SUMMA LINGUAE SA

(SULP)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summa Linguae : 37/2019 Revision of the Disclosure Policy of Summa Linguae S.A.

09/24/2019 | 10:07am EDT

The Management Board of Summa Linguae S.A. based in Krakow ("Company") hereby announces that on 24 September 2019, it adopted a resolution on a revision of the Company's disclosure policy adopted on 27 March 2017 and updated on 31 January 2018 and 27 November 2018 ("Disclosure Policy"), made publicly available in a version updated by Current Report 39/2018 of 27 November 2018.
The Disclosure Policy has been revised due to a change in the composition of the Company's Group resulting from the sale by the Company of a total of 161 shares in Exfluency GmbH based in Zug (Switzerland), as a result of which the Company's involvement decreased to 19.5% of the share capital of Exfluency, and thus Exfluency lost the status of the Company's subsidiary, as announced by the Company in Current Report 36/2019 of 23 September 2019.

The content of the revised Disclosure Policy is enclosed hereto.

Legal grounds: Article 17(1) of MAR - confidential information

The Company's representatives,

Krzysztof Zdanowski, President of the Management Board

Disclaimer

Summa Linguae SA published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 14:06:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Krzysztof Ignacy Zdanowski Chairman-Management Board
Michal Dariusz Butscher Vice Chairman-Management Board
Agata Anastazja Kowalska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Madhuri Hegde Operating Director
Bartosz Ostafinski Financial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMA LINGUAE SA21.97%18
FISERV INC.42.93%71 394
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.54.81%47 906
CINTAS CORPORATION51.59%26 694
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.54.92%24 907
SECOM CO LTD8.86%19 929
