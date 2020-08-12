Summit Ascent : REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RESPECT OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE AND CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

As set out in the Delayed Despatch Announcements, it is expected that the Circular containing, among others, (i) further details of the Subscription, the Rights Issue, the Underwriting Agreement, the Whitewash Waiver and the Increase in Authorised Share Capital; (ii) a letter of recommendations from the Independent Board Committee; (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Subscription, the Rights Issue, the Underwriting Agreement, the Subscription Agreement and the Whitewash Waiver; (iv) other information required under the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code; and (v) a notice convening the SGM will be despatched on or before 14 August 2020 and the expected timetable for the Rights Issue and the Change in Board Lot Size has been revised as follows:

Event 2020

Latest time for lodging transfer of Shares in order to be

qualified for attendance and voting at the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 1 September

Register of members of the Company closes

(both days inclusive) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Wednesday, 2 September - Monday, 7 September

Latest time for lodging proxy forms for the SGM

(not less than 48 hours prior to the time of the SGM) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, 5 September

Record date for determining attendance and voting at SGM . . . . . . . . . .Monday, 7 September

Expected date and time of the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3:00 p.m. on

Monday, 7 September

Announcement of results of the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 7 September

Last day of dealings in the Shares on a cum-rights basis . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 8 September

First day of dealings in the Shares on an ex-rights basis . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 9 September

Latest time for lodging transfer of Shares in order to be

qualified for the Rights Issue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 September