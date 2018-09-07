Summit Ascent : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 102)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Wang, John Peter Ben (Deputy Chairman) Mr. Eric Daniel Landheer

Non-executive Directors Mr. Kuo Jen Hao (Chairman) Dr. U Chio Ieong

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec

Mr. Pang Hing Chung, Alfred Dr. Tyen Kan Hee, Anthony

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Director Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Corporate Governance Committee Mr. Wang, John Peter Ben Mr. Eric Daniel Landheer Mr. Kuo Jen Hao Dr. U Chio Ieong Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec M C M C Mr. Pang Hing Chung, Alfred M Dr. Tyen Kan Hee, Anthony C M C M

Notes:

C: Chairman of the relevant Board committee M: Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 7 September 2018