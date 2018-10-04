Sumitomo Seika Chemicals : in-cosmetics North America, New York City

We will exhibit our cosmetic ingredients in in-cosmetcs North America at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on 17th and 18th October.

http://northamerica.in-cosmetics.com/?_ga=2.217611476.317014238.1538625532-1845277311.1516167536

Aqupec series of water-soluble thickener and Resobeads of biodegradable powder for make-up are exhibited with attractive formulations.

Our cosmetic ingredients exhibited are as follows:

AQUPEC MG

AQUPEC SER

AQUPEC SW

AQUPEC HU

RESOBEADS

SPHERICAL POWDER

Please feel free to drop by our booth of C71.

Show dates and location:

17th October 10:00-18:00

18th October 9:00-17:00

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St., New York, NY 10001, United States

Over