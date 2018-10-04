Log in
SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO LTD (4008)
Sumitomo Seika Chemicals : in-cosmetics North America, New York City

10/04/2018 | 09:58am CEST

We will exhibit our cosmetic ingredients in in-cosmetcs North America at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on 17th and 18th October.
http://northamerica.in-cosmetics.com/?_ga=2.217611476.317014238.1538625532-1845277311.1516167536

Aqupec series of water-soluble thickener and Resobeads of biodegradable powder for make-up are exhibited with attractive formulations.

Our cosmetic ingredients exhibited are as follows:
AQUPEC MG
AQUPEC SER
AQUPEC SW
AQUPEC HU
RESOBEADS
SPHERICAL POWDER

Please feel free to drop by our booth of C71.

Show dates and location:
17th October 10:00-18:00
18th October 9:00-17:00
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St., New York, NY 10001, United States

Over

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 07:57:02 UTC
