Summit Hotel Properties : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

0
02/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.  The meeting will be held at the Hampton Inn & Suites Austin – Downtown/Convention Center located at 200 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78701.  The meeting is open to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.)

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of December 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-2019-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-300799942.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
