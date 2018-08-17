Summit Ascent : 2018 - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

凱升控股有限公司

Holdings Limited

SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 102)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Friday, 31 August 2018 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board of

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited

Wang, John Peter Ben

Deputy Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. Wang, John Peter Ben (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Eric Daniel Landheer, the Non-executive Director is Mr. Kuo Jen Hao (Chairman), and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec, Mr. Pang Hing Chung, Alfred and Dr. Tyen Kan Hee, Anthony.