Summit Ascent : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

09/07/2018 | 11:47am CEST

SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 102)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Wang, John Peter Ben (Deputy Chairman) Mr. Eric Daniel Landheer

Non-executive Directors Mr. Kuo Jen Hao (Chairman) Dr. U Chio Ieong

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec

Mr. Pang Hing Chung, Alfred Dr. Tyen Kan Hee, Anthony

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Director

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Corporate Governance Committee

Mr. Wang, John Peter Ben

Mr. Eric Daniel Landheer

Mr. Kuo Jen Hao

Dr. U Chio Ieong

Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec

M

C

M

C

Mr. Pang Hing Chung, Alfred

M

Dr. Tyen Kan Hee, Anthony

C

M

C

M

Notes:

C: Chairman of the relevant Board committee M: Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 7 September 2018

Disclaimer

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:46:06 UTC
