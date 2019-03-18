Log in
SUMMIT CORPORATION PLC
Summit Therapeutics : to Present at Upcoming Conferences

03/18/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')

Summit Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 18 March 2019 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM), a leader in new mechanism antibiotic innovation, announces that management will present at two upcoming conferences.

Details of the conference presentations:

  • Superbugs & Superdrugs 2019: The Development of Precision Antibiotics: Agents Designed to Meet the Demands of Stewardship, on 18 March 2019 at 1:40pm GMT in London

  • Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference: corporate presentation on 20 March 2019 at 2:10pm EDT in New York City

A live webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.summitplc.com.A replay of the webcast will be available from the same location soon after the live presentation.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients, and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for C. difficile infection and gonorrhoea and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visitwww.summitplc.comand follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

Contacts

Summit

Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Michelle Avery (US office)

Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951 +1 617 225 4455

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson

Tel:

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

N+1 Singer (Joint Broker)

Tel:

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer, Corporate Finance Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking

Bryan Garnier & Co Limited (Joint Broker) Phil Walker / Dominic Wilson

Tel:

+44 (0)20 7332 2500

MSL Group (US)

Tel:

Jon Siegal

+1 781 684 6557 summit@mslgroup.com

Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / Jessica Hodgson / Lindsey Neville

Tel:

+44 (0)20 3709 5700 summit@consilium-comms.com

-END-

Disclaimer

Summit Therapeutics plc published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 17:29:05 UTC
