Sumitomo Seika Chemicals : in-cosmetics North America, New York City

We will exhibit our cosmetic ingredients in in-cosmetcs North America at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on 17th and 18th October.
http://northamerica.in-cosmetics.com/?_ga=2.217611476.317014238.1538625532-1845277311.1516167536
Aqupec series of water-soluble thickener and Resobeads of biodegradable powder for make-up are exhibited with attractive formulations.
Our cosmetic ingredients exhibited are as follows:
AQUPEC MG
AQUPEC SER
AQUPEC SW
AQUPEC HU
RESOBEADS
SPHERICAL POWDER
Please feel free to drop by our booth of C71.
Show dates and location:
17th October 10:00-18:00
18th October 9:00-17:00
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St., New York, NY 10001, United States
