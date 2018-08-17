Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd    0102   BMG8565U1302

SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0102)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Summit Ascent : 2018 - Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 06:31am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

凱升控股有限公司

Holdings Limited

SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 102)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Friday, 31 August 2018 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board of

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited

Wang, John Peter Ben

Deputy Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. Wang, John Peter Ben (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Eric Daniel Landheer, the Non-executive Director is Mr. Kuo Jen Hao (Chairman), and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec, Mr. Pang Hing Chung, Alfred and Dr. Tyen Kan Hee, Anthony.

Disclaimer

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 04:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LTD
06:31aSUMMIT ASCENT : 2018 - Date of Board Meeting
PU
06/01SUMMIT ASCENT : Poll Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
2017SUMMIT ASCENT : Chairman to sell 17.37% stake
AQ
2017SUMMIT ASCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return – Changes In Issued Share Capit..
PU
2017SUMMIT ASCENT : notes possible rise in Russia gaming tax rates
AQ
2017SUMMIT ASCENT : Voluntary Announcement – Possible Changes to Gaming Tax Ra..
PU
2017SUMMIT ASCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return – Changes In Issued Share Capit..
PU
2017SUMMIT ASCENT : List of Directors and their roles and functions
PU
2017SUMMIT ASCENT : Change of Chief Operating Officer
PU
2017SUMMIT ASCENT : Appointment of Executive Director
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Will Vladivostok Become A Mini-Macau? Part 3 - September Update 
2017Will Vladivostok Become A Mini-Macau? Part 2 - Investment Strategies 
2017Will Vladivostok Become A Mini-Macau?  Part 1 - Overview 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 514 M
EBIT 2018 161 M
Net income 2018 20,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 83,00
P/E ratio 2019 41,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 1 191 M
Chart SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,50  HKD
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen Hao Kuo Chairman
Ho Chi Yip Finance Director
Ben Wang Deputy Chairman
Yiu Wa Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Hing Chung Pang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LTD-8.99%152
FERGUSON PLC14.35%17 977
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-41.73%2 522
SIG PLC-31.90%904
CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD-16.55%367
ENGTEX GROUP BERHAD--.--%119
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.