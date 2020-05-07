Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.    INN

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC.

(INN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit Hotel Properties : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Monday, May 11, 2020, after the market closes. 

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM ET.  To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

  1. On May 12, 2020, dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (9:50 AM ET).
  2. Enter conference identification code 9442559.
  3. Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call. 

A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com.  A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Tuesday, May 19, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 9442559.  A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until July 31, 2020. 

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of May 6, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-301055331.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, I
05:01pSUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
PR
04/22SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/22SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES : Takes Additional Steps to Mitigate Effects of COVID-19
PR
04/16SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES : Announces Change In Location And Time Of 2020 Annual M..
AQ
04/15SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC. : Announces Change In Location And Time Of 2020 An..
PR
03/26SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an ..
AQ
03/25SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES : Provides Update on Action Plan to Mitigate Effects of ..
PR
03/16SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES : Provides Update On Full-Year 2020 Outlook
PR
03/16SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
03/11SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group