Summa Linguae : 37/2019 Revision of the Disclosure Policy of Summa Linguae S.A.

The Management Board of Summa Linguae S.A. based in Krakow ("Company") hereby announces that on 24 September 2019, it adopted a resolution on a revision of the Company's disclosure policy adopted on 27 March 2017 and updated on 31 January 2018 and 27 November 2018 ("Disclosure Policy"), made publicly available in a version updated by Current Report 39/2018 of 27 November 2018.

The Disclosure Policy has been revised due to a change in the composition of the Company's Group resulting from the sale by the Company of a total of 161 shares in Exfluency GmbH based in Zug (Switzerland), as a result of which the Company's involvement decreased to 19.5% of the share capital of Exfluency, and thus Exfluency lost the status of the Company's subsidiary, as announced by the Company in Current Report 36/2019 of 23 September 2019.

The content of the revised Disclosure Policy is enclosed hereto.

Legal grounds: Article 17(1) of MAR - confidential information

The Company's representatives,

Krzysztof Zdanowski, President of the Management Board