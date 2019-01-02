Summit Financial Group, Inc. Completes Its Acquisition of Peoples Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary, First Peoples Bank

Log in
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (SMMF)
01/02/2019 | 12:01pm CET

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) announces completion, effective January 1, 2019, of the acquisition by its subsidiary Summit Community Bank, Inc. of Peoples Bankshares, Inc. and its subsidiary, First Peoples Bank, headquartered in Mullens, West Virginia.

The former First Peoples’ offices will continue to operate under that name until close of business on Friday, April 26, 2019, and will commence operating under the name Summit Community Bank on Monday, April 29, 2019.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty banking locations. Summit also operates Summit Insurance Services, LLC in Moorefield, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia.

Contact:            Robert S. Tissue, Sr. Vice President & CFO
Telephone:        (304) 530-0552
Email:               rtissue@summitfgi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.