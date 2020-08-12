Summit Ascent : REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RESPECT OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE AND CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE
08/12/2020 | 10:23am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.
凱 升 控 股 有 限 公 司 H o l d i n g s L i m i t e d
SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 102)
REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RESPECT OF THE PROPOSED
RIGHTS ISSUE AND CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE
Financial adviser to the Company
References are made to (i) the announcement of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 1 June 2020 in relation to, among others, the Subscription, the Rights Issue, the Underwriting Agreement, the Whitewash Waiver, the Change in Board Lot Size and the Increase in Authorised Share Capital (the "Rights Issue Announcement"); (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 11 June 2020, in relation to the appointment of the independent financial adviser; and (iii) the delay in despatch of the Circular announcement dated 22 June 2020 and 22 July 2020 ("Delayed Despatch Announcements", and together with the Rights Issue Announcement, collectively the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE
As set out in the Delayed Despatch Announcements, it is expected that the Circular containing, among others, (i) further details of the Subscription, the Rights Issue, the Underwriting Agreement, the Whitewash Waiver and the Increase in Authorised Share Capital; (ii) a letter of recommendations from the Independent Board Committee; (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Subscription, the Rights Issue, the Underwriting Agreement, the Subscription Agreement and the Whitewash Waiver; (iv) other information required under the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code; and (v) a notice convening the SGM will be despatched on or before 14 August 2020 and the expected timetable for the Rights Issue and the Change in Board Lot Size has been revised as follows:
Event
2020
Latest time for lodging transfer of Shares in order to be
qualified for attendance and voting at the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 1 September
Designated broker starts to stand in the market to
provide matching services for odd lots of Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 16 October
Payment of Net Gain to relevant No Action Shareholders (if any) . . . . Wednesday, 28 October
Designated broker ceases to stand in the market to
provide matching services for odd lots of Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 6 November
EXTENSION LETTERS TO THE UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT AND THE PLACING AGREEMENT
As a result of the revisions to the expected timetable of the Rights Issue as set out above, on 12 August 2020, (i) the Company and the Underwriter signed an extension letter confirming and reflecting the changes of the relevant dates for the Rights Issue as referred to in the Underwriting Agreement; and (ii) the Company and the Placing Agent signed an extension letter confirming and reflecting the changes of the relevant dates for the Rights Issue as referred to in the Placing Agreement. Save for such updates, all other terms and conditions of the Underwriting Agreement and the Placing Agreement shall remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
Summit Ascent Holdings Limited
Chau Cheok Wa
Chairman
Hong Kong, 12 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Kai Bong (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Chiu King Yan, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Cheok Wa (Chairman), Mr. Wong Pak Ling Philip and Dr. U Chio Ieong, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Kwan Sing, Mr. Lau Yau Cheung and Mr. Li Chak Hung.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
