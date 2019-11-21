Log in
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q4 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

11/21/2019

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.15 per share payable on December 31, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2019.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-two banking locations.

Contact:            Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations
Telephone:        (304) 530-0526
Email:               tely@summitfgi.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 95,9 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 31,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 329 M
Chart SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,50  $
Last Close Price 26,34  $
Spread / Highest target 2,51%
Spread / Average Target 0,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Charles Maddy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oscar M. Bean Chairman
Scott C. Jennings Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert S. Tissue Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dewey F. Bensenhaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.36.41%329
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.02%175 145
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 565
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 943
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD24.80%50 234
QNB0.06%49 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
