Summer Infant : to Hold Conference Call for Third Quarter Financial Results on November 1, 2018

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer Infant, Inc. ('Summer Infant' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: SUMR), a global leader in premium juvenile products, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the Company's fiscal 2018 third quarter on November 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.summerinfant.com or dial 844-834-0642 or 412-317-5188. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website afterwards, and results will be issued prior to the call.



About Summer Infant, Inc.

Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium juvenile products for ages 0-3 years which are sold principally to large North American and international retailers. The Company currently sells proprietary products in a number of different categories including nursery audio/video monitors, safety gates, durable bath products, bed rails, nursery products, strollers, booster and potty seats, swaddling blankets, bouncers, travel accessories, highchairs, swings, and infant feeding products. For more information about the Company, please visit www.summerinfant.com.

Company Contact:

Chris Witty

Investor Relations

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

Source: Summer Infant, Inc.