Summit Germany : Director / PDMR Dealings Announcement

Summit Germany Limited
(the "Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Harry Hyman
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Summit Germany Limited
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800KLWIACHRBYR158
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN number GG00BJ4FZW09
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Share purchase pursuant to dividend reinvestment plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
107.95 pence
267
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
267
£288.2265
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
21/09/2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
Following this transaction, Harry Hyman is beneficially interested in 132,677 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.029 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
Disclaimer
Summit Germany Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:38:10 UTC