Summit Ascent : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 102)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Wang, John Peter Ben (Deputy Chairman) Mr. Eric Daniel Landheer
Non-executive Directors Mr. Kuo Jen Hao (Chairman) Dr. U Chio Ieong
Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec
Mr. Pang Hing Chung, Alfred Dr. Tyen Kan Hee, Anthony
There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:
|
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
Mr. Wang, John Peter Ben
|
Mr. Eric Daniel Landheer
|
Mr. Kuo Jen Hao
|
Dr. U Chio Ieong
|
Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
C
|
Mr. Pang Hing Chung, Alfred
|
M
|
Dr. Tyen Kan Hee, Anthony
|
C
|
M
|
C
|
M
Notes:
C: Chairman of the relevant Board committee M: Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 7 September 2018
