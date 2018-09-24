Log in
OFFRE

Summit Germany : Director / PDMR Dealings Announcement

0
09/24/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

Summit Germany Limited

(the "Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Harry Hyman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Summit Germany Limited

b)

LEI

213800KLWIACHRBYR158

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN number GG00BJ4FZW09

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share purchase pursuant to dividend reinvestment plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

107.95 pence

267

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

267

£288.2265

e)

Date of the transaction

21/09/2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Following this transaction, Harry Hyman is beneficially interested in 132,677 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.029 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Disclaimer

Summit Germany Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:38:10 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 55,5 M
EBIT 2018 44,6 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 308 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 14,5x
EV / Sales 2019 14,7x
Capitalization 498 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,12  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Zohar Levy Managing Director & Executive Director
Harry Abraham Hyman Non-Executive Chairman
Itay Barlev Executive Director & Finance Director
Quentin Spicer Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Paul Spencer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT GER ORD NPV642
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.01%43 484
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.42%43 376
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.36%36 694
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-22.85%30 314
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-11.57%28 514
