fiscal year;

Net income per share was 310.74 yen and return on equity (ROE) was 6.7%.

The Company has decided to pay a year-end dividend of 50 yen per share. As a result, the Company's annual dividend for fiscal 2019 is 100 yen per share, including an interim dividend of 50 yen per share.

In addition, from this consolidated fiscal year, the segment name "Chemicals" has been changed to "Functional Chemicals" for the purpose of the financial statement. The change is only for the sake of renaming and has no effect on the financial information of the segment.

Functional Chemicals

Net sales decreased by 1.0% from the previous fiscal year to 18.446 billion yen, and operating income also decreased by 7.0% to 1.991 billion yen. The decline in operating income was attributable to an increase in R&D expenses, among others.

Super Absorbent Polymers